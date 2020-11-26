Ex-minister's aide arrested

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Ex-HEALTH minister Obadiah Moyo's former aide was yesterday arrested and charged with criminal abuse of office for allegedly illegally facilitating issuance of visas to gold dealer, Ali Muhamad and his family.Gideon Mapokotera was yesterday picked by law enforcement agents and charged with contravening section 174 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act chapter 9:23.Mapokotera is alleged to have created visa application letters on June 18, 2019 for a single entry visa, September 26, 2019 for a multiple entry visa and November 24, 2019 and for multiple entry visas for Muhamad's family wife and six children.Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrest."Allegations are that Gideon Mapokotera generated letters as the personal assistant to the minister applying visas for Ali Muhamad and family to gain access into the country without the minister or permanent secretary's authority or approval or knowledge," he said."He was arrested for abuse of office and is being questioned by the police."Muhamad has a case pending before the courts, where he is charged together with suspended Zimbabwe Miners Federation president Henrietta Rushwaya and three others for smuggling and unlawful possession of gold.This was after Rushwaya, a former football administrator, was intercepted with 6kg of gold worth US$330 000 in her hand luggage at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport which she allegedly intended to smuggle to Dubai.