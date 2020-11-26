Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zanu-PF youth executive arrested for violence

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
ZANU-PF Midlands provincial youth executive member, Tapiwa Muto was on Thursday arrested in connection with violence that rocked the party's primary elections early last month.

Muto (36) who is secretary for education in the provincial youth league, is accused of orchestrating the violence that caused the abrupt suspension of the primary elections pitying Cdes Energy "Dhala" Ncube and Kandros Mugabe.

Muto has since been arraigned before Kwekwe Magistrate Mrs Samukelisiwe Gumbo facing charges of public violence, one count of murder and two counts of assault.

Mrs Gumbo granted Muto $2 000 bail on assault charges to 11 December and urged him to approach the High Court for the bail on other cases.

The High Court granted him $2 000 bail on murder and public violence cases and remanded him to the same date.

Magistrate, Mrs Florence Nago delivered the bail ruling and ordered Muto to report once every fortnight at Mbizo Police Station and continue residing at his given address among other bail conditions.

The State led by Ms Ethel Bhumure has it that on 4 October this year, at around 1pm, Muto in company of others who have since been arrested and some who are still at large, hit people with stones, slapped and punched them as well as damaged vehicles.

The accused also allegedly deflated four vehicles by removing stick valves and further damaged windscreens of other vehicles during the melee.

The accused also reportedly stole property from and manhandled police officers in the process.

In the second offence of murder, on 11 December 2019, around 4PM, Muto together with Tafadzwa Rodgers, Wiseman Ngwenya, Raymond Chinouya and one Petros and others who are still at large, took Andrew Moyo to the Zanu-PF Kwekwe Headquarters where they took turns to assault whim with switches, slaps and a log.

Moyo later died from the wounds. On assault charges, on June 2018, around 6:30PM, Muto was with others who are still at large at Mbizo 4 shopping Centre. Muto and company had a misunderstanding with Kennedy Tumwe over political issues.

Tumwe was allegedly assaulted punched and slapped several times on the face.

On the second count, the complainant is not mentioned in court papers but is an alleged MDC-T supporter.

The unknown male had a misunderstanding over political issues and they again assaulted him.

The two made police reports. Charles Chigomere of Mutatu and Associates Legal Practioners represented the accused.

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mwonzora ready to work with Mnangagwa, Chamisa

33 mins ago | 191 Views

Old US$100 notes remain legal tender

36 mins ago | 65 Views

Zanu-PF DCC election dates announced

37 mins ago | 23 Views

Zacc is going after the dead

37 mins ago | 62 Views

Hwange 7 and 8 expansion projects behind schedule

38 mins ago | 19 Views

Mnangagwa honours King Lobengula's commander

42 mins ago | 144 Views

Khupe is a failed politician, says Bhebhe

42 mins ago | 314 Views

Civil servants wade into Zanu-PF politics

43 mins ago | 99 Views

Ministry orders Girls College students to go for COVID-19 tests

43 mins ago | 57 Views

Plumtree road fencing tender reeks of corruption

44 mins ago | 85 Views

Zapu sceptical about Mnangagwa's devolution approach

44 mins ago | 38 Views

Mudenda tells citizens to put to task 'mute' MPs

45 mins ago | 29 Views

Mthuli Ncube promises to recapitalise NRZ

45 mins ago | 35 Views

Phugeni trial in false start

45 mins ago | 64 Views

Govt mulls ending GMB monopoly

46 mins ago | 36 Views

Tino's Lyon outsmart Munetsi's Reims

46 mins ago | 35 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF putting lipstick on a frog

47 mins ago | 42 Views

COVID-19 increases vulnerability to HIV infection

48 mins ago | 35 Views

Diarrhoea outbreak hits Harare Central Prison

48 mins ago | 27 Views

Govt wants Telecel, Econet, NetOne to comply

48 mins ago | 50 Views

Miners still trapped underground

1 hr ago | 84 Views

Ekusileni fails to reopen again

1 hr ago | 38 Views

Zesa apologises to residents

1 hr ago | 141 Views

Motorists, pedestrians can cross border tomorrow

1 hr ago | 167 Views

Met Dept warns of countrywide flooding

1 hr ago | 133 Views

Mthuli Ncube US$100m for Sovereign Wealth Fund

1 hr ago | 38 Views

National Hero status for Gen Mtshana Khumalo

1 hr ago | 120 Views

Corruption: Mayor back in court

1 hr ago | 50 Views

ZIFA come out guns blazing

1 hr ago | 34 Views

Mthuli Ncube targets US$1bn from Cannabis Levy

1 hr ago | 33 Views

Justify firing workers: High Court rules

1 hr ago | 102 Views

Smugglers intercepted

1 hr ago | 58 Views

Borders reopen tomorrow

1 hr ago | 69 Views

Sadc waits for signal from Mozambique

1 hr ago | 69 Views

Trump goes for 'jecha' tactics

11 hrs ago | 2021 Views

Chamisa and Trumpism - Sanctions, Sex and Infiltration

11 hrs ago | 1646 Views

Zanu-PF councillor falls off bicycle, and dies

11 hrs ago | 1802 Views

Mohadi's 'marriage' on rocks: younger 'wife' deserts him

11 hrs ago | 4256 Views

Bosso to train in Dembare colours

11 hrs ago | 1420 Views

2008 election violence victims walk away empty handed

11 hrs ago | 565 Views

BCC demands top-ups for purchased stands

11 hrs ago | 986 Views

Zanu-PF emerges biggest winner in major scandal

11 hrs ago | 418 Views

CIO owns abductions car rental company

11 hrs ago | 1094 Views

Chamisa ally in horrific accident

12 hrs ago | 1863 Views

Electricity conducting tree torments residents

13 hrs ago | 1003 Views

Mnangagwa aims his guns at Zanu-PF land barons

15 hrs ago | 1429 Views

Zanu-PF safeguards DCC polls

15 hrs ago | 374 Views

'Illegal kombis risking lives'

15 hrs ago | 586 Views

Gweru school records 20 Covid-19 cases

15 hrs ago | 806 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days