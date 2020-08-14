Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Mangudya goads firms to liquidate forex earnings

by Staff reporter
35 secs ago | Views
RESERVE Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) governor John Mangudya (pictured) has threatened to blacklist firms which do not liquidate their foreign currency on the forex auction as well as those who purchase the currency from the platform only to sell their products at a premium.

Since the first foreign currency auction started on June 23, the Zimbabwean dollar has slowly stabilised. The auction system has also slowed its depreciation on the parallel market due to lower official foreign currency rates currently at US$1:ZW$82,91. The local currency still remains highly volatile.

As a result of the lower rates, rent-seeking behaviour has emerged as the parallel foreign currency rate ranges between ZW$95 and ZW$120 to the US$1. This is because bidders who come to the foreign currency auction can make exchange gains of nearly 45% if charging their goods using the parallel market forex rates.

"It would appear that in this economy, people always need to be forced to comply. It's not part of my DNA, but it appears that this is the DNA for Zimbabweans and it is a great concern. So you ask, what do you do with those people who are coming to the auction buying at ZW$82 and selling at ZW$95 (against the greenback)?" Mangudya said responding to a question by this paper at a virtual conference held by the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority on Thursday about paying taxes in foreign currency.

"For us to know this thing, that is malpractice, it's because some have complained to us otherwise we won't know. If you go to the shops there is an implied exchange rate that they are using. Go to the pharmacist they use ZW$100, ZW$110 or ZW$95, but they come here at the auction at ZW$82. Now what do we do with them?

"This is why we have toll free numbers we enforce compliance on those entities that are doing those malpractices. Obviously, the sanctions that are going to be
there are very simple. If you do not want to comply it means that we blacklist you from coming to the auction."

He added: "And, those ones who are not complying by coming to auction and they have got their money in their foreign currency accounts, again, they need to be also blacklisted so that is what I am now talking about, forced compliance. It is a pity that in this day and age CEOs need to be told that they are not complying. I don't really know what they will be trying to do."

The pricing of goods still remains significantly higher than the foreign currency rates on the auction.

Further, experts say since the start of the foreign currency auction on June 23, the government has been the main funder of the platform.

Experts say this is based on the fact that the weekly allotted auction amounts have remained on the lower side and largely unchanged.

The central bank is funding this foreign currency auction from the average of 30% to 35% forex retention from exporting proceeds.

Meanwhile, Mangudya said the economy is a "mid-term dollarised economy" and that there is enough foreign currency in the market. He said this is based on the fact that total foreign currency deposits stood at US$1,1 billion as of last week, from US$840 million in January. Further, in the first seven months of the year diaspora remittances rose 33,3% to US$466,2 million compared to the comparative 2019 period's US$349,7 million.



Source - the independent

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Major shake-up looms at Delta Beverages

1 min ago | 0 Views

SA's justice department silent on Grace Mugabe extradition request

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Mahere blames Zanu-PF mischief for Chamisa, Biti 'tweets'

3 mins ago | 10 Views

Mohadi in mid-air chopper scare

4 mins ago | 27 Views

Tempers flare at Khupe party meeting

5 mins ago | 15 Views

Schools not yet ready for re-opening

5 mins ago | 6 Views

Producer releases humour-filled sitcom

7 mins ago | 4 Views

Zanu-PF politics cheap, immature

7 mins ago | 9 Views

'I'm a Zim doctor, the COVID-19 crisis is worse than you imagine'

8 mins ago | 16 Views

Zpra reignites fight for seized war records

9 mins ago | 6 Views

RBZ to blacklist firms snubbing forex auction

10 mins ago | 21 Views

Chamisa suffers another body blow

11 mins ago | 88 Views

NGOs warn Mnangagwa

12 mins ago | 43 Views

Zanu-PF resumes cell restructuring exercise

12 mins ago | 10 Views

Matabeleland CSOs fret over Mutsvangwa 'tribal remarks'

13 mins ago | 21 Views

Organisation to stop looting of resources launched

14 mins ago | 12 Views

Police raise alarm over spike in murder cases

14 mins ago | 15 Views

Experts voice concern over lack of US aid to Africa

15 mins ago | 11 Views

Another MDC Alliance mayor caught up in land 'scam'

17 mins ago | 15 Views

Chiwenga urges nurses to end strike

17 mins ago | 21 Views

July Moyo responds to Bulawayo street names lawsuit

17 mins ago | 15 Views

Sidojiwe Hostels: A Covid-19 time bomb

18 mins ago | 14 Views

Khupe recalls Harare mayor, 5 councillors

18 mins ago | 22 Views

Chirumhanzu chieftainship wrangle rages on

19 mins ago | 12 Views

Police warn curfew breakers

19 mins ago | 17 Views

'Priests belong to temples, not politics'

19 mins ago | 10 Views

War veterans warn 'sodomist' Catholic priests to stop playing with fire'

20 mins ago | 29 Views

Monica Mutsvangwa attacked

2 hrs ago | 3018 Views

Boy friend kills pregnant married woman

10 hrs ago | 3849 Views

Why should Zimbabweans not open ZANU PF inflicted wounds, but freely open Rhodesian caused wounds?

13 hrs ago | 1833 Views

'UK seeking how it can best support Zimbabweans' says Ambassador - for once, say what we NEED to hear

13 hrs ago | 2452 Views

Mnangagwa pained by Zvobgo's death

15 hrs ago | 5359 Views

Gold buyer killed in head on collision

15 hrs ago | 6663 Views

7 Zanu-PF bigwigs fall sick

16 hrs ago | 10472 Views

Mnangagwa accuses some clerics of pursuing 'nefarious agendas'

16 hrs ago | 1474 Views

Zimbabwe plays advisory role in Mozambique crisis

16 hrs ago | 1219 Views

Mnangagwa says his detractors in disarray and desperate after July 31 failure

16 hrs ago | 745 Views

Zimnat enters South African funeral insurance market

18 hrs ago | 880 Views

'Mnangagwa govt does not like Zimbabweans in the diaspora'

18 hrs ago | 3944 Views

Dzamara diagnosed with colon cancer

18 hrs ago | 2541 Views

Ramaphosa's gov't urged to release Marikana recommendations

18 hrs ago | 502 Views

Crooked Hillary calls on Mnangagwa to release all 'political prisoners'

19 hrs ago | 3990 Views

Misfortunes, fortunes of Fortune Chasi

19 hrs ago | 10883 Views

Zimbabwe's political crisis deserves SADC attention: MDC

21 hrs ago | 1251 Views

Monica Mutsvangwa's skill in dividing Zimbabwe leaves Mthwakazi green with envy

23 hrs ago | 3831 Views

The health care system in shamble

23 hrs ago | 976 Views

Can the Zimbabwe regime please tell the world what's so 'nefarious' about standing up against repression, brutality and corrupti

24 hrs ago | 1460 Views

COVID-19 can open new path to more equitable and just societies - Part 1

24 hrs ago | 503 Views

ZACC swoops on Gata

24 hrs ago | 3559 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days