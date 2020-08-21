Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Businesses warned for flouting forex auction rate

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
GOVERNMENT has condemned the practice by some businesses to charge people paying in local currency using rates that are above the foreign currency auction rate.

Most shops are not adhering to the official foreign currency rate and some are using a three-tier pricing system for those buying in forex, cash in Zimbabwe dollar and electronic transactions.

In a survey in Bulawayo's city centre, Chronicle observed that shops continue to demand more money for those paying in local currency as opposed to those paying in forex. While the official rate stands at US$1:$83,40 some supermarkets are using US$1:$98.

Government introduced the forex auction system to ensure stability in the market. Under the auction system, successful bidders pay what they bid, regardless of whether that is higher or lower than the average, with the highest bidder getting the first allocation. Last week, the forex rate was US$1:$82.91.

In an interview, Finance and Economic Development permanent secretary Mr George Guvamatanga said shops should display both United States dollar and Zimbabwe dollar prices and those who fail to do so will be penalised.

"Government is warning them against not displaying both the US dollar and Zimbabwe dollar prices given that we now have a dual pricing system. They should display both prices at the official auction rate. So, an item costing US$1 should be $82 at the current auction rate not $100," he said.

"We are unhappy that the CZI (Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries) asked for dual pricing and we agreed but now they are all pegging prices in US dollar via the ZWL at exorbitant margins. They are getting money from the auction at 82 but proving their goods at rates ranging from 100 to 120."

The permanent secretary said an extensive audit is looming and there will be penalties for those breaking the law.

"Those breaking the law are in serious trouble as an extensive audit is currently underway. Those caught will face the full wrath of the law. I would encourage all those who have not been complying to regularise their tax positions voluntarily," said Mr Guvamatanga.

CZI deputy president Mr Joseph Gunda said he was not aware that some players in the manufacturing sector were using parallel market rate prices despite receiving forex at the Central Bank.

"We might need to find out who are the people doing it and what are the reasons for them to do so, otherwise, it won't be fair to give a response. We will investigate, send your questions in writing," said Mr Gunda.

Confederation of Zimbabwe Retailers (CZR) president Mr Denford Mutashu said failure by some companies to access foreign currency through the RBZ auction system was causing some players to use black markets rates, which is illegal. He said some traders still buy foreign currency on the black market.

"But what we have fact checked is that not all producers are getting foreign currency from the auction system and most of the retailers indicate that there are quite a number that are not participating in the foreign currency trading system. Even if you look at the contribution of the SMEs system, it is still insignificant considering the volume of goods that are being pushed across the economy both within the local production or imports. We may have this challenge for a month or so to come. It may not go away until the market reaches convergence levels where the parallel market rates and the foreign currency auction system converges," he said.

Mr Mutashu said despite some players using the black-market foreign rates, it was worth noting that prices of basic commodities were stabilising in the market while there is steady supply of goods.

Civil servants said they are being short-changed.

Zimbabwe Teachers Association president Mr Richard Gundani said Government must consider paying the teachers US$75 in cash so that they are able to access goods and service of their choice without being prejudiced. He said as it stands, teachers are forced to liquidate the allowance at interbank rates and after that they are welcomed by businesses who are charging them black market rates.

"It's a tight situation which our members are facing because of these businesses who are preferring foreign currency and when they agree to bill in the local currency, the price of the commodity becomes unrealistic only because they want to force people to look for foreign currency. If only our employer could consider paying us in hard currency, we may be able to buy what we want," he said.

Motorists also said Government should come up with legislation that makes it mandatory for service stations to sell fuel in both foreign and local currency in line with the prevailing exchange rate.

The dual pricing system, motorists say, will make it easy for people without access to foreign currency, especially the US dollar, to also purchase fuel from any service station based on the prevailing rate.

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Commonwealth lawyers issue statement Beatrice Mtetwa

3 mins ago | 3 Views

BREAKING: Patson Dzamara dies

2 hrs ago | 3506 Views

Facebook To Charge Zimbabwe Advertisers VAT

2 hrs ago | 474 Views

Khupe pushing to have Mwonzora disciplined

2 hrs ago | 1972 Views

Govt sweats over Drax payment

2 hrs ago | 1390 Views

D-Day for Sikhala

2 hrs ago | 1118 Views

Mnangagwa adviser under siege

2 hrs ago | 2273 Views

Chinamasa shocked why residents continue voting 'corrupt' MDC Councillors

2 hrs ago | 838 Views

'Catholic priests statement crafted by MDC'

2 hrs ago | 824 Views

Parliament sits for only 20 minutes

2 hrs ago | 496 Views

Mnangagwa's gov't urged to prioritise fight against corruption

2 hrs ago | 175 Views

Car hijackers jailed 5 years

3 hrs ago | 214 Views

African jurists angry over Mtetwa 'victimisation'

3 hrs ago | 490 Views

Chamisa's MDC suspends Mayor over leaked audios

3 hrs ago | 1274 Views

'Nobody thought Mnangagwa would be this ruthless'

3 hrs ago | 535 Views

Zimbabwe govt urged to fully dollarise

3 hrs ago | 708 Views

Govt hires village health workers in place of striking nurses

3 hrs ago | 283 Views

Notorious robbers nabbed in Beitbridge

3 hrs ago | 556 Views

Council boss destroys property to conceal evidence

3 hrs ago | 341 Views

ZimPF demands $1m from MDC-T $7,5m Parly grant

3 hrs ago | 408 Views

It's not an offence to advocate for regime change

3 hrs ago | 248 Views

Stop politicking over Bulawayo water crisis

3 hrs ago | 87 Views

Kamambo's trial in false start

3 hrs ago | 129 Views

PSL boss continue his freedom bid

3 hrs ago | 69 Views

Zimstat on door-to-door enumeration exercise

3 hrs ago | 158 Views

'Corruption under Mnangagwa frightening'

3 hrs ago | 368 Views

Sadc still epicentre of HIV epidemic

3 hrs ago | 95 Views

Mnangagwa's dialogue door wide open

3 hrs ago | 200 Views

'Sanctions, corruption twin evils'

3 hrs ago | 56 Views

'Don't panic over power cuts'

3 hrs ago | 212 Views

Church told to 'pray for leadership and peace'

3 hrs ago | 131 Views

Mnangagwa praises young philanthropists

3 hrs ago | 103 Views

Mnangagwa's adviser held hostage by Zanu-PF youths

3 hrs ago | 403 Views

Car hijackers jailed

13 hrs ago | 1702 Views

Barring of Mrs B Mtetwa from seeing Hopewell Chin'ono at Chikurubi Maximum Prison

13 hrs ago | 1975 Views

Magistrate orders for the immidiate sanitisation of Chikurubi Maximum Prison Cells

13 hrs ago | 1043 Views

We following WHO guidelines in fighting covid-19" says Minister - but only to save chefs' lives

13 hrs ago | 1239 Views

Walking the corridors of the engagement and re-engagement policy

13 hrs ago | 392 Views

MLF pissed-off by Jenni Williams

13 hrs ago | 1726 Views

Tsholotsho entrepreneurs still waiting for COVID-19 relief funds

13 hrs ago | 132 Views

Drama as Sikhala shouts, 'where is my wife' in Court

13 hrs ago | 3745 Views

ZANU-PF applauds Mnangagwa for opening up on Gukurahundi

13 hrs ago | 840 Views

Chamisa afraid to lead from the front

14 hrs ago | 3808 Views

MDC NEC member says party leadership is 'incompetent or compromised'

14 hrs ago | 1276 Views

Sikhala, Jere bail rulings set for Wednesday

14 hrs ago | 681 Views

Mystery around MDC Councillor death deepens

15 hrs ago | 2645 Views

Zimbabwe tollgate breaks the internet

15 hrs ago | 12118 Views

Dialoguing our way from divergent views to convergence is the way

16 hrs ago | 280 Views

Zimbabwe's protest leaders call for dialogue

16 hrs ago | 2376 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days