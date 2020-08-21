Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Schoolboy (17) 'commits suicide'

by Staff Reporter
1 hr ago | Views
A 17-YEAR-OLD boy from Nkayi in Matabeleland North allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree at Mafela Primary School in Bulawayo's Nkulumane suburb.

Mpilo Khumalo's body was discovered by residents who alerted authorities. He was a Form Three pupil at Nesigwe Secondary School in Nkayi.

Mpilo, who is said to have been suffering from mental illness, had visited his relatives who stay in Nkulumane suburb soon after Government imposed a national lockdown in April.

When a Chronicle news crew visited the site of the incident, police had just removed the body from the school in the presence of his relatives and local councillor Rodney Jele.

It is not clear how he managed to access the school but his brother said when they woke up on Tuesday morning he was not at home.

His brother, Xolani, said in the past few days Mpilo seemed distraught, stating that he wanted to return to his rural home in Madliwa Village under Chief Madliwa.

"He was staying with my sister in Nkulumane 12 but yesterday he came to where we stay in Nkulumane 5. He slept over when we woke up today, he was not home. We started looking for him and failed to find him.

Later on, we learnt that someone had committed suicide at Mafela Primary School and I discovered that it was my brother," said Xolani.

He said while he did not expect him to end his life, he seemed troubled.

"On Monday he was not chatting with anyone; he was just quiet and would only respond when asked something. He wanted to return to our rural home having been in Bulawayo since the start of the national lockdown. He came here to seek medical treatment for mental illness and he had seemed to be doing very well but it's unfortunate this has happened," he said.

Clr Jele said it was saddening that a young life had been lost.

"This is very tragic and what makes it even more tragic is that this happened at a school premises. We urge residents to monitor the activities of their children, especially those with special needs. There should be a clear communication channel which can avert such incidents," said Clr Jele.

Ingutsheni Central Hospital clinical director Dr Wellington Ranga said it was difficult to point out what could have led to the suspected suicide case.

He said in most incidents there was no link between mental illnesses and suicide cases. Dr Ranga observed that depression could trigger suicide among mental patients and the general members of the public.

"For some people suicide has been seen as a way out from difficult situations which might not be the answer. I will urge for a strong support system for those with depression and creation of clear communication channels so that those with mental illnesses do not see suicide as a way to address problems," said Dr Ranga.



Source - Chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

ED's human rights record as the president of Zimbabwe under scrutiny

53 mins ago | 80 Views

Water crisis puts residents' health at risk in Bulawayo

1 hr ago | 32 Views

Girlfriend killer nabbed in a bush

2 hrs ago | 222 Views

Masarira pays tribute to Dzamara

2 hrs ago | 103 Views

Gukurahundi can only be resolved with the victims

2 hrs ago | 69 Views

Sikhala says 'it's just political banter'

4 hrs ago | 1094 Views

Chamisa mobilising against Khupe

4 hrs ago | 1574 Views

'Sanctions fuelling corruption in Zimbabwe'

4 hrs ago | 287 Views

Econet abolishes mobile money agents

4 hrs ago | 798 Views

11 more die of Covid-19 in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 515 Views

Sikhala's doctrine before his arrest

4 hrs ago | 634 Views

Prominent miller arrested

4 hrs ago | 926 Views

RBZ tightens EcoCash squeeze

5 hrs ago | 270 Views

Indian Premier League set to take place in UAE between September and November.

5 hrs ago | 45 Views

Khupe pushes to drown Mwonzora

5 hrs ago | 555 Views

Zimbabwe Communist Party rededicates its struggle in honour of Dzamara

9 hrs ago | 1286 Views

Mwonzora apologises to Ndebeles over Gukurahundi

9 hrs ago | 3568 Views

WATCH: Zimbabwe Meets Tanzania - King 98 Ft Diamond Platnumz - Kachiri

9 hrs ago | 429 Views

Mangudya stabilizes market and prices through Foreign exchange auction

12 hrs ago | 2885 Views

Court refuses to free man accused of treason

13 hrs ago | 3156 Views

South Africa's Kelly Khumalo charms Bulawayo songstress

14 hrs ago | 2057 Views

Jah Prayzah mourns Patson Dzamara

14 hrs ago | 5677 Views

Macheso saddened by Dzamara's death

14 hrs ago | 2547 Views

3 abducted MDC ladies back in court

14 hrs ago | 1960 Views

Ziyambi Ziyambi feels heat over Amendment Number 2

15 hrs ago | 3326 Views

'Keep away from Gukurahundi or shift residence' MLF threaten - Yeah, same unbridled desires led to Gukurahundi

15 hrs ago | 1417 Views

How to successfully run a business from home

15 hrs ago | 838 Views

Commonwealth lawyers issue statement on Beatrice Mtetwa

15 hrs ago | 4305 Views

BREAKING: Patson Dzamara dies

17 hrs ago | 12136 Views

Facebook To Charge Zimbabwe Advertisers VAT

18 hrs ago | 1696 Views

Khupe pushing to have Mwonzora disciplined

18 hrs ago | 5816 Views

Govt sweats over Drax payment

18 hrs ago | 3678 Views

D-Day for Sikhala

18 hrs ago | 2989 Views

Mnangagwa adviser under siege

18 hrs ago | 10729 Views

Chinamasa shocked why residents continue voting 'corrupt' MDC Councillors

18 hrs ago | 2118 Views

'Catholic priests statement crafted by MDC'

18 hrs ago | 2208 Views

Parliament sits for only 20 minutes

18 hrs ago | 1331 Views

African jurists angry over Mtetwa 'victimisation'

18 hrs ago | 1437 Views

Chamisa's MDC suspends Mayor over leaked audios

18 hrs ago | 7169 Views

'Nobody thought Mnangagwa would be this ruthless'

18 hrs ago | 1951 Views

Zimbabwe govt urged to fully dollarise

18 hrs ago | 3419 Views

Govt hires village health workers in place of striking nurses

18 hrs ago | 903 Views

Notorious robbers nabbed in Beitbridge

18 hrs ago | 1883 Views

Council boss destroys property to conceal evidence

18 hrs ago | 1001 Views

ZimPF demands $1m from MDC-T $7,5m Parly grant

18 hrs ago | 1368 Views

It's not an offence to advocate for regime change

18 hrs ago | 660 Views

Zimstat on door-to-door enumeration exercise

18 hrs ago | 481 Views

'Corruption under Mnangagwa frightening'

18 hrs ago | 906 Views

Mnangagwa's adviser held hostage by Zanu-PF youths

18 hrs ago | 927 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days