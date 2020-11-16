Woman in trouble for assaulting hubby's girlfriend

News / Local

by Staff reporter

A CONCESSION woman has been arrested after she assaulted her husband's girlfriend.Lucia Marichata (33) of Laxaflow Farm pleaded guilty to an assault charge and was remanded in custody to today for sentencing by Concession resident magistrate Nixon Mangoti.Prosecutor Moses Kuimba told the court that on November 12, Marichata discovered that her husband was having an affair with Prisca Chapfukidza.The furious Marichata stormed Chapfukidza's homestead wielding a log and assaulted her.Chapfukidza sustained a deep cut on the head and was rushed to Concession District Hospital for medical attention.In mitigation, Marichata begged the court for mercy, saying she acted in anger because Chapfukidza was destroying her marriage."Your worship, the complainant is destroying my marriage because she is having an extramarital affair with my husband. I was angry and I assaulted her. May you please forgive me because I was just trying to protect my marriage," Marichata