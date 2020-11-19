Latest News Editor's Choice


Nomboka lands Mining Union's Vice-Presidency Post

by The Zimbabwe Post Africa
National Mine Workers Union of Zimbabwe (NMWUZ), the only Mining Union affiliate of the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions - ZCTU, recently appointed new executives to fill National Executive Board posts which were vacant, this reporter can confirm.

"Following an ad hoc agreement reached by the National Executive on the 30th of October 2020, new appointments were made to take National Executive responsibilities," said Mr Sylvester Mushaike, the National Mine Workers Union of Zimbabwe (NMWUZ), Secretary-General.

Apparently, the new appointees comprise two Zimplats employees, Mr Nomboka Kurebwa Javangwe coming in as the second Vice President, and Mr Emmanuel Takavarinda taking on the Safety Officer Mining post.

In its pursuance of realising gender parity, the Union also appointed a young lady - Sithokozile Chipembere to assume the executive position of Women Advisory Council (WAC) while Mr Nqobizizwe Sibanda, took the role of representing Young Workers. These two appointees hail from Hwange Colliery Mine in Matebeleland North Province of Zimbabwe. WAC and Young Workers representatives are the mother board of Mining Unions in line with stipulated ZCTU requirements.
Key to these new October 30 appointments is the man, Nomboka - who according to the Secretary-General is the right man at the right time.

"Mr Nomboka comes at a time when the Union is fighting for survival and we're positive the Union is going to benefit from his vast managerial and visionary leadership experience and expertise in people-driven and corporate fields", said Mr Mushaike.

He noted that Mr Nomboka was a talented leader with high ranking leadership qualities and proven mental stamina to advance their cause. Unionism he added, is about understanding and being understood by people, which is his major strength.

Mine workers will see a new leaf as they tap into Nomboka's experience in for example the vital area of Work Place Safety, which is a major area of concern for mine personnel across the country.

The Secretary-General asserted, "Together with Takavarinda the duo forms a formidable combination on safety as you all know that Mr Takavarinda has vast experience  in Under Ground Safety, with over 20 yrs of service in the mining sector - thus we don't doubt him".

Consequently, Nqobizizwe Sibanda, an energetic and innovative man taking the position of at the Young Worker's desk, is going to spearhead the Union in the formation of a Young Workers' National Team. He has attended so many workshops accumulating to his vast experience in Union activities.

"As they say in our African tradition "musha mukadzi - the homemaker is the woman" the wealth of experience Sithokozile Chipembere is bringing into the Union cannot be under-estimated," said Mr Mushaike.

"Yes, she is a very passionate lady with high leadership qualities which we bear no doubt will lead the Union into creating mining workplaces that are fit for women.

"Given room and resources you can expect miracles. We envisage a big growth of the Union due to their inclusivity", concluded the Secretary-General.

The Zimplats duo is in a quest to move with time hence the introduction of the new motto, 'Nothing for us without us'.
The newly appointed Vice President, Nomboka Kurebwa Javangwe to this position in the  National Mine Workers Union of Zimbabwe is a heritage to Zimplats and all mine workers in Zimbabwe. Nomboka is also Bimha Branch Chairperson - Bimha Workers Committee Chairperson and a member of Zimplats Workers Committee. He is known for his versatility and skilfuness in negotiation and conflict resolution assignments.

Born in October 1982, he attended his secondary education at Globe and Phoenix in KweKwe. Nomboka has a strong affinity to leadership and his latest accolade as Vice President of NMWUZ must not go unwatched.

Meanwhile, congratulatory messages continue to pour in from mine workers across the country and the mood at the Union is fired-up and the new team confident that now they have capacitated-enough and are optimistic they will do justice to the old adage that says New brooms sweep cleaner.



Source - The Zimbabwe Post Africa

