Dabengwa's veterans were booked into brothel by Zanu-PF

FORMER ZIPRA cadres who were part of a war veterans team from both ZIPRA and ZANLA who plotted the downfall of former President Robert Mugabe, were ejected from the luxurious Rainbow Towers Hotel in Harare and booked into a brothel.This was revealed by ZIPRA Veterans Association spokesperson Bester Magwizi while addressing journalists at the Bulawayo Media Centre recently.When the Zimbabwe military placed Mugabe under house arrest November 2017 and demanded his ouster, war veterans became a leading force in mobilising Zimbabweans to march while demanding the long serving leader's exit.Former ZIPRA combatants led by their late patron and ZAPU leader, Dumiso Dabengwa together with members of the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWVA) got together and played a part in the eventual ouster of the now late leader.Said Magwizi, "ZIPRA, through the ZIPRA Veterans Association, partnered with a team led by Christopher Mutsvangwa, Victor Matemadanda, Douglas Mahiya and Douglas Muhoni who were principals from ZANLA in coming out with strategies of mobilising communities to remove Mugabe."Eventually, it culminated on the 17th of November when we converged at the Harare International Conference Centre (Rainbow Towers Hotel) where we were booked."I think on the 19th, things started to shape up as we had managed to dislodge Mugabe and while of course people were restricted to march towards to Blue Roof (Mugabe's private home), some of us saw ourselves being sidelined and now being pushed to a cockroach infested brothel close to Chikurubi Maximum Prison."Magwizi said a former ZANLA war veteran later came to their rescue and offered them decent accommodation elsewhere."Dabengwa was very bitter about this incident. Zanu-PF is insincere and cannot be trusted. We were used," said Magwizi.According to ZIPRA cadres, the two former liberation movements had agreed to form a National Transitional Authority (NTA) following Mugabe's removal but ZANLA combatants and their party ZANU-PF later reneged on the agreement.ZIPRA was the military wing of the former-PF ZAPU, which was a rival party to the ruling ZANU.