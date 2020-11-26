Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

'COVID-19 hit the blood bank hard'

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
THE National Blood Services Zimbabwe (NBSZ) was greatly affected by the lockdown imposed following the outbreak of the coronavirus, which restricted movement of people, an official has said.

Donations to the country's sole blood bank was severely disrupted by the closure of schools during the period as students were its biggest contributors, chief executive Lucy Marowa said.

Marowa was speaking at NBSZ's festive season campaign launch that was held virtually yesterday.

"We were affected by COVID-19 lockdown, our staff, donors were on lockdown, we haven't recovered, we still feel the effects today and our strategic plan was affected. We had to realign our activities to the new normal," she said.

She stocks in the blood bank fell to ‘alarming levels' at one time.

"Movement of our donors was restricted despite our service being an essential one. As we launch this year's festive season campaign, let me tell you that we have put in place measures and we have resolved not to over-rely on students for blood donations where 75% of our donors were students," said Marowa.

"The six-month break had a huge toll on us and we are hoping for a 50-50 ratio for schools and ordinary donors so as to shift reliance on schools and we hope 2021 will be better."

Each year, NBSZ has a festive season blood campaign because of higher demand during an often accident filled period.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwe, SA to open B/Bridge amid tight COVID-19 protocols

5 hrs ago | 871 Views

'Health budget big, but inadequate'

5 hrs ago | 176 Views

Churches demand seat in Parliament

5 hrs ago | 517 Views

NetOne acting boss quits

5 hrs ago | 1541 Views

Parliament moots law to regulate DNA testing

5 hrs ago | 491 Views

Sanctions maintaining discipline on Zanu-PF

5 hrs ago | 799 Views

Zimbabwe needs a new ZBC

5 hrs ago | 209 Views

Guard steals university mattress to give girlfriend

5 hrs ago | 258 Views

Mnangagwa's govt petitioned over police harassment on taxis

5 hrs ago | 176 Views

Mthuli's 'fantasy' budget: Here's how it will affect you

5 hrs ago | 607 Views

Zimbabwe, South Aafrica strike border deal

5 hrs ago | 273 Views

Businesses dodge forex tax

5 hrs ago | 142 Views

Zimbabwe targets US$1.25bn mbanje exports

5 hrs ago | 97 Views

Bosso launch kit, declare war on counterfeiters

5 hrs ago | 147 Views

Zimbabwe keen to rejoin Commonwealth

5 hrs ago | 141 Views

Popular prophet engaged to solve Mtshabezi Bridge mystery

5 hrs ago | 337 Views

Moana burial set for today

5 hrs ago | 281 Views

Chamisa's mayor awaits bail ruling

5 hrs ago | 100 Views

Imports of old second hand cars banned

5 hrs ago | 218 Views

Mnangagwa orders US-dollar payment on foreign currency pensions

5 hrs ago | 1095 Views

Sadc plots Mozambique rescue mission

5 hrs ago | 153 Views

Mukuru bank scam alert!

5 hrs ago | 493 Views

Vehicle supply syndicate exposed

18 hrs ago | 3220 Views

Zimbabweans living in extreme poverty increase to 6 million in 2019

19 hrs ago | 392 Views

NRZ courting Turkey, Indonesia investors

19 hrs ago | 566 Views

'No 2021 tax clearance certificates to improperly fiscalised operators'

19 hrs ago | 1702 Views

Mnangagwa threatens to cut loose errant Zanu-PF bigwigs

19 hrs ago | 4847 Views

Chamisa's Mayor to spend third night in custody

19 hrs ago | 1054 Views

Kazembe meets Motsoaledi ahead of the re-opening of Beitbridge border post

19 hrs ago | 1264 Views

ZRP urges caution during rainy season

19 hrs ago | 201 Views

Zinara directors granted bail

19 hrs ago | 372 Views

Zanu-PF cacophony remains needless!

19 hrs ago | 95 Views

Car sex goes horribly wrong

19 hrs ago | 1516 Views

Man stumbles on indecent pictures in wife's phone

19 hrs ago | 1220 Views

Top lawyer sued over botched house deal

19 hrs ago | 395 Views

Mthuli Ncube reduces taxes

19 hrs ago | 677 Views

Rushwaya claims gold being tampered with

19 hrs ago | 834 Views

Fifa reacts to Zifa CEO's suspension

19 hrs ago | 198 Views

Police dogs called in to control Black Friday shoppers

19 hrs ago | 510 Views

Govt okays forex tollgate fees payment

19 hrs ago | 1883 Views

Uncle murders brother's son

19 hrs ago | 425 Views

Zimbabwe struggles to save trapped miners as flood halts rescue

19 hrs ago | 283 Views

Mnangagwa in Botswana for Troika meeting

19 hrs ago | 103 Views

Ministers of Home Affairs discuss the fate of Zimbabweans in South Africa

22 hrs ago | 3180 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days