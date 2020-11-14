FFF supports suspension of by-elections in Zimbabwe

News / Local

by STaff reporter

Local non-governmental organisation, Free and Fair Foundation (FFF), says the suspension of by-elections is a welcome development as a mitigatory measure to contain the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.FFF said President Mnangagwa's Government was focusing on the need to preserve lives."The conduct of by-elections must be suspended indefinitely until such a time financial resources are in excess and the pandemic is well under control," said FFF."We applaud Government and its leadership for thinking ahead and adopting measures which have saved Zimbabwean lives. These achievements are being recorded and achieved despite the scant economic resources at the disposal of Government."FFF blasted opposition figures who are criticising the postponement of elections for health reasons."We reject the utterances by one Fadzayi Mahere and Honourable Tendai Biti for lack of logic and sound thinking, other than the desire to cast the Government in bad light," it said.Government has said it is ready to hold polls as soon as it is safe to do so and insist the moratorium on by-elections has been necessitated by the need to control the spread of Covid-19.The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission this week also said it was ready to hold by-elections that are Covid-19 compliant once the ban imposed on health grounds is lifted.