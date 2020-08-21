Zimstat on door-to-door enumeration exercise

News / Local

by Staff reporter

THE Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (Zimstat) is carrying out a nationwide door-to-door enumeration exercise as it prepares for a Covid-19 Epidemiological Prevalence Survey to be conducted next month.In a statement, Zimstat director general Mr Taguma Mahonde appealed for co-operation from members of the public after some residents in Bulawayo became sceptical seeing enumerators visiting their homes."Zimstat is advising the nation that our enumerators are conducting this listing exercise nationwide across the country's 10 provinces. This exercise is a preparatory stage for the Covid-19 Epidemiological Prevalence Survey to be conducted in September 2020," he said.Some residents had taken to social media platforms calling on citizens to be alert as they suspected that enumerators were working with criminals to rob people."To all family and friends in Bulawayo, please note, this woman is going to homes pretending to work for Zimstat wanting to know how many people stay in our homes and then she informs her partners who come armed at night to rob. Pass on the message and tell our friends and family to be vigilant on visitors. Let's save lives and hard-earned property," read one of the Facebook posts with a picture of an enumerator Ms Prosper Sibanda.Mr Mahonde said Ms Sibanda is genuinely employed by Zimstat. "Zimstat would like to inform Bulawayo residents that Ms Prosper Sibanda is a bona fide Zimstat employee working in Bulawayo province. She was working in Ward 5, Famona low-density area from the 21 to 24 August 2020, conducting a household listing exercise in that enumeration area."We would also like to advise the Bulawayo residents that the message posted and doing rounds on social media concerning Ms Prosper Sibanda is false. Public co-operation in current and future Zimstat censuses and surveys remains greatly appreciated," said Mr Mahonde.He advised citizens across the country to contact Zimstat provincial offices if they need clarification on any issues.