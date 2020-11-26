Latest News Editor's Choice


Chamisa's MDC fires executive over 'leaked audio'

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
THE MDC Alliance national standing committee yesterday recommended the expulsion of Bulawayo province women's assembly chairperson, Tendai Masotsha over her utterances in a leaked audio that the opposition party wanted to burn down government buildings on July 31.

Masotsha in August reportedly dragged the MDC Alliance name in the mud after she was accused of facilitating the abduction of journalism student Tawanda Muchehiwa, nephew to ZimLive editor, Mduduzi Mathuthu, by suspected State security agents on July 31.

The party instituted internal investigations into her alleged involvement and last week announced that it had absolved Masotsha of any wrongdoing for lack of incriminating evidence against her.

But immediately after she was absolved, a leaked audio believed to be hers surfaced, where Masotsha claimed she had information on how Muchehiwa and 20 others whom he did not name, wanted to burn down government buildings.

In a statement released by the party after a national standing committee meeting yesterday, the party distanced itself from the audio.

MDC Alliance spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere said Masotsha's continued membership was detrimental to the party, denying that she had a conversation with party presidential affairs secretary Jameson Timba where she threatened to spill the beans should they continue pressing her.

"As a party of rules, the national standing committee resolved and recommended to the national council that Masotsha be expelled from the MDC Alliance in accordance with the provisions of the party constitution on the grounds that her conduct violates the values that govern the party and her continued membership would be detrimental to the MDC Alliance," Mahere said.

"The MDC Alliance unequivocally disassociates itself with the utterances expressed by Tendai Masotsha in an audio recording which circulated publicly on or about November 24 post our internal enquiry.

"The said utterances run contrary to the values, beliefs, principles and disposition of the party. As a matter of record, the alleged conversation with Jameson Timba never took place."

Masotsha, however, resigned from the party last week citing threat to her life and family.

The MDC Alliance said all those fingered in the abduction of Muchehiwa, including Impala Car Rentals, should be brought to book.

Source - newsday

