Umguza machete gang members arrested

by Staff reporter

FOUR of a six-member machete gang which allegedly disarmed and killed a security guard at Arda Balu Estate in Umguza on Thursday last week have been arrested, Southern Eye has learnt.According to an internal police memorandum shown to this newspaper, the four were arrested 24 hours later after one of them was picked up at a local business centre over a different matter and found in possession of a blood-stained axe used in the murder of the security guard, Ernest Dube.They were identified as Tobias Dube (26) of Cowdray Park, Givemore Ngwenya (24) of Old Magwegwe, Loud Ngulube (34) of Pelandaba West and Nkosilathi Ncube (22) of Old Magwegwe all in Bulawayo.Their two accomplices are still at large."On August 21, accused one (Dube) was apprehended by members of the public at Joke Mine, Umguza, after he had an altercation with some locals there while drinking beer. He was handed over to police officers based at Arda Balu Police Base. Searches were made on him, leading to the recovery of a blood-stained small axe and a khaki lanyard which had a key. Preliminary investigations established that the key belonged to the now-deceased (Dube) and had been stolen when he was attacked," the police memo read.The matter was handed over to the Criminal Investigations Department Homicide and Canine Unit, leading to the arrest of Ngwenya, Ngulube and Ncube.The police memo states that Ngulube was found in possession of a machete, while Ncube had the deceased's .303 service rifle.Ngwenya was in possession of four live rounds of ammunition and several mobile phones.Contacted for comment yesterday, Matabeleland North police spokesperson Inspector Spiwe Makonese said she had not yet received the report.