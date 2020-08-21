Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Groups protest Ndebele 'insults' by govt

by newzimbabwe
8 hrs ago | Views
SOME civic groups in Matabeleland have written a lengthy letter pleading with President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government to stop insulting Ndebeles as well as to the international community to exercise its influence in efforts to remedy the country's myriad problems.

Also among their pleas was for government to put a stronger resolve to end the country's economic crisis and rights abuses.

The groups, coalescing under the Civil Society Organisations in Matabeleland banner, also wrote to several international and local organisations expressing their wishes.

"We write to you as a cross-section of civil society in Matabeleland to express our grave concern on the deteriorating human rights situation in Zimbabwe, especially with regards to the surge in torture and abductions in general and threats directed against the Ndebele ethnic group in particular and to request that your office takes immediate and robust measures to avert a humanitarian disaster and a potential repeat of genocide as well as total collapse of the rule of law and constitutional safeguards," wrote the groups.

The civic groups accused the government of showing little or no interest in the protection of the wellbeing of minority groups.

"We have a government that practices outright and brazen tribalism. Lately, we are witnessing a well-orchestrated systemic marginalisation and discrimination of Ndebele people, general suppression and disregard of the political, civil, economic, social and cultural rights of ethnic and linguistic minorities, and an increase in a callous and targeted campaign of torture and violence against citizens in general in a way that demonstrates utter disregard of international law," said the groups.

They copied their letter to Filipe Nyusi, Mozambique president in his capacity as SADC chair and Moussa Faki Mahamat, AU Commission Chairperson, among other regional and international stakeholders.

The organisations warned of a likelihood of a full-blown conflict if the country's problems were to be resolved.

"There is a growing anxiety over the likelihood of a full-blown conflict, which in our view is no longer just a remote possibility anymore but a looming likelihood.

"The situation therefore needs your immediate attention and indeed your intervention.

"As civil society organisations, in our daily operations, we work on a range of issues and touch the lives of people in every way, including, but not limited to, gender and women's empowerment, children's rights, humanitarian aid, psychosocial support for victims of violence and torture, peace building, and advocacy on civil, political, economic, social, and cultural rights. We are thus alive to the sentiments on the ground.

"Besides, our work places us as frontline workers in the struggles against poverty, hunger, and conflict and human rights abuses.

"Being on the ground makes us as civil society actors best placed to comment on the prevailing situation.

"Also, we are the first responders in human rights and humanitarian work," said the groups in a letter they also copied to South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, who is also the Chairperson of the African Union.

Monica Mutsvangwa, Information Minister recently made tribal remarks following a damning pastoral letter by the Catholic Bishops condemning government for rights abuses and poor leadership.

Mutsvangwa angered many people by targeting her diatribe at a Ndebele priest, Robert Ndlovu who is just but one of the clergymen who co-authored the letter.

"The statement was not just hate speech or incitement of discrimination and hatred but borders on incitement to commit crimes against Ndebele people as a group.

"It is a fact that Archbishop Ndlovu had not signed the statement alone, but with six other non-Ndebele Catholic bishops. Neither did he sign as a Ndebele, nor on behalf of the Ndebele people but as a Bishop of the Catholic Church, for the Zimbabwe Catholic Bishops' Conference.

"However, the government statement attacked him personally based on his ethnicity and the Ndebele people in the vilest language. Archbishop Ndlovu was singled out for his membership in the Ndebele people as a group and was attacked as such," said the coalition group in a letter which was also copied Antonio Guterres United Nations Secretary General.

The civic society said the government threats came against the backdrop Matabeleland marginalisation and discrimination from economic participation and equal educational opportunities.

"The result is that the Matabeleland region today has the least access to education and has the highest school dropout and failure rates.

"The people of Matabeleland are systematically marginalised from economic resources, a situation that has relegated the Matabeleland region, where Ndebele people are largely found, being the centre of poverty, hunger, unemployment and diseases in Zimbabwe," said the groups.

Source - newzimbabwe

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Post COVIC-19 Water Catastrophe - 5 Lessons for the Developing World

2 hrs ago | 240 Views

Why Tendai Biti must worry about a negotiated settlement

5 hrs ago | 3477 Views

Social media are vehicle of change

6 hrs ago | 618 Views

Mnangagwa will never solve any substantive Gukurahundi matters - a cynical divide and rule

6 hrs ago | 1006 Views

Who sold out Sikhala? Accusations fly in within MDC

7 hrs ago | 9260 Views

Zimbabwe crisis is sapping Zanu-PF's supremacy

7 hrs ago | 2128 Views

Malaria kills 364 people

7 hrs ago | 696 Views

Chamisa blasts Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 3607 Views

Mnangagwa's regime has gone rogue, says ED adviser

8 hrs ago | 5201 Views

Matemadanda attacks, Trump, Malema

8 hrs ago | 1673 Views

MDC demands investigation into the death of its councillor

8 hrs ago | 581 Views

Chamisa wants you to 'Stand up, fight for your rights'

8 hrs ago | 949 Views

Zanu-PF ring-fences chairpersons' posts

8 hrs ago | 1044 Views

Dabengwa's veterans were booked into brothel by Zanu-PF

8 hrs ago | 2209 Views

'Sadc praise of Mnangagwa ill-advised'

8 hrs ago | 555 Views

Chamisa's MDC bemoans govt interference in local governance

8 hrs ago | 347 Views

Caps Utd boss in smart meter tender scam

8 hrs ago | 463 Views

Mnangagwa pledges IDs for Gukurahundi genocide victims

8 hrs ago | 447 Views

Umguza machete gang members arrested

8 hrs ago | 732 Views

Bring back freedom trains, says Minister

8 hrs ago | 475 Views

Is Zimbabwe ever going to be a nation?

8 hrs ago | 370 Views

Treasury seeks $18bn for infrastructure development

8 hrs ago | 259 Views

Ascot Stadium up for grabs

8 hrs ago | 931 Views

80 firms keen to participate on Vic-Falls Stock Exchange

8 hrs ago | 389 Views

Tsvangirai's BMW still parked at Lupane police station

8 hrs ago | 1954 Views

Zanu-PF elects new executive

8 hrs ago | 589 Views

Zimbabwe Minister recovers after testing Covid-19 positive

8 hrs ago | 1799 Views

ZRP, SAPS steps ups joint border patrols

8 hrs ago | 237 Views

Zanu-PF Mash East vows to fully utilise party farms

8 hrs ago | 135 Views

Zanu-PF to set up Harare executive

8 hrs ago | 179 Views

Pyramid scheme bosses on the run

8 hrs ago | 535 Views

Mwonzora 'endorses', calls for broadening of Mnangagwa's POLAD

8 hrs ago | 1440 Views

400 Zimbabweans stranded in Lindela...Embassy blocks ther deportation

9 hrs ago | 2458 Views

Mount Darwin pedophile jailed

17 hrs ago | 2267 Views

Baker's Inn salesman steals company's money

17 hrs ago | 2457 Views

'Zimbabwe now a trillion dollar economy'

19 hrs ago | 6437 Views

'Witch hunters' wreak havoc in Binga during lockdown

19 hrs ago | 1874 Views

2 women hit by stray bullets during police raid

19 hrs ago | 3402 Views

G40 members apply to re-join Zanu-PF

19 hrs ago | 2301 Views

Mutsvangwa's ZWL$700 000 'disappeared' from his Nedbank account?

19 hrs ago | 2789 Views

Jonathan Moyo says 'Zimbabwe does not need electoral and political reforms'

19 hrs ago | 4226 Views

South Africa's Finance Minister threatens Zambian President

19 hrs ago | 3232 Views

Proud to be catholic

21 hrs ago | 1289 Views

Nketa girl living her dream

23 hrs ago | 2939 Views

Wellington Toni to be laid to rest tomorrow

23 hrs ago | 1146 Views

Kasukuwere dying to rejoin Mnangagwa

23 hrs ago | 4214 Views

Job Sikhala lawyers say he committed no crime

23 hrs ago | 1240 Views

Mugabe's 'idiotic street woman' defends work done by Ramaphosa envoys to Zimbabwe

23 hrs ago | 1886 Views

The Comrades that saved ZPRA from demise

23 hrs ago | 1173 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days