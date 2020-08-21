New minister flexes muscle at Zesa

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Newly-appointed Energy Minister Soda Zhemu has flexed his muscles by appointing Benson Munyaradzi as the acting CEO to replace Eliab Chikwenhere, who had been at the helm of the power utility for barely a month.Chikwenhere had been appointed to the post by former Energy Minister Fortune Chasi after the suspension of Sydney Gata.Munyaradzi is the chief director in the Ministry of Energy.