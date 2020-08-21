Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Sadc still epicentre of HIV epidemic

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
ZIMBABWE still accounts for many HIV infections in the Sadc region amid reports that 42 percent of sex workers and 28 percent of prisoners are positive countrywide.

The country has the fifth highest HIV prevalence in the region at 12,8 percent after Swaziland (27), Lesotho (22,8), Botswana (20,7) and South Africa (19).

According to the recently released 2020 Sadc Gender Barometer, Zimbabwe has one of the commendable condom use rates although 21 percent of men who have sex with men (MSM) are HIV-positive.

The report stated that Sadc, which has 4,6 percent of the world's population, is home to 45 percent of all people living with HIV in the world.

In 2019 Sadc accounted for 55 percent of new infections in young women and 35 percent new infections in young men globally, 48 percent of people on antiretroviral therapy (ART) and 55 percent of children on ART.

The report also highlighted that Covid-19 is disrupting HIV services which could lead to an additional 500 000 Aids-related deaths in sub-Saharan Africa by the end of 2021 and regression of the Prevention of Mother to Child Transmission (PMTCT) programme to levels of a decade ago.

"Although tremendous progress has been achieved in all aspects of HIV prevention and management, the Southern African Development Community (Sadc) is still the epicentre of the HIV epidemic. Eight countries have a prevalence of more than 10 percent including Zimbabwe whose prevalence stands at 12,8 percent," read the report. Of the total number of people living with HIV in Zimbabwe, 54 percent are women and 46 are men.

"About 42 percent of sex workers in Zimbabwe are HIV positive and there is need for much greater attention to programmes and services for prevention and management of HIV among sex workers throughout Sadc."

Aids-related deaths have also been on the downward trend in Zimbabwe which recorded 20 000 deaths in 2019 compared to 110 000 in 2005.

"Prisoners are also highly affected as 28 percent are positive while 21,1 percent of men who have sex with men are positive. There is a higher HIV prevalence among MSM than in the general population of men in all countries," read the report.

Zimbabwe's MSM prevalence is the second highest in the region after Lesotho's which stands at 32,9 percent. According to the barometer, condom use has not expanded rapidly enough over the last decade as a result of decreased priority being placed on condom programmes.

"Active condom promotion in Namibia and Zimbabwe over two decades has led to some of the highest recorded levels of condom use at least for sex with non-regular partners. Condom use by young women has increased in the last decade in Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique and Zimbabwe but is declining in Zambia and Tanzania."

According to the document, Zimbabwe must improve multi-sector efforts to strengthen key population programmes, as outlined in its National Key Populations HIV and Aids Implementation Plan 2019-2020.

The country was also urged to address structural barriers by working towards law reforms, sensitisation of health-service providers or law enforcement agents, and media campaigns to eliminate stigma and discrimination.

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Commonwealth lawyers issue statement Beatrice Mtetwa

3 mins ago | 3 Views

BREAKING: Patson Dzamara dies

2 hrs ago | 3510 Views

Facebook To Charge Zimbabwe Advertisers VAT

2 hrs ago | 475 Views

Khupe pushing to have Mwonzora disciplined

2 hrs ago | 1976 Views

Govt sweats over Drax payment

2 hrs ago | 1391 Views

D-Day for Sikhala

2 hrs ago | 1119 Views

Mnangagwa adviser under siege

2 hrs ago | 2277 Views

Chinamasa shocked why residents continue voting 'corrupt' MDC Councillors

2 hrs ago | 839 Views

'Catholic priests statement crafted by MDC'

2 hrs ago | 825 Views

Parliament sits for only 20 minutes

2 hrs ago | 496 Views

Mnangagwa's gov't urged to prioritise fight against corruption

2 hrs ago | 175 Views

Car hijackers jailed 5 years

3 hrs ago | 214 Views

African jurists angry over Mtetwa 'victimisation'

3 hrs ago | 490 Views

Chamisa's MDC suspends Mayor over leaked audios

3 hrs ago | 1275 Views

'Nobody thought Mnangagwa would be this ruthless'

3 hrs ago | 535 Views

Zimbabwe govt urged to fully dollarise

3 hrs ago | 709 Views

Govt hires village health workers in place of striking nurses

3 hrs ago | 283 Views

Notorious robbers nabbed in Beitbridge

3 hrs ago | 557 Views

Council boss destroys property to conceal evidence

3 hrs ago | 341 Views

ZimPF demands $1m from MDC-T $7,5m Parly grant

3 hrs ago | 408 Views

It's not an offence to advocate for regime change

3 hrs ago | 248 Views

Stop politicking over Bulawayo water crisis

3 hrs ago | 87 Views

Kamambo's trial in false start

3 hrs ago | 129 Views

PSL boss continue his freedom bid

3 hrs ago | 69 Views

Zimstat on door-to-door enumeration exercise

3 hrs ago | 158 Views

'Corruption under Mnangagwa frightening'

3 hrs ago | 368 Views

Businesses warned for flouting forex auction rate

3 hrs ago | 161 Views

Mnangagwa's dialogue door wide open

3 hrs ago | 200 Views

'Sanctions, corruption twin evils'

3 hrs ago | 56 Views

'Don't panic over power cuts'

3 hrs ago | 212 Views

Church told to 'pray for leadership and peace'

3 hrs ago | 131 Views

Mnangagwa praises young philanthropists

3 hrs ago | 103 Views

Mnangagwa's adviser held hostage by Zanu-PF youths

3 hrs ago | 403 Views

Car hijackers jailed

13 hrs ago | 1702 Views

Barring of Mrs B Mtetwa from seeing Hopewell Chin'ono at Chikurubi Maximum Prison

13 hrs ago | 1975 Views

Magistrate orders for the immidiate sanitisation of Chikurubi Maximum Prison Cells

13 hrs ago | 1043 Views

We following WHO guidelines in fighting covid-19" says Minister - but only to save chefs' lives

13 hrs ago | 1239 Views

Walking the corridors of the engagement and re-engagement policy

13 hrs ago | 392 Views

MLF pissed-off by Jenni Williams

13 hrs ago | 1726 Views

Tsholotsho entrepreneurs still waiting for COVID-19 relief funds

13 hrs ago | 132 Views

Drama as Sikhala shouts, 'where is my wife' in Court

13 hrs ago | 3745 Views

ZANU-PF applauds Mnangagwa for opening up on Gukurahundi

13 hrs ago | 840 Views

Chamisa afraid to lead from the front

14 hrs ago | 3808 Views

MDC NEC member says party leadership is 'incompetent or compromised'

14 hrs ago | 1276 Views

Sikhala, Jere bail rulings set for Wednesday

14 hrs ago | 681 Views

Mystery around MDC Councillor death deepens

15 hrs ago | 2646 Views

Zimbabwe tollgate breaks the internet

15 hrs ago | 12118 Views

Dialoguing our way from divergent views to convergence is the way

16 hrs ago | 280 Views

Zimbabwe's protest leaders call for dialogue

16 hrs ago | 2376 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days