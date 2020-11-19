Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Ginimbi's wealth set to be disclosed this week

by Staff reporter
THE mystery surrounding the late socialite Genius ‘Ginimbi' Kadungure's wealth is nearing its end, after the Master of the High Court called for a meeting of family members and other potential beneficiaries on Wednesday.

Ginimbi's lawyer, Brighton Pabwe, confirmed the meeting to the Daily News on Sunday yesterday. "The Master of the High Court has called interested parties on 25 November for a meeting," Pabwe said.

Ginimbi died in a car accident on his way home, along with histhree friends - Mitchelle Amuli,Limumba Karim (from Malawi) and Alichia Adams (from Mozambique) - earlier this month.

Besides his Domboshava mansion, Ginimbi left behind a fleet of top-of-the-range vehicles - among them a Ferrari, Lamborghini, Bentleys, Mercedes Benz and Range Rover - which he often paraded on social media.

With his fleet of luxury cars alone said to be worth more than a million United States dollars, Zimbabweans have been debating furiously over the full extent of his estate.

Apart from the high-end cars, Ginimbi also had interests in the energy industry through Piko Trading, a company which saw the flamboyant socialite at one time being hauled before the courts on allegations of tax evasion.

There were also reports that he had invested in real estate and mining.

Ginimbi's sister, Juliet, told the Daily News on Sunday yesterday that her brother left a will which would reveal all his wealth and help to dispel social media claims that Ginimbi had ordered his belongings to be burnt.

"It's surprising that people are saying his things are supposed to be burnt and at the same time saying we should meet the Master of the High Court. For what if the things are to be burnt?

"Nothing is going to be burnt. Do you know the cost of his clothes alone before we go into jewellery and his bedroom?

"The clothes he was wearing on the fateful day alone cost thousands, and you think we will go on to burn such. The Gucci shirts?"

Juliet was not forthcoming when she was asked to comment on reports that Ginimbi owned many properties locally and abroad.

As he left no known child behind, people are also speculating about who will be the beneficiaries of his estate.

Potential beneficiaries include his father and two sisters, as well as businesswoman Zodwa Mkandla whom he once had a relationship with.

Many believe that Zodwa contributed immensely to Ginimbi's estate, and is thus well-positioned to be a beneficiary.

The flamboyant businessman, known for his colourful and often controversial life, was only 36 when he died in a car accident.

Kadungure was travelling from a friend's party in the capital to his home in Domboshava when his Rolls Royce Wraith collided with a Honda Fit - resulting in him losing control of the car. He was buried at his mansion in Domboshava a week ago.

Most Popular In 7 Days