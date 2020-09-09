Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Kapini shown exit door at Highlands Park

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
FORMER Warriors goalkeeper Tapuwa Kapini has expressed his shock and disappointment at being unceremoniously offloaded by Absa Premiership side Highlands Park after a successful five year spell at the South African club.

After struggling with injuries during the first half of last season, the veteran Zimbabwean shot stopper appeared to have re-established himself as the first choice goalkeeper at Highlands Park towards the end of the just ended 2019-2020 season.

However, the uncertainty surrounding the future of the Johannesburg club, amid reports that it has been put up for sale due to the financial implications of the coronavirus pandemic, has cast doubt over the future of several players at the club including Kapini.

Highlands Park has reportedly received an offer from TS Galaxy president Tim Sukazi for the franchise but the deal is yet to be sanctioned by the South African PSL.

The former Highlanders captain revealed on social media Tuesday he has been notified that his services were no longer required at the club.

"Just disappointed, went for morning training today and after training the team manager told us that we are not in coaches plans, that's life God knows why," Kapini said in a post on his Twitter account.

Kapini is one of the longest serving players in South African football after a lengthy career spanning almost 16 years.

He made his breakthrough move to South Africa in 2006 to join the now defunct Platinum Stars after spending five years with Bulawayo giants Highlanders.

The 36-year-old Kapini, whose age has been a subject of constant debate among local football fans, spent five years at the club before leaving to join AmaZulu in 2011.

He has been at Highlands Park since 2015 and helped the side earn promotion to the topflight league in a successful career which also saw him being handed the club's captaincy.

He becomes the second Zimbabwean to be shown the exit door at Highlands Park after Tendai Ndoro, whose career is also currently in limbo.

Please donate!

If Bulawayo24.com has helped you, please consider donating a small sum to help cover the costs of bandwidth. Anything you can provide is appreciated, thanks!
Donate with PayPal
Source - online

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Republic of South Africa is a registered company in America

9 mins ago | 27 Views

Another Council Boss reported to ZACC for coruption

40 mins ago | 137 Views

Zimbabwe does not have whistle-blowing legislation

1 hr ago | 83 Views

Mthwakazi women rise and take a stand for the sake of your children

2 hrs ago | 271 Views

Zimbabwe has cannot buy covid-19 test kits, PPE, etc. but is squandering US$ 100m on pointless by-elections

2 hrs ago | 230 Views

Is the MDC-Alliance winning ANC support?

2 hrs ago | 721 Views

Growing Authoritarianism prompts South African delegation visit to Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 304 Views

RBZ sees blended inflation in single digits in 2021

3 hrs ago | 909 Views

Zimbabwe mobile phone penetration rate down 6.4%

3 hrs ago | 456 Views

Vic Falls councillors punished for pushing for mayor Dlamini ouster

3 hrs ago | 666 Views

ANC defiantly tells Zanu-PF that it will be back to meet MDC

3 hrs ago | 2191 Views

Khupe, Chamisa scuffle cripples local authorities

3 hrs ago | 591 Views

Prominent Matopo gold miner dies

3 hrs ago | 1501 Views

Nepotism rocks Hospital

3 hrs ago | 1040 Views

Beitbridge-Harare Highway robbers nabbed

3 hrs ago | 887 Views

Circumcision a racist experiment on black boys, says Study

4 hrs ago | 732 Views

Sadc must shepherd Zanu-PF dialogue

4 hrs ago | 484 Views

Khama urged to quit Chiefs

4 hrs ago | 554 Views

BCC launches virtual 2021 budget consultations

4 hrs ago | 77 Views

Zimbabwe inflation eases to 761%

4 hrs ago | 222 Views

VID to reopen

4 hrs ago | 770 Views

Ramaphosa's ANC admits abuse of govt resources in jet trip to Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 229 Views

Khupe persists with MDC Alliance massacre

4 hrs ago | 329 Views

Day-old chicks demand spikes

4 hrs ago | 296 Views

GMB depot supervisor arrested for 4t maize 'theft'

4 hrs ago | 207 Views

Woman scalds husband with cooking oil

4 hrs ago | 271 Views

Inter-city bus services resume

4 hrs ago | 681 Views

'ANC should not abuse its fraternal relations with Zanu-PF'

4 hrs ago | 281 Views

Zimsec extends registration deadline

4 hrs ago | 223 Views

Mnangagwa's Politburo meets

4 hrs ago | 580 Views

Zesa board reinstated

4 hrs ago | 211 Views

The Voice UK star Donel signs with Warner Records and Sony/ATV

4 hrs ago | 107 Views

COVID-19 may become a seasonal virus

4 hrs ago | 230 Views

BREAKING: Mudzuri tests positive for Coronavirus

13 hrs ago | 3417 Views

Ndebele King : A Constitutional Right

15 hrs ago | 1905 Views

'Ramaphosa's role in the controversial trip to Zimbabwe should be probed'

16 hrs ago | 1527 Views

Judge queries Job Sikhala arrest

16 hrs ago | 6876 Views

Khupe, Chamisa feud escalates

16 hrs ago | 3994 Views

Matemadanda refutes claims of violence

16 hrs ago | 1328 Views

Mnangagwa's CIOs still pursuing activists linked to #31JulyProtests

16 hrs ago | 1272 Views

SA cries for Zimbabweans teachers

16 hrs ago | 3528 Views

Zimdollar continues to regain strength

16 hrs ago | 2781 Views

ANC to reimburse govt for party delegation's Zimbabwe trip on airforce jet

16 hrs ago | 429 Views

Shock as Joana Mamombe is arrested on hospital bed

20 hrs ago | 8066 Views

BREAKING: Mnangagwa clears ZESA's Dr Gata to go back to work

21 hrs ago | 5558 Views

FULL TEXT: ANC issues statement on their meeting with ZANU PF

21 hrs ago | 5110 Views

BREAKING: Thokozani Khupe fires 8 Bulawayo Councilors

22 hrs ago | 5704 Views

'There will never be a Ndebele King' Mnangagwa vows

22 hrs ago | 3418 Views

BREAKING: Court issues warrant of arrest for Joana Mamombe

22 hrs ago | 3871 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days