Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Mnangagwa honours King Lobengula's commander

by Staff reporter
16 secs ago | Views
PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has posthumously conferred National Hero status on revered military tactician, General Mtshana Khumalo ahead of the unveiling of a monument at the site where the commander won his most famous battle.

The unveiling of Pupu National Monument in Lupane in Matabeleland North is set for this week but the exact date is yet to be confirmed.

Gen Khumalo was the commander of King Lobengula's Imbizo Regiment that defeated the colonialist Allan Wilson Patrol at the Battle of Pupu on December 4 in 1893 as the first shots of resistance against colonialism were fired. Wilson, the loser was honoured by the settler regime and the legacy is there for all to see but, Gen Khumalo, the victor had not. Now, the Government has honoured Gen Khumalo for his role in fighting colonialism.

During this year's Heroes Day virtual address, President Mnangagwa announced that Gen Khumalo would be honoured alongside Queen Lozikeyi, Mgandani Dlodlo and Mbuya Nehanda whose statue is being erected in Harare.

Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister Kazembe Kazembe yesterday visited the Khumalo family to officially notify them of the conferment, which the President did in terms of Section 3 of the National Heroes Act.

In a letter dated November 20, 2020, President Mnangagwa directed Minister Kazembe to make the necessary arrangements for the conferment of National Hero status on Gen Khumalo ahead of the unveiling of Pupu National Monument.

"In his speech during the Heroes Day commemorations on August 10, 2020, President Mnangagwa indicated that General Mtshana Khumalo would be declared a National Hero. Pursuant to this statement by His Excellency, the President, I am privileged to advise you Honourable Senator Mtshana Khumalo, that His Excellency, the President ED Mnangagwa, has in terms of Section 3 of the National Heroes Act, conferred a National Hero status on the revered military leader General Mtshana Khumalo," Minister Kazembe said in a letter to the Khumalo family.

"It is indeed an honour that His Excellency the President has entrusted me with this important task of conveying this message."

President Mnangagwa stated in his own letter to the Khumalos that the granting of honours and awards to commemorate particular campaigns or battles is an internationally acclaimed practice.

"Accordingly, during my 40th Independence and Defence Forces Day and indeed in the 2nd edition of the Honours and Awards Booklet, I undertook to embark on a programme to grant special recognition to the legacy of the heroic luminaries of Zimbabwe's first liberation struggle (The First Chimurenga/Umvukela liberation struggle)," he said.

"It is in that vein that I undertook to award the National Hero status and erect appropriate commemorative statue in honour of the revered military leader General Mtshana Khumalo, who was the commander of the Imbizo Regiment that led the onslaught to defeat and eliminate the Allan Wilson Patrol at the famous battle of Pupu on the banks of Shangani River where there was no settler survivor."

In 1893, Cecil John Rhodes decided to quicken the subjugation of the land by destroying the Ndebele Kingdom and leader, King Lobengula.

The Anglo-Ndebele War of 1893 triggered by Rhodes specifically targeted King Lobengula who was seen as a stumbling block in the total colonialism of western Zimbabwe. Having noted that the whites had superior firepower especially in the Maxim machine gun, King Lobengula opted to move away from his capital, Bulawayo for some place in the north as the settlers wanted to capture and humiliate him.

Gen Khumalo, the commander of the elite group of fighters was tasked to protect King Lobengula's life and dignity as he trekked north.

The Wilson patrol that had crossed the Shangani River was wiped out at what has now come to be remembered as Pupu. Khumalo family spokesperson Mr David Siwela thanked President Mnangagwa for the recognition to Gen Khumalo as a National Hero.

Matabeleland North Provincial Affairs Minister Richard Moyo said: "Matabeleland North is an important flame that ignited the liberation struggle. We feel greatly honoured as a province to play host to such a history."

Government is also seized with the erection of Mbuya Nehanda`s statue in Harare at the intersection of Samora Machel and Julius Nyerere, where it is believed, she occasionally stopped to rest and drink water from a river that flowed through the site.

President Mnangagwa said in the USA they have statues for Abraham Lincoln and George Washington. In France they have statues of their heroes while in the UK they have those of Winston Churchill and Oliver Cromwell who are their heroes. President Mnangagwa said a road leading to King Mzilikazi's grave would be constructed.

At Cecil John Rhodes' grave, there is a tarred road but there is no tarred road leading to King Mzilikazi's grave.

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Khupe is a failed politician, says Bhebhe

59 secs ago | 2 Views

Civil servants wade into Zanu-PF politics

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Ministry orders Girls College students to go for COVID-19 tests

2 mins ago | 2 Views

Plumtree road fencing tender reeks of corruption

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Zapu sceptical about Mnangagwa's devolution approach

3 mins ago | 1 Views

Mudenda tells citizens to put to task 'mute' MPs

3 mins ago | 2 Views

Mthuli Ncube promises to recapitalise NRZ

4 mins ago | 3 Views

Phugeni trial in false start

4 mins ago | 4 Views

Govt mulls ending GMB monopoly

5 mins ago | 4 Views

Tino's Lyon outsmart Munetsi's Reims

5 mins ago | 5 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF putting lipstick on a frog

6 mins ago | 5 Views

COVID-19 increases vulnerability to HIV infection

6 mins ago | 4 Views

Diarrhoea outbreak hits Harare Central Prison

7 mins ago | 6 Views

Govt wants Telecel, Econet, NetOne to comply

7 mins ago | 4 Views

Miners still trapped underground

19 mins ago | 20 Views

Ekusileni fails to reopen again

20 mins ago | 10 Views

Zesa apologises to residents

20 mins ago | 37 Views

Zanu-PF youth executive arrested for violence

20 mins ago | 25 Views

Motorists, pedestrians can cross border tomorrow

21 mins ago | 41 Views

Met Dept warns of countrywide flooding

21 mins ago | 29 Views

Mthuli Ncube US$100m for Sovereign Wealth Fund

22 mins ago | 9 Views

National Hero status for Gen Mtshana Khumalo

22 mins ago | 23 Views

Corruption: Mayor back in court

22 mins ago | 12 Views

ZIFA come out guns blazing

23 mins ago | 8 Views

Mthuli Ncube targets US$1bn from Cannabis Levy

23 mins ago | 12 Views

Justify firing workers: High Court rules

23 mins ago | 23 Views

Smugglers intercepted

24 mins ago | 18 Views

Borders reopen tomorrow

24 mins ago | 16 Views

Sadc waits for signal from Mozambique

25 mins ago | 17 Views

Trump goes for 'jecha' tactics

10 hrs ago | 1790 Views

Chamisa and Trumpism - Sanctions, Sex and Infiltration

10 hrs ago | 1457 Views

Zanu-PF councillor falls off bicycle, and dies

10 hrs ago | 1666 Views

Mohadi's 'marriage' on rocks: younger 'wife' deserts him

10 hrs ago | 3778 Views

Bosso to train in Dembare colours

10 hrs ago | 1302 Views

2008 election violence victims walk away empty handed

11 hrs ago | 533 Views

BCC demands top-ups for purchased stands

11 hrs ago | 934 Views

Zanu-PF emerges biggest winner in major scandal

11 hrs ago | 374 Views

CIO owns abductions car rental company

11 hrs ago | 992 Views

Chamisa ally in horrific accident

11 hrs ago | 1584 Views

Electricity conducting tree torments residents

12 hrs ago | 949 Views

Mnangagwa aims his guns at Zanu-PF land barons

14 hrs ago | 1391 Views

Zanu-PF safeguards DCC polls

14 hrs ago | 363 Views

'Illegal kombis risking lives'

14 hrs ago | 576 Views

Gweru school records 20 Covid-19 cases

14 hrs ago | 771 Views

SA deploys soldiers to stop truck attacks

14 hrs ago | 1328 Views

Black Friday flops in SA

14 hrs ago | 1421 Views

Zhemu Soda electrifies Mash Central

16 hrs ago | 1943 Views

Things no longer looking good at NUST

16 hrs ago | 7086 Views

What Zanu-PF can learn from China

21 hrs ago | 1211 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days