Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zacc quiz mayor, BCC bosses - Town Clerk refuses to comment

by Staff reporter
16 mins ago | Views
THE Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) has quizzed Bulawayo City Council managers and the Mayor Councillor Solomon Mguni as it probes alleged corruption in the sale of stands as well as in procurement processes.

The investigating team arrived in Bulawayo on Wednesday to start the investigations. The Bulawayo Progressive Residents Association (BPRA) raised a red flag in what it believed was undue distribution of land to council officials.
 
Among others, the residents pressure group queried how the mayor was offered a plot in Rangemore and questioned the proposed allocation of a stand to Bulawayo Town Clerk Mr Christopher Dube, under his conditions of service, ahead of the renewal of his contract.

The anti-graft team met with residents associations among other civil society organisations to kick-start the investigations. The Zacc team is said to have started questioning council officials on Thursday and continued yesterday.

The investigators are said to have asked for some paperwork on council resolutions. Cllr Mguni has been in the spotlight after council offered him a plot in Rangemore at a time when some urban councils elsewhere across the country are accused of illegal parcelling of land among other corruption activities.

Cllr Mguni said the Zacc team was not just investigating what residents perceived as irregular allocation of land but the investigation was all encompassing.

"It was basically about prevention of corruption by checking systems compliance to combat corruption. They touched on a number of issues that affect service delivery such as land sales, housing, procurement, health and water provision which affect the image of the city," said Cllr Mguni.

He said the council was happy to receive the anti-graft commission in the city.

"We have now been given audience unlike before where people were relying on social media. Now we have an independent arm of Government coming in to get first hand information, to gather facts and not to conclude on speculations from social media users and outsiders. Whatever decision is going to be made is from an informed position and we also have been given an opportunity to give our side of the story," he said.

Mr Dube said: "I can't comment on Zacc investigations and outcomes of such investigations. May you kindly seek a comment from Zacc, it has its communication protocols and I can't be seen to be talking on their behalf."

Zacc spokesperson Commissioner John Makamure said it was too early to comment on the outcomes of the investigations.

"Investigations continue. The commission cannot share findings when investigations are yet to be completed," said Comm Makamure. Sources within council said the Zacc team interviewed not just the mayor and town clerk but others as well.

"They engaged all the heads of departments and senior managers in their investigations. It was not a witch hunt but they were professional in their investigations. We hope to hear the outcomes of their investigations soon," said the source.

BPRA coordinator Mr Emmanuel Ndlovu said council's bid to offer the Town Clerk another stand in the upmarket Selbourne Park suburb was unreasonable and ridiculous. Mr Dube's four-year contract is set to expire on September 30 but council has renewed it by another four years.

"As residents we are worried about the terms and conditions of renewal of the Town Clerk's contract. Council was proposing to offer him 2,4 hectares at Selbourne Park adjacent to another property that he got from the same suburb when his contract commenced. We are saying this is a ridiculous endeavour and it is not reasonable to make those demands as part of his conditions of service," said Mr Ndlovu.

"However, when Zacc went to investigate they discovered that the council has since reversed it." According to an extract of the council minutes dated August 7, 2020, the proposed conditions of service for the Town Clerk, in his renewed contract of employment effective October 1, 2020, were deliberated on by the General Purposes committees at its meeting held on July 29.

The committee resolved to recommend to council that the Town Clerk be offered a commercial stand, specifically Stand No. 14661 measuring 2,4407 hectares in Selbourne Park.

The value of the stand was not stated. The piece of land is adjacent to Stand No. 14662 which Mr Dube was offered as part of conditions of service in his initial contract, which is set to expire on September 30. It was also resolved that the Town Clerk should be offered to buy his official vehicle at 25 percent of the netbook value at the end of his contract or termination through mutual agreement or for any other reason before it naturally comes to an end.

"However, because of the prevailing adverse economic conditions, which may make it difficult for council to buy another car for him, the Town Clerk proposed that he be offered one of the Bulawayo Water and Sewerage Services Improvement Project (BWSSIP) project vehicles, an Isuzu twin cab truck at 25 percent netbook value considering that the project would have been completed by end of 2021," read the council minutes.

The committee resolved that the report on the conditions of service proposed by the Town Clerk be deferred to a later date to allow councillors to have time to digest the matter. Mr Ndlovu, on behalf of BPRA, recently wrote a letter to the BCC's Town Lands and Planning Committee venting his organisation's anger at the council's decision to offer Mr Dube the commercial stand, arguing that he already had one, which he was offered in his initial contract.

"We are very disturbed and concerned with this growing trend of council officials being given land when more than 121 000 residents remain on the council housing waiting list with no prospects of getting any land. To us, this comes across as criminal abuse of office as defined in section 174 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act," he said.

"We are of the view that there has been a noticeable trend between the Town Clerk and the Mayor doing each other favours at least reciprocal, one after the other."

Mr Ndlovu said residents felt there was a need for the Town Clerk and the Mayor to declare what they already own in line with the Declaration of Assets and Interests Policy adopted by BCC and Section 198 of the Constitution.

Please donate!

If Bulawayo24.com has helped you, please consider donating a small sum to help cover the costs of bandwidth. Anything you can provide is appreciated, thanks!
Donate with PayPal
Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa tells critics that they won't get help from region

4 mins ago | 3 Views

Zanu-PF tells ANC to 'rein in your talkative officials'

6 mins ago | 2 Views

Mnangagwa tells Zanu-PF that 'soldier needed to silence nurses'

6 mins ago | 3 Views

Journalists assaulted at Press conference

7 mins ago | 2 Views

Teachers declare incapacitation ahead of schools reopening

8 mins ago | 3 Views

Robbers bundle family in vehicle, set it ablaze

9 mins ago | 8 Views

Zimbabwe cities left with less than a year of water supply

10 mins ago | 5 Views

BCC fails to relocate vendors

11 mins ago | 1 Views

Gweru Hospital gives patients 48-hour ultimatum

13 mins ago | 11 Views

Voting in Zimbabwe a waste of time

13 mins ago | 5 Views

Either Zanu-PF is out of touch, or its leadership is hopeless

14 mins ago | 9 Views

Prophetess dupes congregant

15 mins ago | 17 Views

No Covid deaths in Zimbabwe for a week

16 mins ago | 6 Views

Mnangagwa says 'crisis only exists in minds of opposition'

17 mins ago | 6 Views

Zanu-PF announces Shiri replacement

17 mins ago | 31 Views

Mahere, 10 opposition activists to contest placement on remand

18 mins ago | 21 Views

Chamisa's murder accused councillor remanded to November

19 mins ago | 17 Views

10 Zimbabwean students win Chevening Scholarships

19 mins ago | 17 Views

Zimbabwe unpacks hemp/ mbanje growing regulations

19 mins ago | 14 Views

Mnangagwa shuts door on Zimbabwe intervention

20 mins ago | 25 Views

Mnangagwa says there is no crisis in Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 868 Views

Boy, 9, accidentally hangs self

9 hrs ago | 1717 Views

No more singing in Zimbabwe Parliament

9 hrs ago | 1217 Views

Zanu-PF's age-old factionalism burns hot

9 hrs ago | 1176 Views

South African International Relations Minister speaks on Zimbabwe

14 hrs ago | 5376 Views

'We cannot impose ourselves on Zimbabwe' says SA - yet no qualms imposing illegitimate Zanu PF

15 hrs ago | 2119 Views

Leonard Dembo's music will live on - Tendai Dembo

15 hrs ago | 1207 Views

Matabeleland hospitals management accused of abusing local drawn staff

16 hrs ago | 1605 Views

'People must defend their vote' - never ever had a vote, can't defend what is not there

17 hrs ago | 1230 Views

'I deployed Chiwenga to deal with striking doctors and nurses' Mnangagwa says

17 hrs ago | 7404 Views

BREAKING: Students attacked by suspected state agents at Impala Car rental

19 hrs ago | 6770 Views

Bulawayo residents demand the ouster of MDC Councillor Mcdonald Chunga

19 hrs ago | 3980 Views

WATCH: Battle over ZANU PF Mash Central heats up

20 hrs ago | 3564 Views

Mnangagwa assigns allies to on fire regions

22 hrs ago | 3168 Views

Mnangagwa ally says hunger will fuel uprisings

23 hrs ago | 5050 Views

War vets sue Mnangagwa

23 hrs ago | 5326 Views

We're still Zanu-PF, says G40

23 hrs ago | 1853 Views

Mnangagwa, Chiwenga fight turns nasty

23 hrs ago | 18857 Views

Zanu-PF trashes ANC in explosive meeting

23 hrs ago | 4772 Views

'US to maintain sanctions on Zimbabwe'

23 hrs ago | 1520 Views

Chinamasa, Biti: Zimbabwe's biggest producers of hot air

23 hrs ago | 1772 Views

Zanu-PF loses out on goodwill over its stark denialist attitude

23 hrs ago | 1140 Views

Investors wary of Vic Falls bourse

23 hrs ago | 989 Views

Zhuwao loses land row to Sports minister Coventry

23 hrs ago | 2601 Views

High Court reverses Mawarire's lawsuit loss

23 hrs ago | 1902 Views

Man wins $56k suit against Zimbabwe police

23 hrs ago | 1188 Views

Ex-Colonialists red flags Zimbabwe human rights situation

23 hrs ago | 699 Views

Residents demand prosecution of council fraudsters

24 hrs ago | 469 Views

Zanu-PF moves to avoid shambolic DCCs

24 hrs ago | 580 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days