Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Umguza machete gang members arrested

by Staff reporter
8 hrs ago | Views
FOUR of a six-member machete gang which allegedly disarmed and killed a security guard at Arda Balu Estate in Umguza on Thursday last week have been arrested, Southern Eye has learnt.

According to an internal police memorandum shown to this newspaper, the four were arrested 24 hours later after one of them was picked up at a local business centre over a different matter and found in possession of a blood-stained axe used in the murder of the security guard, Ernest Dube.

They were identified as Tobias Dube (26) of Cowdray Park, Givemore Ngwenya (24) of Old Magwegwe, Loud Ngulube (34) of Pelandaba West and Nkosilathi Ncube (22) of Old Magwegwe all in Bulawayo.

Their two accomplices are still at large.

"On August 21, accused one (Dube) was apprehended by members of the public at Joke Mine, Umguza, after he had an altercation with some locals there while drinking beer. He was handed over to police officers based at Arda Balu Police Base. Searches were made on him, leading to the recovery of a blood-stained small axe and a khaki lanyard which had a key. Preliminary investigations established that the key belonged to the now-deceased (Dube) and had been stolen when he was attacked," the police memo read.

The matter was handed over to the Criminal Investigations Department Homicide and Canine Unit, leading to the arrest of Ngwenya, Ngulube and Ncube.

The police memo states that Ngulube was found in possession of a machete, while Ncube had the deceased's .303 service rifle.

Ngwenya was in possession of four live rounds of ammunition and several mobile phones.

Contacted for comment yesterday, Matabeleland North police spokesperson Inspector Spiwe Makonese said she had not yet received the report.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Post COVIC-19 Water Catastrophe - 5 Lessons for the Developing World

2 hrs ago | 242 Views

Why Tendai Biti must worry about a negotiated settlement

5 hrs ago | 3481 Views

Social media are vehicle of change

6 hrs ago | 618 Views

Mnangagwa will never solve any substantive Gukurahundi matters - a cynical divide and rule

6 hrs ago | 1007 Views

Who sold out Sikhala? Accusations fly in within MDC

7 hrs ago | 9265 Views

Zimbabwe crisis is sapping Zanu-PF's supremacy

7 hrs ago | 2128 Views

Malaria kills 364 people

7 hrs ago | 696 Views

Chamisa blasts Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 3607 Views

Mnangagwa's regime has gone rogue, says ED adviser

8 hrs ago | 5202 Views

Matemadanda attacks, Trump, Malema

8 hrs ago | 1675 Views

MDC demands investigation into the death of its councillor

8 hrs ago | 581 Views

Chamisa wants you to 'Stand up, fight for your rights'

8 hrs ago | 949 Views

Zanu-PF ring-fences chairpersons' posts

8 hrs ago | 1044 Views

Dabengwa's veterans were booked into brothel by Zanu-PF

8 hrs ago | 2209 Views

'Sadc praise of Mnangagwa ill-advised'

8 hrs ago | 555 Views

Chamisa's MDC bemoans govt interference in local governance

8 hrs ago | 347 Views

Caps Utd boss in smart meter tender scam

8 hrs ago | 463 Views

Mnangagwa pledges IDs for Gukurahundi genocide victims

8 hrs ago | 447 Views

Bring back freedom trains, says Minister

8 hrs ago | 475 Views

Groups protest Ndebele 'insults' by govt

8 hrs ago | 991 Views

Is Zimbabwe ever going to be a nation?

8 hrs ago | 370 Views

Treasury seeks $18bn for infrastructure development

8 hrs ago | 259 Views

Ascot Stadium up for grabs

8 hrs ago | 931 Views

80 firms keen to participate on Vic-Falls Stock Exchange

8 hrs ago | 389 Views

Tsvangirai's BMW still parked at Lupane police station

8 hrs ago | 1956 Views

Zanu-PF elects new executive

8 hrs ago | 589 Views

Zimbabwe Minister recovers after testing Covid-19 positive

8 hrs ago | 1800 Views

ZRP, SAPS steps ups joint border patrols

8 hrs ago | 237 Views

Zanu-PF Mash East vows to fully utilise party farms

8 hrs ago | 135 Views

Zanu-PF to set up Harare executive

8 hrs ago | 179 Views

Pyramid scheme bosses on the run

8 hrs ago | 535 Views

Mwonzora 'endorses', calls for broadening of Mnangagwa's POLAD

8 hrs ago | 1442 Views

400 Zimbabweans stranded in Lindela...Embassy blocks ther deportation

9 hrs ago | 2458 Views

Mount Darwin pedophile jailed

17 hrs ago | 2267 Views

Baker's Inn salesman steals company's money

17 hrs ago | 2458 Views

'Zimbabwe now a trillion dollar economy'

19 hrs ago | 6439 Views

'Witch hunters' wreak havoc in Binga during lockdown

19 hrs ago | 1874 Views

2 women hit by stray bullets during police raid

19 hrs ago | 3402 Views

G40 members apply to re-join Zanu-PF

19 hrs ago | 2301 Views

Mutsvangwa's ZWL$700 000 'disappeared' from his Nedbank account?

19 hrs ago | 2789 Views

Jonathan Moyo says 'Zimbabwe does not need electoral and political reforms'

19 hrs ago | 4226 Views

South Africa's Finance Minister threatens Zambian President

19 hrs ago | 3233 Views

Proud to be catholic

21 hrs ago | 1289 Views

Nketa girl living her dream

23 hrs ago | 2939 Views

Wellington Toni to be laid to rest tomorrow

23 hrs ago | 1146 Views

Kasukuwere dying to rejoin Mnangagwa

23 hrs ago | 4214 Views

Job Sikhala lawyers say he committed no crime

23 hrs ago | 1240 Views

Mugabe's 'idiotic street woman' defends work done by Ramaphosa envoys to Zimbabwe

23 hrs ago | 1886 Views

The Comrades that saved ZPRA from demise

23 hrs ago | 1174 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days