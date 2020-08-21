Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Water crisis puts residents' health at risk in Bulawayo

by Staff Reporter
1 hr ago | Views
"YOU'LL get water when it's available," Bulawayo City Council officials loosely told residents recently after struggling to stick to the six-day water shedding schedule put in place to manage the dwindling water levels at the city's dams following two sequential lowly rainfall seasons. And yet, without water, any one of us will be subject to variables that will cause challenge and struggle to live a healthy life. The inconsistent supply of water has had an arduous impact in most homes across the city with residents losing sleep trying to fill up containers whenever water flows through the taps.

A significant number of women spend as much as six hours a day in queues waiting to fetch water at boreholes, bowsers and other water sources.

It is a privileged few who can afford to buy tanks of up to 5 000 litres costing an average US$500 that can sit back and put their feet up while others jostle for a few litres in buckets only to return tomorrow to fight anew.

Most are forced to cut corners where hygiene is concerned while trying to save water, consequently compromising their health and those of their families. The water crisis could not have come at a worse time; as the country and the rest of the world is in the middle of a fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

One of the World Health Organisation recommendations to help slow the spread of Covid-19 is to wash hands with soap and running water frequently, which is proving impossible for many households in the city.

Out of desperation, some vandalise pipes and water hydrants to get the little water they can, which is often dirty, to fill up their 20-litre containers for the day's use. Not so long ago, these water challenges saw an outbreak of typhoid and dysentery in Luveve suburb and surrounding areas leading to the death of 13 people.

More could die if the crisis persists with council unclear on measures put in place to mitigate against a disease outbreak.

"How hard is it to have a plan or schedule and stick to it? I'm sure if you say water comes on Wednesday and it does, we won't have these cases of vandalism. The problem is lack of trust. The city places itself in these situations," said @van_vodloza, a Twitter user lamenting council's failure to supply water. His sentiments echo many others who feel the council has let them down by failing to supply water consistently.

According to research, 80 percent of illnesses are linked to poor water and sanitation conditions and 10 percent of the global disease could be reduced through improved water supply, sanitation, and hygiene.

Research also shows that 842 000 diarrhoeal disease deaths per year result from unsafe water, sanitation and hygiene. Also, 1 800 child deaths every day are linked to water, sanitation and hygiene. Water is an absolute necessity and yet 443 million school days are lost each year due to water-related diseases while 783 million people do not have access to clean and safe water worldwide.

In a statement, the Bulawayo Town Clerk, Mr Christopher Dube, reported that council was abandoning the 144-hour water shedding schedule in most high-density suburbs and will only supply water as and when it is available at Magwegwe and Criterion reservoirs. This further worsens the water woes for residents who are already getting the precious liquid an average of one day per week.

The latest development, the local authority announced, was triggered by water pumping challenges at two of the city's major reservoirs after the theft of two kilometres of electricity supply cables. To further impair the situation, the BCC also experienced three emergency leaks repairs to the Nyamandlovu pipeline and power supply challenges to the Rochester Nyamandlovu boreholes.

A significant number of residents have turned to borehole water which is unsafe for drinking as it is susceptible to contamination from burst sewers and soil bacteria. People are repeatedly advised to boil the water before drinking it but often, those who live in areas without sufficient safe, clean water, learn to live with diarrhea and other drinking water contamination effects and no longer bother themselves. Entire communities exist in a continual state of being half-well which directly affects their livelihoods.


"They take it for granted that they're just going to be sick periodically — it's just a fact of life. Stomach aches become the norm. Fatigue and lethargy become common place. They struggle to be one 100 percent fruitful and prosperous. The condition of the people becomes the condition of their society," said health expert, Ms Portia Ncube.

She said increasing evidence shows that household water treatment and safe storage are associated with significant health gains where available water is contaminated.

"A simple water filter makes a significant impact to our nutrient base (what we put in our bodies) — including water," said Ms Ncube.

One by-product of not having access to clean drinking water is stunting. It is described as low height for age or a height more than two standard deviations below the WHO Child Growth Standards median. Globally, an estimated one in four children under the age of five suffer from stunting.

Experts say there are simple solutions to solving this. For example, using clean water is one of the best ways to stop children from losing essential nutrients vital to growth.

Meanwhile, BCC Director of Engineering Services Simela Dube said council could not guarantee that borehole water was safe for drinking.

"Bacteriological quality of borehole water cannot be guaranteed since the water was untreated and subject to contamination at any time from environmental factors like sewer overflows and bacteriological contaminated soil. Residents are therefore advised to boil borehole water before drinking," said Eng Dube. He said demand for bowser supplied water had also increased as more high lying areas continue to be without water beyond the scheduled water rationing periods.

BPRA co-ordinator Mr Emmanuel Ndlovu said the city's water crisis should be managed better.

"The Bulawayo water crisis is mainly man-made. The world over there seems to be a water crisis and authorities are working to lessen the impact of such crises. South Africa's Cape Town managed to deal with what could have been the worst water crisis through innovation and leadership but here we're not seeing that. We're only seeing council passing resolutions where they are parcelling out land for their personal gains. When it comes to innovation to address the city's problems, there's zero thinking. BCC is said to be the best run city in the country and we expect better from it," said Mr Ndlovu.

He said council should have long moved towards drawing water from aquifers as climate change has proved that rainfed water cannot be relied on. Council is in the process of erecting 25 water kiosks in 14 suburbs worst affected by the water crisis to improve supplies.

The BCC wants to recycle Khami Dam water as part of its medium-term solution to the persistent water crisis and have called on residents to support the initiative.

Treasury disbursed $205 million in support of efforts to improve water supply in Bulawayo with Finance and Economic Development, Professor Mthuli Ncube noting that provision of potable water was critical and also key to the revival of industries in the city.

From the $205 million, $130 million will be used to rehabilitate and drill 30 boreholes in Nyamandlovu including the eagerly awaited Epping Forest Project while the rest will be channelled towards improving supplies from Mtshabezi Dam.

The Epping Forest Project is projected to increase daily water supply to the city from about four megalitres per day to 25ML. Upgrading Mtshabezi will avail up to 27ML daily, up from the present 15ML.

The snowballing cost and expense in time and resources caused by poor access to water or sanitation is staggering, which makes it all the more urgent to invest in bringing access to clean water and sanitation.

Source - Chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

ED's human rights record as the president of Zimbabwe under scrutiny

49 mins ago | 70 Views

Schoolboy (17) 'commits suicide'

57 mins ago | 77 Views

Girlfriend killer nabbed in a bush

2 hrs ago | 218 Views

Masarira pays tribute to Dzamara

2 hrs ago | 100 Views

Gukurahundi can only be resolved with the victims

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

Sikhala says 'it's just political banter'

4 hrs ago | 1085 Views

Chamisa mobilising against Khupe

4 hrs ago | 1569 Views

'Sanctions fuelling corruption in Zimbabwe'

4 hrs ago | 285 Views

Econet abolishes mobile money agents

4 hrs ago | 795 Views

11 more die of Covid-19 in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 513 Views

Sikhala's doctrine before his arrest

4 hrs ago | 633 Views

Prominent miller arrested

4 hrs ago | 926 Views

RBZ tightens EcoCash squeeze

4 hrs ago | 269 Views

Indian Premier League set to take place in UAE between September and November.

4 hrs ago | 45 Views

Khupe pushes to drown Mwonzora

5 hrs ago | 550 Views

Zimbabwe Communist Party rededicates its struggle in honour of Dzamara

9 hrs ago | 1284 Views

Mwonzora apologises to Ndebeles over Gukurahundi

9 hrs ago | 3566 Views

WATCH: Zimbabwe Meets Tanzania - King 98 Ft Diamond Platnumz - Kachiri

9 hrs ago | 429 Views

Mangudya stabilizes market and prices through Foreign exchange auction

12 hrs ago | 2885 Views

Court refuses to free man accused of treason

13 hrs ago | 3155 Views

South Africa's Kelly Khumalo charms Bulawayo songstress

14 hrs ago | 2057 Views

Jah Prayzah mourns Patson Dzamara

14 hrs ago | 5674 Views

Macheso saddened by Dzamara's death

14 hrs ago | 2546 Views

3 abducted MDC ladies back in court

14 hrs ago | 1960 Views

Ziyambi Ziyambi feels heat over Amendment Number 2

15 hrs ago | 3325 Views

'Keep away from Gukurahundi or shift residence' MLF threaten - Yeah, same unbridled desires led to Gukurahundi

15 hrs ago | 1417 Views

How to successfully run a business from home

15 hrs ago | 838 Views

Commonwealth lawyers issue statement on Beatrice Mtetwa

15 hrs ago | 4304 Views

BREAKING: Patson Dzamara dies

17 hrs ago | 12133 Views

Facebook To Charge Zimbabwe Advertisers VAT

17 hrs ago | 1695 Views

Khupe pushing to have Mwonzora disciplined

18 hrs ago | 5816 Views

Govt sweats over Drax payment

18 hrs ago | 3675 Views

D-Day for Sikhala

18 hrs ago | 2988 Views

Mnangagwa adviser under siege

18 hrs ago | 10721 Views

Chinamasa shocked why residents continue voting 'corrupt' MDC Councillors

18 hrs ago | 2117 Views

'Catholic priests statement crafted by MDC'

18 hrs ago | 2208 Views

Parliament sits for only 20 minutes

18 hrs ago | 1331 Views

African jurists angry over Mtetwa 'victimisation'

18 hrs ago | 1436 Views

Chamisa's MDC suspends Mayor over leaked audios

18 hrs ago | 7168 Views

'Nobody thought Mnangagwa would be this ruthless'

18 hrs ago | 1948 Views

Zimbabwe govt urged to fully dollarise

18 hrs ago | 3417 Views

Govt hires village health workers in place of striking nurses

18 hrs ago | 902 Views

Notorious robbers nabbed in Beitbridge

18 hrs ago | 1883 Views

Council boss destroys property to conceal evidence

18 hrs ago | 1001 Views

ZimPF demands $1m from MDC-T $7,5m Parly grant

18 hrs ago | 1368 Views

It's not an offence to advocate for regime change

18 hrs ago | 660 Views

Zimstat on door-to-door enumeration exercise

18 hrs ago | 481 Views

'Corruption under Mnangagwa frightening'

18 hrs ago | 906 Views

Mnangagwa's adviser held hostage by Zanu-PF youths

18 hrs ago | 927 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days