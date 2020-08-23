Latest News Editor's Choice


Bulawayo records 29th Covid-19 death

by Staff Reporrter
23 Aug 2020
BULAWAYO has recorded another death from Covid-19, bringing the number of deaths from the pandemic in the city to 29.

According to statistics from the Ministry of Health and Child Care, 78 cases were recorded in the country yesterday.

"A total of 78 new cases and one death were reported in the last 24 hours. All 78 are local cases. One death was recorded from Bulawayo Province. Active cases rise to 1111 today. 42 total new recoveries were reported. Bulawayo reported 22 new recoveries today," a statement from the Ministry read.

Bulawayo has recorded 1 227 cases with 1 082 recoveries and has 116 active cases.

Overall, the country has seen 5 893 cases, 4 629 recoveries and 153 deaths as at yesterday.

Harare is leading with 2382 cases followed by Bulawayo. Manicaland has recorded 354 cases, Mashonaland Central 100, Mash East 315, Mash West 175, Midlands 502, Masvingo 157, Matabeleland North 105 and Mat South 576.

Source - SundayNews

