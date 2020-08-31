Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Man stumbles on used condoms in wife's car

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago
IT'S the kind of thing that people think only happens in movies that deal with the subject of infidelity.

But unfortunately for a Bulawayo man, Hardlife Ndlovu, the cautionary tale about infidelity was very much a hard reality in his life when he found three used condoms with semen in his wife Amanda Moyo's car.

A heartbroken Ndlovu who had been suspecting his wife of cheating on him for sometime shared details of the seemingly worst affair story claiming the used condoms which were wrapped in a tissue paper and placed under the passenger's seat were solid proof which finally convinced him that she was fooling around.

Moyo is an illegal money changer popularly known as as ‘Siphatheleni'. The two - Ndlovu and Moyo - who had been customarily married for more than a year had no children together while Moyo, has two aged 14 and five from her previous marriage.

Narrating the painful story Ndlovu from Pumula East told B-Metro that after the heartbreaking discovery of the used rubbers he felt as if he was being "stabbed so hard in the heart".

"On Thursday last week I went to a mine in Matopo to sell my stuff and when I came back on Friday I realised that I had left some of my documents in her car. As I was searching for them, I touched something soft under the passenger's seat. I tugged at it and I couldn't believe my eyes when I discovered that they were three used condoms with semen inside them. They were still fresh and wrapped in a tissue paper. I was really in shock and was deflated and sat down like a defeated man," Ndlovu who was cringing with disgust, narrated.

A worried Ndlovu said on the day he found the used condoms in his wife's car she was also drunk after having delayed to get home.

"She was apparently looking drunk and when I confronted her about what I'd found, she was unapologetic. She further pained me when she said I should not trouble her about those used condoms as if I did not know their use," he said.

Ndlovu said it was not the first time to discover condoms in Moyo's car.

"As for the first time she told me she didn't know how they got there and then later confessed that she'd bought a pack of condoms when we were having issues and forgot about it. I knew she was lying to me but since I had no proof, I could not accuse her until I made this strange discovery of three used condoms in her car," he said.

Since shame seems to be a big component of infidelity, following the discovery of her shenanigans, Moyo reportedly fled to Kwekwe.

"Out of shame she stood up and left the house and drove to her friend's place where she stayed till very late before going to Kwekwe where one of her relatives stays. She left with my ATM card with about $11 000 in it and her phone is not even reachable," complained Ndlovu.

He further said early this year he busted his wife with one of her alleged lovers in her car.

"Early this year while I was at home one of her friends phoned me asking me to come to town to see what my wife was doing. Upon arrival she directed me to a city bar where I found her getting cosy with her lover in her car.

"She apologised and promised me that she would never do it again. She has, however, shown me that she doesn't change at all. She is always drunk and on weekends she usually sleeps out claiming she will be at her friend's place," said Ndlovu.

Spirited efforts to talk to Moyo drew a blank as her mobile phone was not reachable by the time of going to print.

Source - BMetro

Most Popular In 7 Days