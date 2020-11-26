Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Binga latest flood victims left alone, says MP

by Staff reporter
2 mins ago
BINGA South legislator Joel Gabbuza (MDC Alliance) has slammed government for its failure to assist flood victims in Binga amid revelations that the affected communities are in desperate need of assistance.

The floods hit Binga last Sunday following a storm that resulted in several villagers being displaced.

Reports say that over 200 villagers were left homeless after the heavy downpour that hit Lusulu area under Chief Sinamagonde.

The heavy downpour lasted for only 15 minutes.

Gabbuza told the Southern Eye in an interview that the government had not yet come in to assist the affected families.

He said the homeless villagers were still in desperate need for help.

"The government has not assisted the flood victims, and the situation is very bad.

"With the rains falling, people are struggling and they are desperate for help as they do not have shelter," Gabbuza said.

However, Binga district development coordinator Farai Marinyane said that the government was doing all it could to assist the victims.

He dismissed Gabbuza's claims that nothing had been done so far.

"It is our mandate as government to respond very quickly to disasters.

"We went to the scene just after the floods.

The MP is over exaggerating in his statements. We responded to the situation very quickly.

"It is only roof trusses that were blown off the buildings," he said.

Binga district was also hit by floods in February this year, which killed one person and displaced nearly 200 families who are yet to be resettled.

The most affected area by the February floods was Nsungulwe village.

Source - newsday

