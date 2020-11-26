Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Diarrhoea outbreak hits Harare Central Prison

by Staff reporter
54 secs ago | Views
A DIARRHOEA outbreak has hit Harare Central Prison, which houses an estimated 100 inmates at a time holding cells have no running water.

Clean water has reportedly been scarce at the prison, a development that is believed to have caused the outbreak.

The prison was designed to hold 1 470 inmates but now it is overcrowded and often holds up to 2 000 inmates.

The diarrhoea outbreak reportedly hit the correctional facility last week.

Efforts are being made to contain its spread with doctors and nurses having been placed on high alert.

Insiders, who spoke on condition of anonymity, yesterday claimed that the diarrhoea outbreak that affected prisoners was put under wraps due to a court application by an inmate at Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison who recently called for an inquest into the country's prison conditions which he said were a death trap.

"A number of inmates contracted the disease at the Harare Central Prison. The issue has been put under wraps since the court application by one of the inmates from Chikurubi who sued after an outbreak of diarrhoea. It's true that inmates suffered from diarrhoea. Maybe what they (Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services) can dispute is the number of inmates affected, not the diarrhoea cases.

"It is really a time bomb. One of these days we will wake up counting dead bodies. It is unfortunate that the authorities tend to hide facts.

"You remember there was a time when inmates died of pellagra countrywide with Khami Prison being the epicentre where a number of inmates died and some had to be released and dumped onto the streets gravely ill. They shouldn't hide such information so that they get help from wellwishers since the government budget can't cater for all the needs of inmates and working conditions of prison officials," the source said.

ZPCS spokesperson Meya Khanyezi yesterday denied reports of the diarrhoea outbreak.

"That is a lie. Who told you such? I was there at Harare Central Prison on another programme. There is nothing like that.

"Do not listen to people who are telling you that. We have prison doctors and nurses who are on high alert to prevent such outbreaks and we have not received such a report." Khanyezi said.

She also said an outbreak of diarrhoea could not affect inmates alone, without affecting prison officers when they are always at the same stations with prisoners.

"We work together with prisoners as part of our rehabilitation process. In that vein, how can inmates alone contract the disease leaving prison officers outside?

"I think next time you should come and see for yourself, do not listen to people they tend to lie," she said.

Last week an inmate at Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison Taurai Dodzo represented by the Zimbabwe Human Rights NGO Forum filed a lawsuit against ZPCS following his unfortunate experience after an outbreak of diarrhoea at the prison.

Dodzo said the prison was hit by a diarrhoea, hepatitis B and tuberculosis outbreaks.

His application is now before the High Court and lawyers that went to tour Chikurubi last week said the prison was overcrowded.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

COVID-19 increases vulnerability to HIV infection

35 secs ago | 0 Views

Govt wants Telecel, Econet, NetOne to comply

1 min ago | 0 Views

Miners still trapped underground

14 mins ago | 15 Views

Ekusileni fails to reopen again

14 mins ago | 7 Views

Zesa apologises to residents

14 mins ago | 18 Views

Zanu-PF youth executive arrested for violence

15 mins ago | 17 Views

Motorists, pedestrians can cross border tomorrow

15 mins ago | 24 Views

Met Dept warns of countrywide flooding

15 mins ago | 17 Views

Mthuli Ncube US$100m for Sovereign Wealth Fund

16 mins ago | 6 Views

National Hero status for Gen Mtshana Khumalo

16 mins ago | 11 Views

Corruption: Mayor back in court

17 mins ago | 5 Views

ZIFA come out guns blazing

17 mins ago | 6 Views

Mthuli Ncube targets US$1bn from Cannabis Levy

17 mins ago | 7 Views

Justify firing workers: High Court rules

18 mins ago | 15 Views

Smugglers intercepted

18 mins ago | 10 Views

Borders reopen tomorrow

18 mins ago | 13 Views

Sadc waits for signal from Mozambique

19 mins ago | 11 Views

Trump goes for 'jecha' tactics

10 hrs ago | 1736 Views

Chamisa and Trumpism - Sanctions, Sex and Infiltration

10 hrs ago | 1418 Views

Zanu-PF councillor falls off bicycle, and dies

10 hrs ago | 1640 Views

Mohadi's 'marriage' on rocks: younger 'wife' deserts him

10 hrs ago | 3705 Views

Bosso to train in Dembare colours

10 hrs ago | 1288 Views

2008 election violence victims walk away empty handed

10 hrs ago | 519 Views

BCC demands top-ups for purchased stands

11 hrs ago | 921 Views

Zanu-PF emerges biggest winner in major scandal

11 hrs ago | 363 Views

CIO owns abductions car rental company

11 hrs ago | 968 Views

Chamisa ally in horrific accident

11 hrs ago | 1562 Views

Electricity conducting tree torments residents

12 hrs ago | 939 Views

Mnangagwa aims his guns at Zanu-PF land barons

14 hrs ago | 1385 Views

Zanu-PF safeguards DCC polls

14 hrs ago | 360 Views

'Illegal kombis risking lives'

14 hrs ago | 571 Views

Gweru school records 20 Covid-19 cases

14 hrs ago | 766 Views

SA deploys soldiers to stop truck attacks

14 hrs ago | 1321 Views

Black Friday flops in SA

14 hrs ago | 1417 Views

Zhemu Soda electrifies Mash Central

16 hrs ago | 1938 Views

Things no longer looking good at NUST

16 hrs ago | 7037 Views

What Zanu-PF can learn from China

21 hrs ago | 1209 Views

MDC Alliance Women's Assembly lights up Lupane

21 hrs ago | 2264 Views

Mnangagwa, Chiwenga camps clash over G40

23 hrs ago | 5660 Views

War vets snub Matemadanda

23 hrs ago | 4594 Views

Covid-19 certificates needed to cross Beitbridge border

23 hrs ago | 1991 Views

Gang stabs man to death

23 hrs ago | 1617 Views

Teachers jostle for Zanu-PF positions

23 hrs ago | 1667 Views

Red Cross elects new board

23 hrs ago | 365 Views

Zimbabwean mines now 'death traps'

23 hrs ago | 387 Views

Every Zimbabwean deserves secure land rights

23 hrs ago | 199 Views

Govt mounts fresh plan to save Zisco

23 hrs ago | 349 Views

Tobacco exports net US$690 million

23 hrs ago | 160 Views

Soldier trades gun for the mic

23 hrs ago | 713 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days