Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

COVID-19 may become a seasonal virus

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
COVID-19 may eventually become a seasonal illness like the flu, but only when the population achieves herd immunity, meaning a sufficient number of people are immune to prevent constant spread, a new study suggests.

 But until then, COVID-19 will likely spread year-round, a finding that highlights the importance of following public health measures to control the virus, according to the review, published Tuesday (Sept. 15) in the journal Frontiers in Public Health.

"COVID-19 is here to stay and it will continue to cause outbreaks year-round until herd immunity is achieved," study senior author Hassan Zaraket, of the American University of Beirut in Lebanon, said in a statement.

"Therefore, the public will need to learn to live with it and continue practicing the best prevention measures, including wearing of masks, physical distancing, hand hygiene and avoidance of gatherings."

What makes a virus seasonal? Many viruses seem to follow seasonal patterns for example, in temperate regions, cases of the flu regularly peak in winter and dwindle during the summer months.

The same is true for certain types of coronaviruses that cause the common cold. Scientists don't know for sure why these viruses follow a seasonal pattern, but a number of factors are thought to play a role.

For example, studies suggest that many respiratory viruses are more stable and linger in the air longer in environments with cold temperatures and low humidity, the authors said. Human behaviors, such as gathering indoors in wintertime, could also boost transmission.

Early studies on SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, also suggested that the virus's transmission may increase in colder temperatures and decrease in warmer temperatures.

But with any infectious disease, in order for cases to decline, a factor known as the "basic reproduction number" (R0, pronounced R-nought), or the average number of people who catch the virus from a single infected person, needs to drop below 1.

The R0 for COVID-19 appears to be relatively high, with many scientists estimating a value between 2 and 3, compared with about 1.3 for the flu, the authors said. COVID-19's high R0 may be due, in part, to the absence of pre-existing immunity to the disease in most of the population. Thus, with a higher R0, the authors predict it will be harder for seasonal factors to push R0 below 1.

"Therefore, without public health interventions, SARS-CoV-2 will continue to spread in summer as witnessed in many countries around the world," the authors wrote. In contrast, as more people gain immunity, either through natural infection or vaccine, the R0 "is expected to drop substantially, making the virus more prone to seasonal fluctuations," such as spikes in wintertime and dips in summertime, the authors concluded.


Please donate!

If Bulawayo24.com has helped you, please consider donating a small sum to help cover the costs of bandwidth. Anything you can provide is appreciated, thanks!
Donate with PayPal
Source - Live Science

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Republic of South Africa is a registered company in America

20 mins ago | 84 Views

Another Council Boss reported to ZACC for coruption

50 mins ago | 197 Views

Zimbabwe does not have whistle-blowing legislation

1 hr ago | 101 Views

Mthwakazi women rise and take a stand for the sake of your children

2 hrs ago | 297 Views

Zimbabwe has cannot buy covid-19 test kits, PPE, etc. but is squandering US$ 100m on pointless by-elections

2 hrs ago | 261 Views

Is the MDC-Alliance winning ANC support?

2 hrs ago | 797 Views

Growing Authoritarianism prompts South African delegation visit to Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 343 Views

RBZ sees blended inflation in single digits in 2021

3 hrs ago | 952 Views

Zimbabwe mobile phone penetration rate down 6.4%

3 hrs ago | 467 Views

Vic Falls councillors punished for pushing for mayor Dlamini ouster

4 hrs ago | 680 Views

ANC defiantly tells Zanu-PF that it will be back to meet MDC

4 hrs ago | 2276 Views

Khupe, Chamisa scuffle cripples local authorities

4 hrs ago | 607 Views

Prominent Matopo gold miner dies

4 hrs ago | 1547 Views

Nepotism rocks Hospital

4 hrs ago | 1066 Views

Beitbridge-Harare Highway robbers nabbed

4 hrs ago | 907 Views

Circumcision a racist experiment on black boys, says Study

4 hrs ago | 760 Views

Sadc must shepherd Zanu-PF dialogue

4 hrs ago | 523 Views

Khama urged to quit Chiefs

4 hrs ago | 577 Views

BCC launches virtual 2021 budget consultations

4 hrs ago | 77 Views

Zimbabwe inflation eases to 761%

4 hrs ago | 233 Views

VID to reopen

4 hrs ago | 807 Views

Ramaphosa's ANC admits abuse of govt resources in jet trip to Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 234 Views

Khupe persists with MDC Alliance massacre

4 hrs ago | 335 Views

Day-old chicks demand spikes

4 hrs ago | 311 Views

GMB depot supervisor arrested for 4t maize 'theft'

4 hrs ago | 218 Views

Woman scalds husband with cooking oil

4 hrs ago | 292 Views

Inter-city bus services resume

4 hrs ago | 708 Views

'ANC should not abuse its fraternal relations with Zanu-PF'

4 hrs ago | 292 Views

Zimsec extends registration deadline

4 hrs ago | 236 Views

Mnangagwa's Politburo meets

4 hrs ago | 612 Views

Zesa board reinstated

4 hrs ago | 221 Views

The Voice UK star Donel signs with Warner Records and Sony/ATV

4 hrs ago | 112 Views

Kapini shown exit door at Highlands Park

4 hrs ago | 433 Views

BREAKING: Mudzuri tests positive for Coronavirus

13 hrs ago | 3441 Views

Ndebele King : A Constitutional Right

15 hrs ago | 1909 Views

'Ramaphosa's role in the controversial trip to Zimbabwe should be probed'

16 hrs ago | 1533 Views

Judge queries Job Sikhala arrest

16 hrs ago | 6917 Views

Khupe, Chamisa feud escalates

16 hrs ago | 4011 Views

Matemadanda refutes claims of violence

16 hrs ago | 1329 Views

Mnangagwa's CIOs still pursuing activists linked to #31JulyProtests

16 hrs ago | 1277 Views

SA cries for Zimbabweans teachers

16 hrs ago | 3542 Views

Zimdollar continues to regain strength

16 hrs ago | 2795 Views

ANC to reimburse govt for party delegation's Zimbabwe trip on airforce jet

16 hrs ago | 429 Views

Shock as Joana Mamombe is arrested on hospital bed

20 hrs ago | 8117 Views

BREAKING: Mnangagwa clears ZESA's Dr Gata to go back to work

21 hrs ago | 5566 Views

FULL TEXT: ANC issues statement on their meeting with ZANU PF

21 hrs ago | 5114 Views

BREAKING: Thokozani Khupe fires 8 Bulawayo Councilors

22 hrs ago | 5713 Views

'There will never be a Ndebele King' Mnangagwa vows

22 hrs ago | 3422 Views

BREAKING: Court issues warrant of arrest for Joana Mamombe

22 hrs ago | 3875 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days