Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

COVID-19 increases vulnerability to HIV infection

by Staff reporter
26 secs ago | Views
COVID-19 is said to be increasing vulnerability to HIV infection, increasing the need for Zimbabwe to scale up its fight against the epidemic.

This was revealed by the National Aids Council in its statement to commemorate the World Aids Day tomorrow, which is internationally observed on December 1.

NAC said while the HIV prevalence rate has decreased to around 13,3%, Zimbabwe is still considered as one of the countries with a heavy HIV/Aids burden.

They said COVID-19 has left many people vulnerable, especially young girls that are forced into early child marriages with older partners with a longer sexual history.

"The coming of COVID 19 has increased vulnerability of marginalised groups to HIV. Therefore, the defeat of AIDS as a public health threat depends on how the world responds to COVID19,"read the NAC statement.

The theme for tomorrow's international Aids Day is 2020 is Global Solidarity: Shared Responsibility: Ending Aids By 2030.

"The theme comes at a time when Zimbabwe and the world at large are working towards ensuring that by 2030, Aids will no longer be a public health threat. This is achievable if people collectively continue to strive for equality, protection of human rights and zero discrimination," NAC said.

Meanwhile this year's commemorations whose guest of honour will be Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga, will be held virtually from the Rainbow Towers, Harare and attendance is strictly by invitation for compliance with COVID-19 regulations regarding public gatherings.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Diarrhoea outbreak hits Harare Central Prison

45 secs ago | 0 Views

Govt wants Telecel, Econet, NetOne to comply

1 min ago | 0 Views

Miners still trapped underground

13 mins ago | 15 Views

Ekusileni fails to reopen again

14 mins ago | 7 Views

Zesa apologises to residents

14 mins ago | 17 Views

Zanu-PF youth executive arrested for violence

14 mins ago | 16 Views

Motorists, pedestrians can cross border tomorrow

15 mins ago | 21 Views

Met Dept warns of countrywide flooding

15 mins ago | 17 Views

Mthuli Ncube US$100m for Sovereign Wealth Fund

16 mins ago | 6 Views

National Hero status for Gen Mtshana Khumalo

16 mins ago | 11 Views

Corruption: Mayor back in court

17 mins ago | 5 Views

ZIFA come out guns blazing

17 mins ago | 6 Views

Mthuli Ncube targets US$1bn from Cannabis Levy

17 mins ago | 7 Views

Justify firing workers: High Court rules

18 mins ago | 15 Views

Smugglers intercepted

18 mins ago | 10 Views

Borders reopen tomorrow

18 mins ago | 13 Views

Sadc waits for signal from Mozambique

19 mins ago | 11 Views

Trump goes for 'jecha' tactics

10 hrs ago | 1736 Views

Chamisa and Trumpism - Sanctions, Sex and Infiltration

10 hrs ago | 1416 Views

Zanu-PF councillor falls off bicycle, and dies

10 hrs ago | 1639 Views

Mohadi's 'marriage' on rocks: younger 'wife' deserts him

10 hrs ago | 3703 Views

Bosso to train in Dembare colours

10 hrs ago | 1288 Views

2008 election violence victims walk away empty handed

10 hrs ago | 518 Views

BCC demands top-ups for purchased stands

11 hrs ago | 921 Views

Zanu-PF emerges biggest winner in major scandal

11 hrs ago | 363 Views

CIO owns abductions car rental company

11 hrs ago | 968 Views

Chamisa ally in horrific accident

11 hrs ago | 1560 Views

Electricity conducting tree torments residents

12 hrs ago | 939 Views

Mnangagwa aims his guns at Zanu-PF land barons

14 hrs ago | 1385 Views

Zanu-PF safeguards DCC polls

14 hrs ago | 359 Views

'Illegal kombis risking lives'

14 hrs ago | 571 Views

Gweru school records 20 Covid-19 cases

14 hrs ago | 766 Views

SA deploys soldiers to stop truck attacks

14 hrs ago | 1321 Views

Black Friday flops in SA

14 hrs ago | 1417 Views

Zhemu Soda electrifies Mash Central

16 hrs ago | 1938 Views

Things no longer looking good at NUST

16 hrs ago | 7033 Views

What Zanu-PF can learn from China

21 hrs ago | 1209 Views

MDC Alliance Women's Assembly lights up Lupane

21 hrs ago | 2264 Views

Mnangagwa, Chiwenga camps clash over G40

23 hrs ago | 5658 Views

War vets snub Matemadanda

23 hrs ago | 4594 Views

Covid-19 certificates needed to cross Beitbridge border

23 hrs ago | 1991 Views

Gang stabs man to death

23 hrs ago | 1617 Views

Teachers jostle for Zanu-PF positions

23 hrs ago | 1667 Views

Red Cross elects new board

23 hrs ago | 365 Views

Zimbabwean mines now 'death traps'

23 hrs ago | 387 Views

Every Zimbabwean deserves secure land rights

23 hrs ago | 199 Views

Govt mounts fresh plan to save Zisco

23 hrs ago | 349 Views

Tobacco exports net US$690 million

23 hrs ago | 160 Views

Soldier trades gun for the mic

23 hrs ago | 713 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days