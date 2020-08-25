MDC-A member raps Govt over failure to address gender needs during lockdown

News / Local

by Stephen Jakes

Bulawayo MDC Alliance proportional Representative member, Jasemine Tofa this week castigated the government for failing to have a functional Social security system that bridges the gap of the vulnerable that she said has brought abject poverty to these citizens.Tofa who is also the committee member of parliamentary portfolio on Health and Child Care said the situation has been worsened by lockdown restrictions which she said were prescribed without taking into account gender needs."Lockdown restrictions are affecting women the most in various ways and forms, with our country that does not have a functional Social security and the Welfare ministry, the women are in a rock and a hard place," Tofa said", adding that they now have to hide and seek with the police as they have not been granted permission to sale their wares in order to fend for their families.She said the Government introduced lockdown measures without subsidies for women indicating that these were made to acquire netone lines long ago in order to get grants but said nothing has been forthcoming.Meanwhile media reports say the government has introduced SI 200 2020 which stipulates that citizens that hoard food for profit-making through resale will be subjected to prosecution if found guilty.