Bulawayo power outage: Woman electrocuted while relieving self

News / Local

by Staff Reporter

A WOMAN who was electrocuted while relieving herself at a Zesa sub-station in Bulawayo City Centre on Thursday afternoon has been identified as Ms Samukeliso Moyo of Fort Rixon.Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed her identity but said police could not establish her age.He said they were investigating a case of sudden death. The incident occurred in a sanitary lane near a vegetable market along 5th Avenue between Robert Mugabe and George Silundika streets.Ms Moyo reportedly came to Bulawayo to order some goods for resale.According to reports she could not access a Bulawayo City Council public toilet as it was locked and she went into the sanitary lane to relieve herself. According to vendors who were nearby, they heard a spark sound coming from the sanitary lane and one of them rushed to see what was happening only to find the woman electrocuted."We heard a spark and someone went to investigate only to find the woman lying facing downwards. She apparently told someone she was pressed and could not wait to find a proper ablution facility," said a vendor who declined to be named.Ms Moyo was reportedly in the company of a child.The incident, which occurred around 1pm, caused a power outage that affected the whole Central Business District (CBD) with some areas going for more than 24 hours without power.Zesa's acting western region general manager Engineer Lloyd Jaji said electricity supplies were restored after three hours in some parts of the CBD while an area directly supplied from the sub-station was only restored yesterday afternoon. "The area from Leopold Takawira going upwards was restored approximately around 3.30pm while the remainder going northwards had electricity back just after 6pm. However, a small portion supplied directly by the sub-station got back on the grid yesterday around 4.30pm," he said.Eng Jaji urged members of the public to stay clear of electricity infrastructure as a safety measure.