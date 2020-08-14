Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Mohadi in mid-air chopper scare

by Staff reporter
9 secs ago | Views
A MILITARY helicopter carrying Vice-President Kembo Mohadi was yesterday forced to abort landing at the Josiah Tungamirai Airbase, formerly Thornhill in Gweru and return to Harare under unclear circumstances.

Mohadi was supposed to officiate at the handover ceremony of a 30bed COVID-19 isolation wing at Gweru General Hospital that was refurbished at a cost of R15 million by platinum miner, Unki.

The VP was reportedly in the company of Local Government minister July Moyo in the helicopter and was also supposed to officiate at the handover of water pumps bought by government for the Gweru City Council's Gwenhoro Dam.

Today, Mohadi to commission the Nyamatikiti Bridge in Mvuma. All programmes were immediately cancelled after the helicopter turned back to Harare under unclear circumstances.

The helicopter arrived at the Josiah Tungamirai Airbase at around 9am, made rounds in the air and turned back to Harare. State Security minister Owen Ncube and Midlands Provincial Affairs minister Larry Mavima as well as Zanu-PF Midlands provincial executive were already at the airbase.

Some officials immediately claimed the helicopter failed to land because of bad weather, and would return back in an hour.

An hour passed and Ncube and Mavima left with other guests in tow, while those waiting at the Gweru General Hospital were also told to disperse and wait for another day when Mohadi would be able to come back.

This triggered speculation about the failed landing. A source at the Gweru Air Force said: "Some pilots I spoke to and military aviation officers told me that the official reason for the chopper's failure to land in Gweru was bad weather.

"But you never know with the fights happening in our political space and inside Zanu-PF itself. It's rare that a VVIP chopper fails to land at a military camp."

Another source claimed it was rare for a helicopter to abort landing due to "this prevailing weather, I think there is another reason".

According to the source, it was foggy but not enough to cause the aborted landing.

Information minister Monica Mutsvangwa told NewsDay that she did not have information about the incident.

"Sorry, I haven't got any information on what you are asking," she said.

Mavima said he was in a meeting. "I can't talk," he curtly said.

Fabian Mashingaidze, the Gweru Provincial Hospital medical superintendent confirmed that the event at the institution where Mohadi was supposed to oversee had been cancelled at the last minute.

"We will most probably have the event on Thursday next week. You can call Minister Larry Mavima on why it did not take place today. I am not the best person to talk about that," he said.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Tempers flare at Khupe party meeting

1 min ago | 0 Views

Schools not yet ready for re-opening

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Producer releases humour-filled sitcom

3 mins ago | 3 Views

Zanu-PF politics cheap, immature

4 mins ago | 7 Views

'I'm a Zim doctor, the COVID-19 crisis is worse than you imagine'

5 mins ago | 9 Views

Zpra reignites fight for seized war records

6 mins ago | 3 Views

RBZ to blacklist firms snubbing forex auction

7 mins ago | 13 Views

Chamisa suffers another body blow

8 mins ago | 56 Views

NGOs warn Mnangagwa

8 mins ago | 27 Views

Zanu-PF resumes cell restructuring exercise

9 mins ago | 9 Views

Matabeleland CSOs fret over Mutsvangwa 'tribal remarks'

10 mins ago | 13 Views

Organisation to stop looting of resources launched

10 mins ago | 10 Views

Police raise alarm over spike in murder cases

11 mins ago | 11 Views

Experts voice concern over lack of US aid to Africa

12 mins ago | 9 Views

Another MDC Alliance mayor caught up in land 'scam'

13 mins ago | 11 Views

Chiwenga urges nurses to end strike

14 mins ago | 17 Views

July Moyo responds to Bulawayo street names lawsuit

14 mins ago | 11 Views

Sidojiwe Hostels: A Covid-19 time bomb

14 mins ago | 9 Views

Khupe recalls Harare mayor, 5 councillors

15 mins ago | 17 Views

Chirumhanzu chieftainship wrangle rages on

15 mins ago | 7 Views

Police warn curfew breakers

16 mins ago | 15 Views

'Priests belong to temples, not politics'

16 mins ago | 8 Views

War veterans warn 'sodomist' Catholic priests to stop playing with fire'

16 mins ago | 20 Views

Monica Mutsvangwa attacked

2 hrs ago | 2943 Views

Boy friend kills pregnant married woman

10 hrs ago | 3825 Views

Why should Zimbabweans not open ZANU PF inflicted wounds, but freely open Rhodesian caused wounds?

13 hrs ago | 1820 Views

'UK seeking how it can best support Zimbabweans' says Ambassador - for once, say what we NEED to hear

13 hrs ago | 2438 Views

Mnangagwa pained by Zvobgo's death

14 hrs ago | 5340 Views

Gold buyer killed in head on collision

15 hrs ago | 6637 Views

7 Zanu-PF bigwigs fall sick

16 hrs ago | 10428 Views

Mnangagwa accuses some clerics of pursuing 'nefarious agendas'

16 hrs ago | 1471 Views

Zimbabwe plays advisory role in Mozambique crisis

16 hrs ago | 1214 Views

Mnangagwa says his detractors in disarray and desperate after July 31 failure

16 hrs ago | 743 Views

Zimnat enters South African funeral insurance market

18 hrs ago | 878 Views

'Mnangagwa govt does not like Zimbabweans in the diaspora'

18 hrs ago | 3936 Views

Dzamara diagnosed with colon cancer

18 hrs ago | 2533 Views

Ramaphosa's gov't urged to release Marikana recommendations

18 hrs ago | 502 Views

Crooked Hillary calls on Mnangagwa to release all 'political prisoners'

19 hrs ago | 3986 Views

Misfortunes, fortunes of Fortune Chasi

19 hrs ago | 10866 Views

Zimbabwe's political crisis deserves SADC attention: MDC

21 hrs ago | 1251 Views

Monica Mutsvangwa's skill in dividing Zimbabwe leaves Mthwakazi green with envy

23 hrs ago | 3829 Views

The health care system in shamble

23 hrs ago | 976 Views

Can the Zimbabwe regime please tell the world what's so 'nefarious' about standing up against repression, brutality and corrupti

24 hrs ago | 1460 Views

COVID-19 can open new path to more equitable and just societies - Part 1

24 hrs ago | 503 Views

ZACC swoops on Gata

24 hrs ago | 3558 Views

Chamisa jecha threats causing us continuous troubles, says Mutsvangwa

24 hrs ago | 8813 Views

Mnangagwa tells 'evil' churches to go to hell

24 hrs ago | 4277 Views

Sikhala sets aside August 31 for 'more protests'

24 hrs ago | 4086 Views

Kezi Clinic lies derelict 10 years on

24 hrs ago | 1054 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days