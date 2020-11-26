Latest News Editor's Choice


Zanu-PF DCC election dates announced

by Staff reporter
Zanu-PF secretary for administration, Obert Mpofu announced that district coordinating committee (DCC) elections will be held on December 5 and 6.

He also said the party's voters roll would be used for the elections.

The party has come up with a raft of measures to ensure that the DCC polls will not descend into chaos.

The national elections command centre will be located at the party headquarters in Harare and will be presided over by the national chairperson Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, Lovemore Matuke, the national security secretary and Victor Matemadanda, the national political commissar.

The electoral college will consist of district executive committee members. The deployment of supervisory teams to provinces will be on December 3.



Source - Daily News

Most Popular In 7 Days