Tino's Lyon outsmart Munetsi's Reims

by Staff reporter
53 secs ago | Views
TINO Kadewere continued with his dominance over his high school adversary Marshal Munetsi, after his Olympique Lyon side outsmarted Munetsi's Stade de Reims 3-0 yesterday. It was a memorable moment for the pair who became the first Zimbabweans to come head to head in the French Ligue 1, taking their high school rivalry to a new level.

Their clash took centre stage in France especially considering Kadewere's form prior to his game, where he had score four goals in five games for Lyon.

Although Kadewere did not score in this one, this historic moment will be a fond memory for him following his side's triumph.

He hit the upright, denying him a goal that would have made the clash with his friend sweeter.

He remained fixed on four goals and he remains one of the best performing strikers for Lyon this season, a feat that has seen him command a first team place in Rudi Garcia's side.

The Warriors gunslinger was substituted in the second half for Mousa Dembele who scored Lyon's third goal on the 66th minute mark. The other goals were scored by Toko Ekambi and Bruno Guimaraes, leaving Lyon on 23 points in 12 games.

Lyon are unbeaten since their opening loss to Montepellier.

As expected, the odds were heavily against Reims, who have been whipping boys so far this season. The result left them in 17th position on nine points. For Munetsi whose side ended the match playing with 10-men, this was a forgettable memory.

The former Orlando Pirates midfield has not yet scored for Reims, although he has managed to command a first team jersey at the club.

Source - newsday

