'Rumours destroying Zanu-PF'

THE ruling Zanu-PF has blamed rumour mongers within the party for fuelling disunity and fanning factionalism ahead of the 2023 polls.Addressing members during the election of an interim provincial executive for Harare yesterday, Zanu-PF national political commissar Victor Matemadanda confirmed that there was serious infighting within the party."(Zanu-PF) Harare is dying because of WhatsApp," he said."You are in a group with 15 administrators and you want to think that it is a secret group. How does it become a secret group?" Matemadanda asked rhetorically."The party is being destroyed by people who have nothing to lose. We came here and said please stop these WhatsApp groups."Former politburo member Claveria Chizema confirmed last week that social media was being used to destroy the party from within, telling NewsDay that she was told by colleagues that her name was featuring prominently in WhatsApp groups where she was not a member."I am an elderly woman, I don't move around and I do not go anywhere. I am not on WhatsApp so when I heard that people were talking about me, I did not know about that since I am not on WhatsApp and I don't believe in it," she said.Chizema was accused of being involved in organising the July 31 mass protests which were foiled by security forces. The party accused her of keeping protest flyers in her house in Mbare.Matemadanda said the new Harare provincial executive, led by Godwills Masimirembwa as interim chairman and Godwin Gomwe as his deputy, would directly report to his office.Matemadanda was in Bulawayo last week where he presided over the election of another interim executive after President Emmerson Mnangagwa last year dissolved the Bulawayo and Harare provincial executives amid reports that the two provinces had become battlegrounds for Zanu-PF power struggles.