Engutsheni Hospital accused of employing labourers from outside Bulawayo

ENGUTSHENI hospital has come under a storm for allegedly employing people from outside Bulawayo to do general hand work at the institution while several locals are also unemployed.This emerged when Mthwakazi Republic Party on Wednesday handed a petition to the hospital authorities demanding that those who were employed from Mashonaland should be removed and replaced by locals.Party youth approached the hospital and served the hospital's Chief Executive Officer - Nemache Mawere. and the Human Resources Officer- Grace Shoshone with the petition. They also delivered the petition to the Ministry of Health and Child Welfare offices, President's office in Bulawayo and Bulawayo Metropolitan Provincial Minister Judith Ncube.In the petition titled, unfair Labour practice by your institution which was circulated to various media houses, MRP said it established that Engutsheni hospital two weeks ago employed eleven general hand workers, all from Mashonaland.The party said it feels this is a contravention of the constitutional rights of Matabeleland dwellers particularly those in Bulawayo where the hospital is located.The party said the constitution is clear in stating that the state and all institutions and agencies of government at every level must endeavour to facilitate and take measures to empower, through appropriate, transparent, fair, and just affirmative action, all marginalized persons, groups, and communities in Zimbabwe."At all times the state and all institutions of government at every level must ensure that appropriate and adequate measures are undertaken to create employment for all Zimbabweans, especially women and youths. Looking at this section of the constitution there was no transparency fairness, and just affirmative action considering that Matabeleland and Midlands alias Mthwakazi is so highly marginalized by the unitary government that seeks to promote people from Mashonaland in all facets of life."MRP said the state and all institutions and agencies of the State and government at every level must take practical measures to ensure that all local communities have equitable access to resources to promote their development."We have so far observed unfair regional representation by your hospital which promoted the deployment of the eleven youths from Mashonaland thereby side-lining the locals of Matabeleland and Midlands particularly Bulawayo," reads the petition."The constitution further highlights the provision for the youths that the state and all institutions and agencies of government at every level must take reasonable measures, including affirmative action programs, to ensure that youths, that is to say, people between the ages of fifteen and thirty- five years- (a) have access to appropriate education and training; (b) have opportunities to associate and to be represented and participate in political, social, economic, and other spheres of life."They said the section also provides that youth must be afforded opportunities for employment and other avenues to economic empowerment; have opportunities for recreational activities and access to recreational facilities; and are protected from harmful cultural practices, exploitation, and all forms of abuse."It is in this realization that our appropriate time has come for us to effect devolution on your institution by ensuring that you reverse your unfair labour practices where you employed eleven general hands from Mashonaland and we order your management to employ the locals particularly the people of Bulawayo. We further demand that with immediate effect your institution should stop accepting all forms of workers directly employed from Harare as this defeats the whole purpose of having a CEO and a Human Resources Officer at Engutsheni hospital," reads the petition."We say nepotism and tribalism as well the marginalization of our people must fall. On September 11 we sent our six-member delegation to come and engage the authorities over this unfair labour practice and our team was shocked to find out that it is indeed true that your institution lacks fairness and professionalism in dealing with labour issues."Mawere was not reached for comment, while Bulawayo Provincial Affairs minister Ncube said she had not yet received the petition.