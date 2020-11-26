Hwange 7 and 8 expansion projects behind schedule

News / Local

Construction works on the Hwange 7 and 8 expansion projects are behind schedule at 52.88% as at the third quarter of 2020 compared to a planned progress of 67.49% for the quarter.The Zimbabwe Power Company said the covid-19 pandemic has been the major drawback to progress, deterring travel and equipment procurement.The total cost for the project is estimated at US$1.4 billion and is expected to contribute an additional 600MW into the national grid by 2021.During the quarter, ZPC surpassed its quarterly energy sent out target by 2.92%, attributed to the increase in water allocation at Kariba Power Station.