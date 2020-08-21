Latest News Editor's Choice


Kamambo's trial in false start

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
ZIMBABWE Football Association (Zifa) boss Felton Kamambo's trial, where he is accused of vote buying, failed to take off after it was postponed to September 14 at the request of his legal team.

Kamambo is accused of bribing Zifa councillors to vote for him in an election where he was pitted against former association president Philip Chiyangwa.

The trial, which was expected to start yesterday, was postponed after the State failed to provide Kambo's legal team with enough documents in order for him to prepare his defence.

The State gave him part of the documents yesterday but consented to the postponement saying they expect to furnish him with all documents before the trial date.

Magistrate Richard Ramaboa then ordered witnesses Chiyangwa and Omega Dube to avail themselves on September 14 for the trial.

Ramaboa said if the matter fails to kick off on that day, Kamambo would be removed from remand.

Source - newsday

