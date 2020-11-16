Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zanu-PF seeks Biden indulgence on sanctions

by Staff reporter
16 Nov 2020 at 05:57hrs | Views
THE Zanu-PF government has tasked Foreign Affairs minister Sibusiso Moyo to approach the United States President-elect Joe Biden in a fresh bid to mend the frosty relations between Harare and Washington.

This was disclosed last week by acting Zanu-PF spokesperson Patrick Chinamasa who told journalists that government had resolved to engage Biden and his team to ensure that Zimbabwe is admitted to the international community and improve relations with the US which imposed sanctions on Zimbabwe.

"The coming in of Biden may not change much for us. However, we believe that a lot of water has gone under the bridge and there is no reason anymore for our relations to continue being frosty," Chinamasa said.

"We have tasked Moyo to engage the Americans for improved relations because there have been a lot of changes on the ground, which do not warrant the continuation of the strained relationship," he said.

Chinamasa said they were aware that Biden was the co-author of the Zimbabwe Democracy and Economic Reform Act (Zidera), adding that he was convinced that the sanctions law could be repealed by Biden and his new team.

"Biden co-authored Zidera with other senators from his Democrats camp and Republicans. Zidera was then signed into law in December 2001 by (President George) Bush, cutting Zimbabwe from accessing international loans and capital for development. They had thought that by enacting that law they would collapse our economy immediately, but they failed. A lot has changed on the ground. Biden should see that we must work together and repeal Zidera," he said.

Relations between Zimbabwe and the White House were strained after the later imposed sanctions on the country citing human rights abuses and electoral malpractices.

Biden as a senator back then, cosponsored Zidera which was signed into law by the Bush (Jnr) in 2001 at the height of the violent land grabs by Zanu-PF militias.

Biden recently won the US presidential race against sitting President Donald Trump and is set to be sworn in as the country's 46th President on January 20, 2021.

However, Trump has refused to concede defeat or to participate in the transition to allow Biden to move into White House. Analysts have likened Trump's behaviour to that of dictators such as the late former President Robert Mugabe.

Relations between the US and Zimbabwe deteriorated further during the Trump administration when Chinamasa described the US ambassador to Zimbabwe Brian Nichols "a thug".

Zanu-PF accused the US delegation of fomenting unrest ahead of planned anti-corruption demonstrations on July 31.

The party also threatened the US ambassador with expulsion, amid intensified crackdown on opposition and union activists ahead of the foiled anti-corruption demonstrations.

Government has been pressing for the removal of the sanctions with its voice amplified by Sadc and African Union leaders who also sang the same chorus that they should be removed. However, political analysts said Biden's win did not necessarily mean that the US foreign policy on Zimbabwe would change.

US said it would not remove the sanctions against Zimbabwe unless it undertook electoral reforms and respected human rights.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'Trump promised an elixir for their racial anxiety' said Obama - Thank God and democracy Trump lasted only one term

17 mins ago | 31 Views

'No cheer under Mnangagwa administration 3 years on'

3 hrs ago | 968 Views

Printing money will bury us: Govt

3 hrs ago | 1270 Views

Zimbabwe fake prophet reveals how he used witchcraft to instil fear in followers

3 hrs ago | 1188 Views

'Brutal' police officers trial kicks off

3 hrs ago | 624 Views

Cross-border traders call for massive COVID-19 tests

3 hrs ago | 378 Views

Family faces $5bn money laundering charge

3 hrs ago | 1457 Views

PAZ frets over spiking-throwing cops

3 hrs ago | 473 Views

Kudos to govt for rehabilitating Harare-B/bridge highway

3 hrs ago | 332 Views

Gringo's son fits in father's shoes

3 hrs ago | 787 Views

Mverechena dumps Bosso, goes back to Harare

3 hrs ago | 330 Views

World salutes Musona, Mahrez

3 hrs ago | 1641 Views

Blow for FC Platinum

3 hrs ago | 215 Views

UNDP tells Mnangagwa govt to observe human rights

3 hrs ago | 340 Views

Chin'ono appeals to the High Court

3 hrs ago | 260 Views

MDC Alliance youth leader trial moved to Dec 21

3 hrs ago | 68 Views

National teenage pregnancy rate worrisome

3 hrs ago | 154 Views

Pokello tests for HIV publicly

3 hrs ago | 810 Views

What 'crisis' in a low crime Zimbabwe?

3 hrs ago | 105 Views

Cop run over trying to arrest driver

3 hrs ago | 447 Views

Bushiri had five passports

3 hrs ago | 757 Views

John Tallach School closes as 100 students test positive to Covid-19

3 hrs ago | 212 Views

Civil servants start getting bonuses

3 hrs ago | 471 Views

COVID-19 pandemic second wave: Govt speaks

13 hrs ago | 2605 Views

Zimbabwe National Development Strategy by Minister of Finance Hon. Prof Mthuli Ncube

14 hrs ago | 1003 Views

Cabinet Minister 'divides' Zanu PF

16 hrs ago | 5476 Views

Liquid Telecom and Zayo partner to Expand Global Network Coverage

16 hrs ago | 469 Views

Man kills his own mother over tea

18 hrs ago | 2784 Views

Obadiah Moyo trial date set

18 hrs ago | 1101 Views

John Tallach school Covid-19 cases reach 100

18 hrs ago | 2604 Views

Man jailed for bashing wife's boyfriend

18 hrs ago | 1949 Views

Allan Chimbetu reignites Dendera mood on new album

19 hrs ago | 1456 Views

Reviving the rural economy in Zimbabwe

20 hrs ago | 2181 Views

De-campaigning Zimbabwe through falsehoods

20 hrs ago | 1025 Views

High Court Chiyangwa blocks from evicting farmers

21 hrs ago | 2811 Views

Safeguard's roller shutter doors keep buildings secure

24 hrs ago | 1189 Views

Zimbabwe slowly going down under the new dispensation

24 hrs ago | 4554 Views

'MDC A #OneMillionCampaign will fight rural voter apathy' - biggest impediment to free elections, MDC sell-outs

24 hrs ago | 1165 Views

Senior police officers in court over US$110 bribe

24 hrs ago | 2137 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days