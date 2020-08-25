Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

MDC-A member raps Govt over failure to address gender needs during lockdown

by Stephen Jakes
1 hr ago | Views
Bulawayo MDC Alliance proportional Representative member, Jasemine Tofa this week castigated the government for failing to have a functional Social security system that bridges the gap of the vulnerable   that she said has brought abject poverty to these citizens.

Tofa who is also the committee member of parliamentary portfolio on Health and Child Care said the situation has been worsened by lockdown restrictions which she said were prescribed without taking into account gender needs.

"Lockdown restrictions are affecting women the most in various ways and forms, with our country that does not have a functional Social security and the Welfare ministry, the women are in a rock and a hard place," Tofa said", adding that they now have to hide and seek with the police as they have not been granted permission to sale their wares in order to fend for their families.

She said the Government introduced lockdown measures without subsidies for women indicating that these were made to acquire netone lines long ago  in order to get grants but said nothing has been forthcoming.

Meanwhile media reports  say the government has introduced SI 200 2020 which stipulates that citizens that hoard food for profit-making through resale will be subjected to prosecution if found guilty.

Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'Ramaphosa envoys must meet MDC' ANC says

40 mins ago | 303 Views

Chin'ono 'seriously ill' - 'not seriously ill'

2 hrs ago | 893 Views

Millers want Musarara re-elected

2 hrs ago | 200 Views

Masvingo evictions: Govt under fire

2 hrs ago | 296 Views

High Court upholds Gata's suspension

2 hrs ago | 427 Views

'Don't open our schools'

2 hrs ago | 754 Views

Mnangagwa told to resolve crisis or nation sinks

2 hrs ago | 702 Views

Parly resumes sitting today

2 hrs ago | 128 Views

Ramaphosa turns heat on Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 1267 Views

Gwanda councillors dump Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 213 Views

Panners dig up Chiadzwa graves

2 hrs ago | 248 Views

Heads to roll at NRZ

2 hrs ago | 236 Views

Sports Clubs under siege

2 hrs ago | 114 Views

'Much fewer tests (602) done today' - nonsense that's Zanu PF strategy, fewer tests lower covid-19 cases

2 hrs ago | 232 Views

Tips for successful sports betting

2 hrs ago | 169 Views

Urgent need for MDC Chamisa to rebrand

3 hrs ago | 1344 Views

Sikhala faces more pending cases

3 hrs ago | 1539 Views

Plumtree plunged into darkness

3 hrs ago | 630 Views

Zimbabwe's Covid-19 death toll pass 200 mark

3 hrs ago | 449 Views

Cop arrested over fake letters

3 hrs ago | 937 Views

'Chin'ono not seriously ill'

3 hrs ago | 1002 Views

'US ambassador's claims on Zimbabwe baseless'

3 hrs ago | 530 Views

Service delivery has deteriorated to unprecedented levels in Harare

3 hrs ago | 218 Views

ZUNDE condemns violation of the rule of law in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 79 Views

Zimbabwean economy unlocked to empower Zimbabwean

3 hrs ago | 118 Views

#ThisFlag: Pastor Evan Mawarire duped us into his Mnangagwa project: Man of God please do not play around with our pain!

12 hrs ago | 3942 Views

'Mnangagwa being sabotaged from inside Zanu-PF'

15 hrs ago | 3379 Views

Chamisa's recalled MPs ordered to surrender diplomatic passports

15 hrs ago | 1823 Views

Mohadi sucked into fraud case

15 hrs ago | 4192 Views

Thunderstorm to hit Matabeleland

15 hrs ago | 3254 Views

Chamisa's MDC launches infiltration inquiry

15 hrs ago | 2568 Views

Chitando sued

15 hrs ago | 2916 Views

MDC slams govt over social media law

15 hrs ago | 791 Views

Chamisa's recalled MPs refusing to return 'Parliament' vehicles

15 hrs ago | 1127 Views

Old landlord beds tenant's minor daughter

17 hrs ago | 3557 Views

Another military group attacks Mozambique

21 hrs ago | 6757 Views

Hopewell Chin'ono is reportedly ill at Chikurubi maximum prison

21 hrs ago | 7614 Views

Sikhala goes to court in Bosso track suit

21 hrs ago | 11492 Views

'Zanu-PF VIPs sabotaging Mnangagwa'

22 hrs ago | 10172 Views

Zanu-PF's future on the line

22 hrs ago | 3827 Views

Zimbabwe's military Presidium has brought economic growth, says Mohadi

22 hrs ago | 1378 Views

Abduction saga: MDC Alliance chair blames rivals within her party

22 hrs ago | 1547 Views

Zesa's daily power cuts worsen

22 hrs ago | 2869 Views

Ignore ZCTU's 'politicised' lunch hour Demos'

22 hrs ago | 1303 Views

Chamisa, Khupe in fresh fight

22 hrs ago | 4137 Views

The future of restaurants where there's no touching

22 hrs ago | 692 Views

Mnangagwa to promote Fortune Chasi to Politburo?

24 hrs ago | 13489 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days