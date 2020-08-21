Mnangagwa praises young philanthropists

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwe needs patriotic and determined young people who step in during difficult times to assist the country, President Mnangagwa has said. He made the statement yesterday while receiving 100 tonnes of maize-meal donated by a mining company, Better Brands, at State House.The maize-meal will be distributed to vulnerable people affected by Covid-19 .Speaking after receiving the donation from Better Brands chief executive Mr Scott Sakupwaya, the President said the company's gesture was commendable and the nation needed young people with such good intentions to help others."We are thankful. This is a good gesture. If we have many young people with such a good heart, then we are assured the nation will move on. This will reduce the burden," he said.Mr Sakupwaya said the company saw it fit to help those in need during these hard times."We have seen it fit that during this difficult time we also help people in need. The 10 000 by 10kg bags of mealie meal will be distributed by the President to those in need," he said.Covid-19 and the required lockdown to limit it mean that many cannot earn their living and need help. Government has been encouraging the private sector and individuals to assist.A number of organisations have continued to respond to Government's call for assistance and have been offering various forms of support including money, food, personal protective equipment and hand sanitisers.The function was witnessed by Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, Vice President Kembo Mohadi, Defence and War Veterans Affairs Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, who is now the chairperson of the National Taskforce on Covid-19, Local Government and Public Works Minister July Moyo, Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister Kazembe Kazembe and other senior Government officials.