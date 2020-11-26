Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Mudenda bemoans Parly budgetary allocation

by Staff reporter
24 secs ago | Views
SPEAKER of the National Assembly Jacob Mudenda yesterday expressed dismay over the $7,1 billion budgetary allocation that Parliament got for 2021 saying it would compromise its oversight role.

Mudenda said this during a Parliament of Zimbabwe post budget seminar in Harare where he emphasised that Parliament's vote should have been treated differently and prioritised, despite that the national cake might be too small.

Finance minister Mthuli Ncube last Thursday announced the 2021 National Budget where he shared $421 billion among ministries, government departments and institutions.

Mudenda said he was disappointed that Parliament's budget allocation for 2021 registered a 28% decline, from an equivalent allocation of US$124 million in 2020 to a US$89 million in 2021, which will severely cripple its oversight role.

"I want us all to reflect back and take note of our deliberations during the past few years where, as Parliament, we called for complete separation of budgetary allocations within the different organs of government so as not to compromise the oversight role of Parliament," Mudenda said.

"In other jurisdictions, Parliament's budget is not even debated or amended. It is just adopted as it is. Therefore, in order for Parliament as an oversight institution to accomplish its mandate effectively and efficiently during the year 2021 going forward, it is crucial that it be adequately funded so that it is able to fulfil its constitutional mandate consummately," he said.

The Speaker urged the Budget and Finance Portfolio Committee, and the Public Accounts Committee to press Ncube to allocate more resources to the Auditor-General Mildred Chiri's office so that her office is effective in its audit role.

"Corruption undermines the trust between the citizens and the State. The evil phenomenon of corruption is so pervasive. What differentiates us is how we deal with it, especially as Parliament exercises its oversight role in the implementation of the budget," he said.

The Speaker then blasted ministries for failing to comply with statutory requirements that they must submit quarterly reports on their budget performance. He said in 2018, only six ministries comply.

However, the compliance levels are said to have increased in 2019 with two ministries having submitted all reports and 13 having submitted two reports. In 2020, the number of compliant ministries has gone back to nine.

Mudenda said, while some ministries sent their reports, the Parliament Budget Office noted some inconsistencies in them and lack of essential information which is financial in nature, thus making it difficult for Parliamentary committees to effectively play their oversight role.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'Ministry did not approve Mupfumira loan request'

1 min ago | 0 Views

Mnangagwa's govt plans 5-year 200k housing project

2 mins ago | 2 Views

Bulawayo receives record rains

3 mins ago | 3 Views

Border officials must strictly enforce thorough screening of travellers for Covid-19

3 mins ago | 3 Views

Zimbabwe border posts reopen

4 mins ago | 6 Views

Ziyambi's divorce hearing derailed

5 mins ago | 4 Views

Parirenyatwa's trial deferred

5 mins ago | 4 Views

Facelift for Zanu-PF Chegutu offices

6 mins ago | 5 Views

'Dollarisation was our biggest mistake,' says Mthuli Mcube

6 mins ago | 6 Views

24 senior military officers promoted

6 mins ago | 4 Views

NGOs pouring substantial amounts of money to unite MDC factions

6 mins ago | 7 Views

Mnangagwa's wife donates masks to school children

9 mins ago | 6 Views

Zimbabwe makes huge strides in combating HIV/AIDS

9 mins ago | 7 Views

Chiwenga wife's arrest warrants cancelled

12 hrs ago | 2653 Views

Chiwenga's wife wheeled to court

12 hrs ago | 2104 Views

Obadiah Moyo's PA denied bail

12 hrs ago | 1086 Views

Stay out of customs matters, police told

12 hrs ago | 2572 Views

Businessman up for money laundering

12 hrs ago | 2204 Views

Govt rules out return of US dollar

12 hrs ago | 1800 Views

Zimbabwe records massive jump in trade surplus

12 hrs ago | 775 Views

Mnangagwa satisfied with Mt Hampden progress

12 hrs ago | 333 Views

Zimbabwean man accused of killing wife, 5 kids

12 hrs ago | 845 Views

Mafume denied bail

12 hrs ago | 376 Views

Diaspora remittances up 48% in 10 months, says RBZ

12 hrs ago | 171 Views

Fuel smugglers, tax evaders warned

12 hrs ago | 455 Views

Mnangagwa promotes 24 ZDF members to Colonel

13 hrs ago | 2190 Views

Warrant of arrest for Marry Mubaiwa

13 hrs ago | 636 Views

Mt Darwin man lures minor with zap nax

13 hrs ago | 501 Views

Operation restore legacy was a no brainer

14 hrs ago | 590 Views

MP clashes with mining expert at Ran mine

15 hrs ago | 1500 Views

Stanbic continues with digital banking agenda

20 hrs ago | 772 Views

Chief Charumbira finally confirms that 5th Brigade targeted Ndebeles only

21 hrs ago | 4768 Views

Mnangagwa's ministers blasted over reckless no mask Covid-19 'superspreader' birthday party

22 hrs ago | 4625 Views

SARS seizes US$40 million gold coins from Frank Buyanga

22 hrs ago | 8767 Views

Zimbabwe witchdoctor's daughter declined refugee status in New Zealand

22 hrs ago | 12542 Views

'Mnangagwa govt's appetite for bribes has opened up country to lawlessness'

22 hrs ago | 4286 Views

Supervisor bashed for terminating worker's contract

22 hrs ago | 1955 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days