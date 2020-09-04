Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Bulawayo power outage: Woman electrocuted while relieving self

by Staff Reporter
3 mins ago | Views
A WOMAN who was electrocuted while relieving herself at a Zesa sub-station in Bulawayo City Centre on Thursday afternoon has been identified as Ms Samukeliso Moyo of Fort Rixon.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed her identity but said police could not establish her age.

He said they were investigating a case of sudden death. The incident occurred in a sanitary lane near a vegetable market along 5th Avenue between Robert Mugabe and George Silundika streets.

Ms Moyo reportedly came to Bulawayo to order some goods for resale.

According to reports she could not access a Bulawayo City Council public toilet as it was locked and she went into the sanitary lane to relieve herself. According to vendors who were nearby, they heard a spark sound coming from the sanitary lane and one of them rushed to see what was happening only to find the woman electrocuted.

"We heard a spark and someone went to investigate only to find the woman lying facing downwards. She apparently told someone she was pressed and could not wait to find a proper ablution facility," said a vendor who declined to be named.

Ms Moyo was reportedly in the company of a child.

The incident, which occurred around 1pm, caused a power outage that affected the whole Central Business District (CBD) with some areas going for more than 24 hours without power.

Zesa's acting western region general manager Engineer Lloyd Jaji said electricity supplies were restored after three hours in some parts of the CBD while an area directly supplied from the sub-station was only restored yesterday afternoon. "The area from Leopold Takawira going upwards was restored approximately around 3.30pm while the remainder going northwards had electricity back just after 6pm. However, a small portion supplied directly by the sub-station got back on the grid yesterday around 4.30pm," he said.

Eng Jaji urged members of the public to stay clear of electricity infrastructure as a safety measure.

Source - Sunday News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Blow for Warriors

3 mins ago | 3 Views

Work on Hwange power project at 60%

4 mins ago | 1 Views

Highlanders legend Luphahla dies

4 mins ago | 2 Views

US and its Allies barking up the wrong tree

4 mins ago | 0 Views

BCC finally awards parking management system tender

5 mins ago | 2 Views

Exclusive Zupco buses for teachers, pupils

5 mins ago | 2 Views

Honouring the war spirit

6 mins ago | 2 Views

Zanu-PF ministerial briefings continue

7 mins ago | 0 Views

Losing MDC-T councillors plot Mafume ouster

8 mins ago | 12 Views

'Bomb' explodes kills Nyamandlovu children

10 mins ago | 22 Views

Soldier shot dead, another injured

19 mins ago | 77 Views

War vets back Mnangagwa over land

25 mins ago | 39 Views

WATCH: Two soldiers disarmed, shot by 'civilians' in Chivhu

34 mins ago | 96 Views

Grade 7 exams to begin on December 1

42 mins ago | 86 Views

ANC delegation expected in Zimbabwe

52 mins ago | 166 Views

Gwanda councillors and Mayor fully behind Chamisa

56 mins ago | 141 Views

'I won 2018 elections, there is no crisis' insists Mnangagwa - rigged hence existential crisis

1 hr ago | 90 Views

The Truth about Jesus on Believers and Church of Today

1 hr ago | 96 Views

'Zimbabwe will have 5 000 MW capacity (2.5X present) by 2023' boasted Mnangagwa - buying time to rig 2023 elections

1 hr ago | 96 Views

Zimbabweans arise and claim your destiny

1 hr ago | 105 Views

Mnangagwa invites Chamisa for talks

13 hrs ago | 11726 Views

Political nobodies should not comment about land

16 hrs ago | 1606 Views

CACH reaches out to vulnerable children

16 hrs ago | 394 Views

1893 MHRRM brands its structures into Matebele Regiment Names

16 hrs ago | 1621 Views

MDC Alliance leader denies CIO allegations

16 hrs ago | 3729 Views

Nyandoro tips ultimate League contenders

17 hrs ago | 1145 Views

Policy implementation key in reindustrializing economy

17 hrs ago | 380 Views

Zimbabwe about to split into two states yet Mnangagwa says there is no crisis

18 hrs ago | 3192 Views

Mnangagwa defends police brutality

23 hrs ago | 3721 Views

Chamisa prison visit caused trouble for Ngarivhume and Chin'ono

23 hrs ago | 3678 Views

Invaders threaten land developer with death

23 hrs ago | 1375 Views

World Council of Churches rallies behind vilified Catholic priests

23 hrs ago | 1306 Views

Govt defaulting on hotel bill settlements

23 hrs ago | 775 Views

Shaina amplifies Zimbabwe story

23 hrs ago | 532 Views

Gukurahundi: MPs insist on truth-telling

23 hrs ago | 1510 Views

Ramaphosa: Quiet diplomacy 2.0

23 hrs ago | 1068 Views

Zupco doubles fares

23 hrs ago | 1280 Views

Mnangagwa's govt to restore Old Bulawayo

23 hrs ago | 646 Views

Murder-accused MDC Alliance councillor in the dock

23 hrs ago | 337 Views

Fuel prices hiked

23 hrs ago | 2146 Views

War veterans blast MDC Alliance hypocrites

23 hrs ago | 331 Views

4 senior army officers promoted

23 hrs ago | 1015 Views

Mwonzora in tribalism, violence storm

23 hrs ago | 1566 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days