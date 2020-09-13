Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Boy, 9, accidentally hangs self

by Staff reporter
9 hrs ago | Views
A nine-year-old boy from Lobengula West suburb in Bulawayo accidentally hanged himself with a rope tied to a mango tree which they were using as a swing with his siblings.

Bulawayo Police Spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the incident which took place on Thursday morning.

"We confirm that the police attended the incident, he was 9 years-old doing grade 4 at Mawaba Primary School," said Inspector Ncube.

He said the three siblings were playing in the yard without adult supervision when the incident happened.

"It looks like these children were left alone, the other one is 14 years old while the other one was six years old; they were playing outside in a swing that was tied to a mango tree just inside their yard.

"The 14-year-old together with the six-year-old left the nine-year-old playing outside while they went to watch television inside the house, when they came back outside, they found him hanging on a nylon rope that was also tied to the mango tree," said Inspector Ncube.

The police spokesperson urged parents to ensure their children`s play areas are safe.

"We would like to urge parents to be cautious, children swing in trees and they tie different ropes, they should remove them and not let them stay there because those are part of dangerous games that children play.

"If children find anything to climb, they just do that, we wouldn't think it was intentional when he died, he didn't even know what he was doing," said Inspector Ncube.



Please donate!

If Bulawayo24.com has helped you, please consider donating a small sum to help cover the costs of bandwidth. Anything you can provide is appreciated, thanks!
Donate with PayPal
Source - cite.org

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa tells critics that they won't get help from region

3 mins ago | 3 Views

Zanu-PF tells ANC to 'rein in your talkative officials'

4 mins ago | 2 Views

Mnangagwa tells Zanu-PF that 'soldier needed to silence nurses'

5 mins ago | 2 Views

Journalists assaulted at Press conference

6 mins ago | 2 Views

Teachers declare incapacitation ahead of schools reopening

6 mins ago | 3 Views

Robbers bundle family in vehicle, set it ablaze

8 mins ago | 6 Views

Zimbabwe cities left with less than a year of water supply

9 mins ago | 4 Views

BCC fails to relocate vendors

10 mins ago | 1 Views

Gweru Hospital gives patients 48-hour ultimatum

11 mins ago | 8 Views

Voting in Zimbabwe a waste of time

12 mins ago | 4 Views

Either Zanu-PF is out of touch, or its leadership is hopeless

13 mins ago | 4 Views

Prophetess dupes congregant

14 mins ago | 13 Views

No Covid deaths in Zimbabwe for a week

14 mins ago | 6 Views

Zacc quiz mayor, BCC bosses - Town Clerk refuses to comment

15 mins ago | 4 Views

Mnangagwa says 'crisis only exists in minds of opposition'

16 mins ago | 5 Views

Zanu-PF announces Shiri replacement

16 mins ago | 23 Views

Mahere, 10 opposition activists to contest placement on remand

17 mins ago | 20 Views

Chamisa's murder accused councillor remanded to November

17 mins ago | 14 Views

10 Zimbabwean students win Chevening Scholarships

17 mins ago | 15 Views

Zimbabwe unpacks hemp/ mbanje growing regulations

18 mins ago | 14 Views

Mnangagwa shuts door on Zimbabwe intervention

19 mins ago | 24 Views

Mnangagwa says there is no crisis in Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 863 Views

No more singing in Zimbabwe Parliament

9 hrs ago | 1212 Views

Zanu-PF's age-old factionalism burns hot

9 hrs ago | 1170 Views

South African International Relations Minister speaks on Zimbabwe

14 hrs ago | 5364 Views

'We cannot impose ourselves on Zimbabwe' says SA - yet no qualms imposing illegitimate Zanu PF

15 hrs ago | 2118 Views

Leonard Dembo's music will live on - Tendai Dembo

15 hrs ago | 1204 Views

Matabeleland hospitals management accused of abusing local drawn staff

16 hrs ago | 1605 Views

'People must defend their vote' - never ever had a vote, can't defend what is not there

17 hrs ago | 1228 Views

'I deployed Chiwenga to deal with striking doctors and nurses' Mnangagwa says

17 hrs ago | 7399 Views

BREAKING: Students attacked by suspected state agents at Impala Car rental

19 hrs ago | 6769 Views

Bulawayo residents demand the ouster of MDC Councillor Mcdonald Chunga

19 hrs ago | 3977 Views

WATCH: Battle over ZANU PF Mash Central heats up

20 hrs ago | 3559 Views

Mnangagwa assigns allies to on fire regions

22 hrs ago | 3168 Views

Mnangagwa ally says hunger will fuel uprisings

23 hrs ago | 5050 Views

War vets sue Mnangagwa

23 hrs ago | 5319 Views

We're still Zanu-PF, says G40

23 hrs ago | 1853 Views

Mnangagwa, Chiwenga fight turns nasty

23 hrs ago | 18852 Views

Zanu-PF trashes ANC in explosive meeting

23 hrs ago | 4771 Views

'US to maintain sanctions on Zimbabwe'

23 hrs ago | 1520 Views

Chinamasa, Biti: Zimbabwe's biggest producers of hot air

23 hrs ago | 1771 Views

Zanu-PF loses out on goodwill over its stark denialist attitude

23 hrs ago | 1139 Views

Investors wary of Vic Falls bourse

23 hrs ago | 989 Views

Zhuwao loses land row to Sports minister Coventry

23 hrs ago | 2599 Views

High Court reverses Mawarire's lawsuit loss

23 hrs ago | 1902 Views

Man wins $56k suit against Zimbabwe police

23 hrs ago | 1188 Views

Ex-Colonialists red flags Zimbabwe human rights situation

23 hrs ago | 699 Views

Residents demand prosecution of council fraudsters

24 hrs ago | 469 Views

Zanu-PF moves to avoid shambolic DCCs

24 hrs ago | 580 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days