Mines Ministry does not have database

by Staff reporter
16 Nov 2020 at 07:12hrs | Views
The Ministry of Mines does not have a database of mining claims and relies on mining registration cards and monthly revenue returns for information on existent mining operations.

In a statement on the value for money performance report on the management of occupational health and safety in mining operations under the Ministry of Mines and Mining Development, Auditor-General Mildred Chiri said the Midlands Province had a parallel structure running as a de-facto ministry and collecting revenue from 3 800 claims.

The structure was running under the banner Shurugwi District Zim-Asset.

It collected annual revenue registration fees from 1 700 claims which totalled $152 000 in 2017 depriving the government of the much-needed revenue.

The AG said the ministry was not adequately monitoring issues of occupational health and safety in mining operations and that the 2014-2018 strategic plan did not prioritise occupational health and safety.

Source - dailynews

