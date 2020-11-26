Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF putting lipstick on a frog

News / Local

by Rerutsai Shangwa

ZIMBABWEANS thought that the November 2017 events would usher in a new era, but events that have followed indicate that a leopard will not change spots.Many now see that the late former President Robert Mugabe was not the problem, but it is the system, a system brought about by the ruling Zanu-PF, that brought this country to its knees.Zimbabwe will not reach Canaan as long as Zanu-PF still holds the keys to State House.It is a public secret that Zanu-PF is corrupt and incompetent.Basing on what they have done for the past 40 years since independence, they have proved that they don't have the capacity to turn around the fortunes of this country.Now the President Emmerson Mnangagwa regime is hiding behind COVID-19 lockdown restrictions to trample on people's democratic rights and freedoms. COVID-19 figures are being manipulated to justify the need to effect a ban on byelections.Pseudo democracts in Zanu-PF must be exposed. Since November 2017, they have been pouring lipstick on a frog.