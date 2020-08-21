Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Caps Utd boss in smart meter tender scam

by Staff reporter
7 hrs ago | Views
CAPS United boss and businessman Farai Jere appeared before a Harare magistrate on Saturday charged with fraudulently securing a US$3 566 878 electricity smart meter tender.

He was remanded in custody to today together with accomplices Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission Distribution Company (ZETDC) engineer Leonard Chisina and information technology expert Freeman Kuziva Chikonzo.

Allegations are that sometime in 2016, Jere won a tender to supply the ZETDC with 1 151 smart meters and a head end system (HES) at a cost of US$3 566 878.

It is alleged that the key element of the contract was that a factory acceptance test was to be conducted in the factory where the meters were manufactured.

Jere's firm, Helcraw Electrical, was also supposed to finance the travel costs for the delegation to do the tests and the head end system was to be a two-way wireless communication.

It is the State's case that Jere misrepresented to ZETDC that Secure Meters (Pvt) Ltd had a manufacturing plant for smart meters and HES in the United Kingdom, yet it did not have.

The State alleges that on November 24, 2018, three ZETDC engineers Chisina, Mapipi and Tshuma as well as Chikonzo accompanied Jere to the UK to carry out the tests.

While in the UK, Jere allegedly took the engineers to a warehouse where there were some smart meters.

As a result, the factory acceptance test was not done as required.

It is alleged on the specifications, the meters that the engineers tested had a base current of 10 amps and a minimum of 100 amps and they failed the tests.

Jere, it is alleged, produced a fake factory acceptance test visit report purporting to have met the requirements and asked the four ZETDC officials to sign.

Chisina and Chikozho allegedly signed the fake document while Mapipi and Tshuma declined.

It is alleged that the two later signed under duress after being threatened by Chisina.

Jere then shipped 1 151 smart meters which were delivered to ZETDC and were duly paid for.

Upon return to Zimbabwe, the ZETDC team was asked to complete questionnaires on what they observed during the tour.

The State alleges Chisina and Chikonzo indicated that the factory acceptance tests were carried out according to requirement but Tshuma and Mapipi indicated that no tests were conducted.

In January this year, ZETDC loss control manager Rodrick Chikwira and an external consultant were tasked to conduct further investigations and both concluded that no tests were carried out.

ZETDC then resolved to remove from its systems all meters supplied by Jere's company as they failed to meet minimum requirements.



Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Post COVIC-19 Water Catastrophe - 5 Lessons for the Developing World

1 hr ago | 93 Views

Why Tendai Biti must worry about a negotiated settlement

4 hrs ago | 2829 Views

Social media are vehicle of change

5 hrs ago | 558 Views

Mnangagwa will never solve any substantive Gukurahundi matters - a cynical divide and rule

5 hrs ago | 884 Views

Who sold out Sikhala? Accusations fly in within MDC

7 hrs ago | 8286 Views

Zimbabwe crisis is sapping Zanu-PF's supremacy

7 hrs ago | 1941 Views

Malaria kills 364 people

7 hrs ago | 616 Views

Chamisa blasts Mnangagwa

7 hrs ago | 3315 Views

Mnangagwa's regime has gone rogue, says ED adviser

7 hrs ago | 4719 Views

Matemadanda attacks, Trump, Malema

7 hrs ago | 1465 Views

MDC demands investigation into the death of its councillor

7 hrs ago | 537 Views

Chamisa wants you to 'Stand up, fight for your rights'

7 hrs ago | 818 Views

Zanu-PF ring-fences chairpersons' posts

7 hrs ago | 943 Views

Dabengwa's veterans were booked into brothel by Zanu-PF

7 hrs ago | 1998 Views

'Sadc praise of Mnangagwa ill-advised'

7 hrs ago | 515 Views

Chamisa's MDC bemoans govt interference in local governance

7 hrs ago | 320 Views

Mnangagwa pledges IDs for Gukurahundi genocide victims

7 hrs ago | 409 Views

Umguza machete gang members arrested

7 hrs ago | 679 Views

Bring back freedom trains, says Minister

7 hrs ago | 442 Views

Groups protest Ndebele 'insults' by govt

7 hrs ago | 927 Views

Is Zimbabwe ever going to be a nation?

7 hrs ago | 337 Views

Treasury seeks $18bn for infrastructure development

7 hrs ago | 241 Views

Ascot Stadium up for grabs

7 hrs ago | 854 Views

80 firms keen to participate on Vic-Falls Stock Exchange

7 hrs ago | 354 Views

Tsvangirai's BMW still parked at Lupane police station

7 hrs ago | 1790 Views

Zanu-PF elects new executive

7 hrs ago | 560 Views

Zimbabwe Minister recovers after testing Covid-19 positive

7 hrs ago | 1608 Views

ZRP, SAPS steps ups joint border patrols

7 hrs ago | 228 Views

Zanu-PF Mash East vows to fully utilise party farms

7 hrs ago | 129 Views

Zanu-PF to set up Harare executive

7 hrs ago | 166 Views

Pyramid scheme bosses on the run

7 hrs ago | 497 Views

Mwonzora 'endorses', calls for broadening of Mnangagwa's POLAD

7 hrs ago | 1272 Views

400 Zimbabweans stranded in Lindela...Embassy blocks ther deportation

8 hrs ago | 2372 Views

Mount Darwin pedophile jailed

16 hrs ago | 2224 Views

Baker's Inn salesman steals company's money

16 hrs ago | 2419 Views

'Zimbabwe now a trillion dollar economy'

18 hrs ago | 6178 Views

'Witch hunters' wreak havoc in Binga during lockdown

18 hrs ago | 1839 Views

2 women hit by stray bullets during police raid

18 hrs ago | 3360 Views

G40 members apply to re-join Zanu-PF

18 hrs ago | 2236 Views

Mutsvangwa's ZWL$700 000 'disappeared' from his Nedbank account?

18 hrs ago | 2744 Views

Jonathan Moyo says 'Zimbabwe does not need electoral and political reforms'

18 hrs ago | 4107 Views

South Africa's Finance Minister threatens Zambian President

18 hrs ago | 3178 Views

Proud to be catholic

20 hrs ago | 1266 Views

Nketa girl living her dream

22 hrs ago | 2878 Views

Wellington Toni to be laid to rest tomorrow

22 hrs ago | 1120 Views

Kasukuwere dying to rejoin Mnangagwa

22 hrs ago | 4159 Views

Job Sikhala lawyers say he committed no crime

22 hrs ago | 1222 Views

Mugabe's 'idiotic street woman' defends work done by Ramaphosa envoys to Zimbabwe

22 hrs ago | 1864 Views

The Comrades that saved ZPRA from demise

22 hrs ago | 1144 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days