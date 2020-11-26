Old US$100 notes remain legal tender

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Deputy Finance Minister Clemence Chiduwa has called on businesses to accept US$100 notes issued before 2 006.This comes as some stores are only accepting the notes only if customers agree to devalue to US$90 or US$85.Chiduwa said that the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe had no policy that rejects the use of old US$100 notes in circulation.In September, the US embassy in Harare said that all designs of US currency remain legal tender, regardless of when they were issued.