Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Smugglers intercepted

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
At least 38 people have been arrested in Beitbridge in separate incidents on allegations of crossing into South Africa illegally before attempting to smuggle various goods worth over R156 000 into the country.

Of the 38, nine were found with the smuggled goods, while the other 29 were arrested for crossing into the country from the neighbouring country illegally. Those found with the smuggled goods were fined and also made to pay duty amounting to $176 688, while the border jumpers were charged under the Immigration Act.

Another truck driver was also arrested after being found in possession of household goods worth R35 000 in his vehicle which he had attempted to smuggle into the country.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrests and said police would continue carrying out patrols along the border to curb smuggling and border jumping activities.

"In Beitbridge, nine people were arrested for smuggling goods worth ZAR156 100 for which they have paid duty amounting to $177 688," he said.

"In similar incidents on November 24, 2020, 29 people were also arrested while illegally crossing into Zimbabwe from South Africa.

"They were charged under the Immigration Act for exit by evasion. On November 25, 2020 a truck loaded with household goods worth ZAR35 000 was intercepted by police and the accused person paid duty amounting to $61 389,51."

Police have declared war against anyone found on the wrong side of the law and urged people to use designated entry points when leaving or coming back into the country.

Thirteen people were recently arrested along the Limpopo River on allegations of smuggling 125 litres of fuel from South Africa. The suspects were arrested by police on patrol and were charged of violating Covid-19 lockdown regulations.

They were charged for violating Covid-19 lockdown regulations whilst the owner of the fuel was additionally charged for importing hazardous substances without a licence.

Smuggling activities have been on the increase in Beitbridge and other border towns, especially during this lockdown period, as some are bringing foodstuffs, while others are returning, but do not want to undergo quarantining.

The South African Police Services (SAPS) recently arrested a Zimbabwean man at Beitbridge Border Post on allegations of attempting to smuggle explosives in a hearse. The suspect was towing a trailer branded with the name of a funeral undertaker in Gauteng, when he was caught at Beitbridge.

SAPS searched both the vehicle and the trailer and found 306 blasting cartridges, as well as four detonating cords with a value of R700 800.

In other ongoing countrywide operations, 991 people were arrested for contravening the Forest Act, while 1 983 others were arrested for operating beerhalls in violation of Covid-19 lockdown measures.

Last Monday, police in Mphoengs arrested three men for illegally cultivating dagga. At least 109 plants were uprooted and taken as exhibits.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mwonzora ready to work with Mnangagwa, Chamisa

34 mins ago | 191 Views

Old US$100 notes remain legal tender

36 mins ago | 65 Views

Zanu-PF DCC election dates announced

37 mins ago | 23 Views

Zacc is going after the dead

37 mins ago | 62 Views

Hwange 7 and 8 expansion projects behind schedule

38 mins ago | 19 Views

Mnangagwa honours King Lobengula's commander

42 mins ago | 144 Views

Khupe is a failed politician, says Bhebhe

42 mins ago | 318 Views

Civil servants wade into Zanu-PF politics

43 mins ago | 99 Views

Ministry orders Girls College students to go for COVID-19 tests

43 mins ago | 57 Views

Plumtree road fencing tender reeks of corruption

44 mins ago | 85 Views

Zapu sceptical about Mnangagwa's devolution approach

44 mins ago | 38 Views

Mudenda tells citizens to put to task 'mute' MPs

45 mins ago | 29 Views

Mthuli Ncube promises to recapitalise NRZ

45 mins ago | 35 Views

Phugeni trial in false start

46 mins ago | 64 Views

Govt mulls ending GMB monopoly

46 mins ago | 36 Views

Tino's Lyon outsmart Munetsi's Reims

47 mins ago | 35 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF putting lipstick on a frog

47 mins ago | 42 Views

COVID-19 increases vulnerability to HIV infection

48 mins ago | 35 Views

Diarrhoea outbreak hits Harare Central Prison

48 mins ago | 27 Views

Govt wants Telecel, Econet, NetOne to comply

48 mins ago | 50 Views

Miners still trapped underground

1 hr ago | 85 Views

Ekusileni fails to reopen again

1 hr ago | 38 Views

Zesa apologises to residents

1 hr ago | 141 Views

Zanu-PF youth executive arrested for violence

1 hr ago | 86 Views

Motorists, pedestrians can cross border tomorrow

1 hr ago | 167 Views

Met Dept warns of countrywide flooding

1 hr ago | 133 Views

Mthuli Ncube US$100m for Sovereign Wealth Fund

1 hr ago | 38 Views

National Hero status for Gen Mtshana Khumalo

1 hr ago | 120 Views

Corruption: Mayor back in court

1 hr ago | 50 Views

ZIFA come out guns blazing

1 hr ago | 34 Views

Mthuli Ncube targets US$1bn from Cannabis Levy

1 hr ago | 33 Views

Justify firing workers: High Court rules

1 hr ago | 102 Views

Borders reopen tomorrow

1 hr ago | 69 Views

Sadc waits for signal from Mozambique

1 hr ago | 69 Views

Trump goes for 'jecha' tactics

11 hrs ago | 2021 Views

Chamisa and Trumpism - Sanctions, Sex and Infiltration

11 hrs ago | 1647 Views

Zanu-PF councillor falls off bicycle, and dies

11 hrs ago | 1802 Views

Mohadi's 'marriage' on rocks: younger 'wife' deserts him

11 hrs ago | 4259 Views

Bosso to train in Dembare colours

11 hrs ago | 1420 Views

2008 election violence victims walk away empty handed

11 hrs ago | 565 Views

BCC demands top-ups for purchased stands

11 hrs ago | 986 Views

Zanu-PF emerges biggest winner in major scandal

11 hrs ago | 418 Views

CIO owns abductions car rental company

11 hrs ago | 1094 Views

Chamisa ally in horrific accident

12 hrs ago | 1864 Views

Electricity conducting tree torments residents

13 hrs ago | 1003 Views

Mnangagwa aims his guns at Zanu-PF land barons

15 hrs ago | 1429 Views

Zanu-PF safeguards DCC polls

15 hrs ago | 374 Views

'Illegal kombis risking lives'

15 hrs ago | 586 Views

Gweru school records 20 Covid-19 cases

15 hrs ago | 806 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days