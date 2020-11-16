Mines Ministry does not have database

News / Local

by Staff reporter

The Ministry of Mines does not have a database of mining claims and relies on mining registration cards and monthly revenue returns for information on existent mining operations.In a statement on the value for money performance report on the management of occupational health and safety in mining operations under the Ministry of Mines and Mining Development, Auditor-General Mildred Chiri said the Midlands Province had a parallel structure running as a de-facto ministry and collecting revenue from 3 800 claims.The structure was running under the banner Shurugwi District Zim-Asset.It collected annual revenue registration fees from 1 700 claims which totalled $152 000 in 2017 depriving the government of the much-needed revenue.The AG said the ministry was not adequately monitoring issues of occupational health and safety in mining operations and that the 2014-2018 strategic plan did not prioritise occupational health and safety.