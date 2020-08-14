Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Tempers flare at Khupe party meeting

by Staff reporter
1 min ago | Views
A FIST fight nearly broke out at the Thokozani Khupe-led MDC-T's standing committee meeting on Wednesday after two senior officials clashed over management of party affairs ahead of its extraordinary congress.

The meeting was curiously held in Cranborne, Harare instead of the party headquarters in the city centre amid reports that the Khupe camp was afraid of being bashed by youths linked to party interim secretary-general Douglas Mwonwora.

Mwonzora and acting party spokesperson Khalipani Phugeni reportedly engaged in a harsh exchange in the meeting with the former Copac co-chairperson being labelled a dictator worse than the late former President Robert Mugabe and could not even lead a burial society.

Phugeni reportedly accused Mwonzora of sponsoring thuggery in the party and violence against Khupe's followers.

"Phugeni was angry," a source who attended the meeting said.

"It was so tense that he told Mwonzora that he is a dictator worse than (MDC Alliance leader) Nelson Chamisa and Mugabe. He even told Mwonzora that he was not fit to be president or chairperson of a burial society."

The Morgan Richard Tsvangirai House has almost become a no-go area for Khupe loyalists who have been subjected to physical assault by a team of security personnel reportedly linked to Mwonzora."

Mwonzora is reportedly gunning for the party's top post and has clashed with those pushing for Khupe.

Party acting chairman Morgen Komichi and Elias Mudzuri are also interested in the position.

Insiders said the Mwonzora-linked militia recently assaulted the party director of treasury, Tod Mapingire who sustained injuries and had to be rushed to hospital.

Phugeni confirmed Mapingire's assault, adding the matter was now under probe.

"I am not sure what happened, but it is one of the matters that the secretary for security was tasked to investigate and make a follow up. That report has not yet been tabled, so I think he is still busy with his investigations," he said.

"It's a very bad development because my understanding is that he had to go and seek medical attention."

He, however, refused to comment on his said brawl with Mwonzora.

"I have no comment on that matter because I can't comment on the proceedings of the standing committee. I can't confirm nor deny anything," Phugeni said.

He, however, said the reason the meeting had to be held away from the party headquarters was something the party could not immediately divulge.

Mwonzora's phone was not being answered yesterday.

Mapingire becomes the third victim of violence reported at Harvest House, with two others being Khupe's security aides who were assaulted in July and denied entrance into the party headquarters.

Sources said issues of violence and blocking other officials from accessing the party headquarters ignited the clash between Mwonzora and Phugeni.

Komichi, however, dismissed the reports saying all was well in the MDC-T.

"Nothing like that happened," Komichi said.

"The ship is steady and it was a cordial meeting held in a very friendly environment. We chose to have it away from Harvest House because we wanted a workshop like environment," Komichi said.

However, despite Komichi's claims, indications that all is not well in the party started at the beginning of the month when Phugeni was involved in a nasty verbal fight with a Mwonzora loyalist, Tapiwa Sengweni, the director of legal affairs in the MDC-T.



Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mohadi in mid-air chopper scare

10 secs ago | 0 Views

Schools not yet ready for re-opening

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Producer releases humour-filled sitcom

3 mins ago | 3 Views

Zanu-PF politics cheap, immature

4 mins ago | 7 Views

'I'm a Zim doctor, the COVID-19 crisis is worse than you imagine'

5 mins ago | 9 Views

Zpra reignites fight for seized war records

6 mins ago | 3 Views

RBZ to blacklist firms snubbing forex auction

7 mins ago | 13 Views

Chamisa suffers another body blow

8 mins ago | 56 Views

NGOs warn Mnangagwa

8 mins ago | 27 Views

Zanu-PF resumes cell restructuring exercise

9 mins ago | 9 Views

Matabeleland CSOs fret over Mutsvangwa 'tribal remarks'

10 mins ago | 13 Views

Organisation to stop looting of resources launched

10 mins ago | 10 Views

Police raise alarm over spike in murder cases

11 mins ago | 11 Views

Experts voice concern over lack of US aid to Africa

12 mins ago | 9 Views

Another MDC Alliance mayor caught up in land 'scam'

13 mins ago | 11 Views

Chiwenga urges nurses to end strike

14 mins ago | 17 Views

July Moyo responds to Bulawayo street names lawsuit

14 mins ago | 11 Views

Sidojiwe Hostels: A Covid-19 time bomb

14 mins ago | 10 Views

Khupe recalls Harare mayor, 5 councillors

15 mins ago | 17 Views

Chirumhanzu chieftainship wrangle rages on

15 mins ago | 7 Views

Police warn curfew breakers

16 mins ago | 15 Views

'Priests belong to temples, not politics'

16 mins ago | 8 Views

War veterans warn 'sodomist' Catholic priests to stop playing with fire'

16 mins ago | 20 Views

Monica Mutsvangwa attacked

2 hrs ago | 2944 Views

Boy friend kills pregnant married woman

10 hrs ago | 3825 Views

Why should Zimbabweans not open ZANU PF inflicted wounds, but freely open Rhodesian caused wounds?

13 hrs ago | 1820 Views

'UK seeking how it can best support Zimbabweans' says Ambassador - for once, say what we NEED to hear

13 hrs ago | 2438 Views

Mnangagwa pained by Zvobgo's death

14 hrs ago | 5340 Views

Gold buyer killed in head on collision

15 hrs ago | 6637 Views

7 Zanu-PF bigwigs fall sick

16 hrs ago | 10428 Views

Mnangagwa accuses some clerics of pursuing 'nefarious agendas'

16 hrs ago | 1471 Views

Zimbabwe plays advisory role in Mozambique crisis

16 hrs ago | 1214 Views

Mnangagwa says his detractors in disarray and desperate after July 31 failure

16 hrs ago | 743 Views

Zimnat enters South African funeral insurance market

18 hrs ago | 878 Views

'Mnangagwa govt does not like Zimbabweans in the diaspora'

18 hrs ago | 3936 Views

Dzamara diagnosed with colon cancer

18 hrs ago | 2533 Views

Ramaphosa's gov't urged to release Marikana recommendations

18 hrs ago | 502 Views

Crooked Hillary calls on Mnangagwa to release all 'political prisoners'

19 hrs ago | 3986 Views

Misfortunes, fortunes of Fortune Chasi

19 hrs ago | 10866 Views

Zimbabwe's political crisis deserves SADC attention: MDC

21 hrs ago | 1251 Views

Monica Mutsvangwa's skill in dividing Zimbabwe leaves Mthwakazi green with envy

23 hrs ago | 3829 Views

The health care system in shamble

23 hrs ago | 976 Views

Can the Zimbabwe regime please tell the world what's so 'nefarious' about standing up against repression, brutality and corrupti

24 hrs ago | 1460 Views

COVID-19 can open new path to more equitable and just societies - Part 1

24 hrs ago | 503 Views

ZACC swoops on Gata

24 hrs ago | 3558 Views

Chamisa jecha threats causing us continuous troubles, says Mutsvangwa

24 hrs ago | 8813 Views

Mnangagwa tells 'evil' churches to go to hell

24 hrs ago | 4277 Views

Sikhala sets aside August 31 for 'more protests'

24 hrs ago | 4086 Views

Kezi Clinic lies derelict 10 years on

24 hrs ago | 1054 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days