Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Divisions rock council

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
HURUNGWE Rural District Council (RDC) chief executive Luke Karavhina has come under fire for alleged abuse of power and undermining the authority of the councillors.
Karavhina is also accused of violating procurement procedures and parcelling out land without consulting councillors.

He is alleged to have awarded hunting concessions to safari operators and Norton legislator Temba Mliswa in Nyaodza, Chirara and Rengwe areas without following tender procedures.

He is also alleged to have been given kickbacks to award the tenders without council knowledge.

Karavhina is also alleged to have parcelled 40 hectares of land to a Magunje businessman for construction of a school in a communal area without calling for or publishing a competitive tender, in violation of the Regional Town Planning Act and the Rural District Councils Act.

Council is yet to be paid for the land. Councillors who spoke to NewsDay said Karavhina was becoming "too big for council" and making decisions without consulting councillors.

"We need action to be taken against him because he is making unilateral decisions for council and not respecting the councillors. That is not how we should be doing business," an insider said yesterday.

Kavharina, however, dismissed the allegations as baseless, adding that he was guided by the law in the discharge of his duties.

"Allegations that I abused my powers are baseless. At Hurungwe RDC, we haven't yet done any procurement this year, therefore, people cannot accuse me of violating any tender procedure. I make my decisions with the guidance of the law,"he said.

Hurungwe RDC chairperson councillor Badewell Chasara also defended Karavhina, saying he was yet to receive any formal complaint against him from anyone.

"At Hurungwe RDC, we follow all the proper procedures on the day-to-day running of the council," Chasara said.

"If the CEO makes decision outside the council where necessary, as councillors, we get updates on that and we cannot challenge the government policy on ease of doing business which permits authorities to make decisions even before the full council meeting."

Other councillors are crying foul over Circular 1 of 2017 from the Local Government ministry on the adoption of ease of doing business in rural local authorities that apparently stripped them of powers by allowing management to make unilaterally resolutions before consulting the full council.

The circular, signed by then permanent secretary George Magosvongwe on June 16, 2017, stated that local authorities should provide response to applications on various aspects within five working days.

This, councillors said, gave the council officials powers to pass decisions even before consulting them.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Why it is wrong to draw parallels between Trump and Mugabe

3 hrs ago | 494 Views

Zimbabwean trucker narrowly escapes death after SA highway ambush

3 hrs ago | 1214 Views

WATCH: Haulage truck burns

4 hrs ago | 1195 Views

Depositors and pensioners to be compensated for exchange losses, says Mthuli Ncube

4 hrs ago | 1451 Views

Mnangagwa's govt rejects schools closure proposal

4 hrs ago | 1078 Views

Chamisa's MDC fires executive over 'leaked audio'

4 hrs ago | 2644 Views

'Zanu-PF blocking development in Matebeleland'

4 hrs ago | 1224 Views

Mthuli Ncube piles more misery on Zimbabweans

4 hrs ago | 1782 Views

Funding constraints stall UBH COVID-19 centre refurb

4 hrs ago | 99 Views

Mthuli Ncube out of touch with reality

4 hrs ago | 693 Views

Zifa, SRC bosses suspended

4 hrs ago | 350 Views

Zimbabwe gold smugglers shipping over US$1,5bn a year

4 hrs ago | 141 Views

Ex-minister's aide arrested

4 hrs ago | 416 Views

War vets demand US$370,000, $78,000 in pension arrears

4 hrs ago | 613 Views

Teachers dig in over PPE

4 hrs ago | 312 Views

Chin'ono seeks bail relaxation

4 hrs ago | 298 Views

Govt moots downsizing stands in low-density areas

4 hrs ago | 649 Views

Police raise red flag over beer binges killings

4 hrs ago | 153 Views

Zimbabweans demand US dollar budget

4 hrs ago | 328 Views

High Court bars new museum project construction

4 hrs ago | 192 Views

Magistrate bemoans delays in graft cases

4 hrs ago | 87 Views

Mnangagwa, Chiwenga, SB Moyo wrestle for Zim gold sector control

4 hrs ago | 696 Views

Chiwenga, nurses headed for another showdown

4 hrs ago | 553 Views

Biti's sensational take on state of the Zimbabwe economy

4 hrs ago | 257 Views

Zimbabwe eyes 7% growth in year 2021

4 hrs ago | 45 Views

Econet hikes tariffs 20%

4 hrs ago | 293 Views

RBZ swoops on foreign entities

4 hrs ago | 811 Views

Zimbabwe slides deeper into debt distress

4 hrs ago | 72 Views

Karo Resources venture raises eyebrows

4 hrs ago | 283 Views

Mnangagwa's security related ministries to gobble $61 billion

4 hrs ago | 256 Views

Fatal beating lands security guard in court

4 hrs ago | 129 Views

Ezra Tshisa Sibanda partner BCC for artistes' crowdfunding

4 hrs ago | 174 Views

15 minute storm leaves 200 homeless

4 hrs ago | 391 Views

Girls College closed over Covid-19 case

4 hrs ago | 263 Views

$421.6bn inclusive 2021 budget unveiled

4 hrs ago | 160 Views

Chamisa's MDC scoffs at govt building bomb plot claims

5 hrs ago | 251 Views

Bosso to unveil kit sponsorship deal

5 hrs ago | 97 Views

Mapeza back in Caf inter-club trenches

5 hrs ago | 128 Views

Police impound 24 000 kombis, pirate taxis

5 hrs ago | 184 Views

Mnangagwa promotes 11 Air Force of Zimbabwe officers

5 hrs ago | 196 Views

Prince Dube in injury setback

5 hrs ago | 117 Views

Rescue mission for 10 trapped miners starts

5 hrs ago | 103 Views

Zimbabwe restricts importation of second hand vehicles older than 10 years

5 hrs ago | 214 Views

Zimbabwe has 9 million poor people - report

5 hrs ago | 106 Views

Zanu-PF to reorganise illegal settlements

5 hrs ago | 193 Views

Govt to centralise control of State firms

5 hrs ago | 121 Views

Mnangagwa in crucial Sadc Troika meeting

5 hrs ago | 181 Views

Former Health Minister's PA arrested

5 hrs ago | 145 Views

Mthuli Ncube proposes removal of 2nd-hand vehicles from Open General Import Licence

11 hrs ago | 5161 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days