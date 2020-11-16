Cop, prison guard rob woman of US$2k lobola money

News / Local

A POLICE officer and a Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) warden have been arrested for robbing an Odzi woman of US$2 000 she had received as lobola payment.Stanford Hokonya (40), who is stationed at a police station in Rusape, Leonard Chimusoro, a prison guard also stationed in Rusape and their accompliceTinashe Mutare, last week appeared before Mutare magistrate Nyasha Kuture facing theft charges.They were remanded out of custody to November 27 after their lawyers claimed that they had not been served with State papers in order for the case to kick off.The trio is on $4 000 bail each.State prosecutor Brian Goto said on November 2, the trio arrived at Grace Mwandiyambira's homestead just after midnight and demanded that she handed over the money or be arrested.Mwandiyambira told them that she was only in possession of US$2 000 which she was given as lobola and handed the money over to them.The trio was arrested after a tip-off.