Old US$100 notes remain legal tender

by Staff reporter
9 secs ago | Views
Deputy Finance Minister Clemence Chiduwa has called on businesses to accept US$100 notes issued before 2 006.

This comes as some stores are only accepting the notes only if customers agree to devalue to US$90 or US$85.

Chiduwa said that the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe had no policy that rejects the use of old US$100 notes in circulation.

In September, the US embassy in Harare said that all designs of US currency remain legal tender, regardless of when they were issued.


Source - Daily News

