Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Plumtree road fencing tender reeks of corruption

by Staff reporter
2 mins ago | Views
CIVIC society organisations (CSOs) have raised concern over the $320 000 Plumtree road fencing tender process, which they think was not transparent after villagers complained of a shoddy job.

This comes as the balancing poles of the fence are already collapsing only two years after they were installed.

The fencing job began after the Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe (TSCZ) was in August 2017 tasked to erect a perimeter fence on either side of the Bulawayo-Plumtree Road to prevent accidents caused by wild animals and stray cattle.

TSCZ spokesperson Tatenda Chinoda said the fence, which is supposed to stretch for 106km, was completed in December 2017.

However, it has already fallen resulting in wild animals posing a danger to motorists.

Former Bulilima East legislator, Norman Mpofu said he suspected the fencing tender was corruptly awarded.

"That fence was erected two years ago to stop cattle getting on the road but it is already collapsing.

"The poles used are of poor quality so much that within a year they were already rotten. Whoever was offered that tender robbed the nation big time," Mpofu said.

"This is corruption of the highest order. Instead of sourcing properly treated poles, fake and cheap gum poles were used.

"What is more worrying is that our national leaders do not see anything wrong with this," he said.

Church and Civic Society Joint Forum (CCJF) national chairman Anglistone Sibanda said the country faced a serious problem with its opaque systems when it comes to issuance of tenders.

"This is the problem that we face when we have opaque systems where tenders are given to kith and kin.

"This is why we have the Wicknell Chivayo scandal.

"Why not contract locals?

"This is a culture that must end and devolution of power needs to be implemented.

"These people are messing us up," Sibanda said.

Habakkuk Trust chief executive officer, Dumisani Nkomo said: "This is the tip of the iceberg.

"Due diligence must be practised in these processes to ensure the right service providers are identified."

Human rights activist and National Consumer Rights Association co-ordinator Effie Ncube said: "Tender and procurement corruption in Zimbabwe is a scourge that is destroying the country.

"Tenders are corruptly parcelled out to friends and relatives or to those willing and ready to pay kickbacks.

"The scandals are widespread and systemic in all government departments."

Chinoda said he could not immediately comment as he was away in Mutare.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Khupe is a failed politician, says Bhebhe

17 secs ago | 0 Views

Civil servants wade into Zanu-PF politics

48 secs ago | 0 Views

Ministry orders Girls College students to go for COVID-19 tests

1 min ago | 1 Views

Zapu sceptical about Mnangagwa's devolution approach

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Mudenda tells citizens to put to task 'mute' MPs

3 mins ago | 2 Views

Mthuli Ncube promises to recapitalise NRZ

3 mins ago | 3 Views

Phugeni trial in false start

3 mins ago | 4 Views

Govt mulls ending GMB monopoly

4 mins ago | 3 Views

Tino's Lyon outsmart Munetsi's Reims

4 mins ago | 4 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF putting lipstick on a frog

5 mins ago | 5 Views

COVID-19 increases vulnerability to HIV infection

6 mins ago | 4 Views

Diarrhoea outbreak hits Harare Central Prison

6 mins ago | 5 Views

Govt wants Telecel, Econet, NetOne to comply

6 mins ago | 4 Views

Miners still trapped underground

19 mins ago | 19 Views

Ekusileni fails to reopen again

19 mins ago | 9 Views

Zesa apologises to residents

19 mins ago | 32 Views

Zanu-PF youth executive arrested for violence

20 mins ago | 22 Views

Motorists, pedestrians can cross border tomorrow

20 mins ago | 40 Views

Met Dept warns of countrywide flooding

20 mins ago | 27 Views

Mthuli Ncube US$100m for Sovereign Wealth Fund

21 mins ago | 9 Views

National Hero status for Gen Mtshana Khumalo

21 mins ago | 20 Views

Corruption: Mayor back in court

22 mins ago | 11 Views

ZIFA come out guns blazing

22 mins ago | 8 Views

Mthuli Ncube targets US$1bn from Cannabis Levy

22 mins ago | 11 Views

Justify firing workers: High Court rules

23 mins ago | 22 Views

Smugglers intercepted

23 mins ago | 18 Views

Borders reopen tomorrow

23 mins ago | 16 Views

Sadc waits for signal from Mozambique

24 mins ago | 17 Views

Trump goes for 'jecha' tactics

10 hrs ago | 1783 Views

Chamisa and Trumpism - Sanctions, Sex and Infiltration

10 hrs ago | 1450 Views

Zanu-PF councillor falls off bicycle, and dies

10 hrs ago | 1664 Views

Mohadi's 'marriage' on rocks: younger 'wife' deserts him

10 hrs ago | 3773 Views

Bosso to train in Dembare colours

10 hrs ago | 1302 Views

2008 election violence victims walk away empty handed

11 hrs ago | 533 Views

BCC demands top-ups for purchased stands

11 hrs ago | 929 Views

Zanu-PF emerges biggest winner in major scandal

11 hrs ago | 373 Views

CIO owns abductions car rental company

11 hrs ago | 985 Views

Chamisa ally in horrific accident

11 hrs ago | 1583 Views

Electricity conducting tree torments residents

12 hrs ago | 948 Views

Mnangagwa aims his guns at Zanu-PF land barons

14 hrs ago | 1391 Views

Zanu-PF safeguards DCC polls

14 hrs ago | 362 Views

'Illegal kombis risking lives'

14 hrs ago | 576 Views

Gweru school records 20 Covid-19 cases

14 hrs ago | 770 Views

SA deploys soldiers to stop truck attacks

14 hrs ago | 1327 Views

Black Friday flops in SA

14 hrs ago | 1421 Views

Zhemu Soda electrifies Mash Central

16 hrs ago | 1943 Views

Things no longer looking good at NUST

16 hrs ago | 7078 Views

What Zanu-PF can learn from China

21 hrs ago | 1211 Views

MDC Alliance Women's Assembly lights up Lupane

21 hrs ago | 2266 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days