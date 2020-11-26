Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Khupe is a failed politician, says Bhebhe

by Staff reporter
22 secs ago | Views
OUSTED MDC presidential hopeful Abednico Bhebhe has described acting party leader Thokozani Khupe as "a failed politician who has divorced herself from the people's project".

He said this last Saturday during a ward meeting in Nkayi South, Matabeleland North province, where he dismissed his expulsion as null and void.

Bhebhe was expelled from the opposition party on a charge that he was an MDC Alliance proxy. He denies the allegation.

The former MDC organising secretary under the 2014 structures was expelled from the party after he trounced Khupe and other presidential hopefuls such as secretary-general Douglas Mwonzora, national chairperson Morgen Komichi and Elias Mudzuri in nominations for the presidency in Bulawayo structures. Bhebhe recently filed a court application seeking the reversal of his suspension.

"One cardinal rule of a leader of a people's project is to consult with structures, with the people you lead before making any decision. You cannot run away from that. You must not be selfish and dare think that the decisions you make resonate with what people want without consulting them," Bhebhe said.

"In all our engagements with the people and party structures, the message is very clear. People want unity.

"They are pleading with us to unite. However, we have some among us, such as Khupe, who have decided to go the opposite direction and try to wish away the people's calls for unity. A leader, who refuses to unite people in the party, is not only bogus, but a failed selfish person. It won't work as the people will simply divorce you from the party as is the case."

Khupe faces allegations of being a Zanu-PF protégé, which she denies.

The MDC is holding provincial nominations to select candidates to replace the late Morgan Tsvangirai at an extraordinary congress set for December.

Khupe, Mwonzora, Komichi and Mudzuri are eyeing the party presidency.

Source - newsday

